Gold: Are The Bears Running Out Of Gas?

While the bulls have been marching the metal higher since early 2017, the bears have made a valiant effort to thwart their efforts when it's mattered most. Since early June the metal has pulled back nicely from its highs near $1,295/oz, and sentiment has certainly followed. Bullish sentiment has retreated from 78% bulls to 29% bulls over the past 10 trading sessions, and price is currently resting on the 200-day moving average. There's no question the bears have certainly had all the momentum the past few weeks, but the bulls finally have a setup in place where the metal should be able to find its footing. There is no guarantee that gold will find its lows here, but it's the most logical spot for them to do so.

There was lots of chatter the past few weeks about gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) breaking out above its 2011 downtrend line, but I was not convinced this was the case. A daily close above a downtrend line that's been in place for 300 weeks is hardly material, just as most traders would not buy a daily breakout based on a spike above resistance on a 5-minute bar. This is why I've always discussed that I use closing prices, and I prefer to use a time-frame for those closing prices that is material to the time-frame of the pattern I'm watching. If I'm trading my daily trend following system, I exit positions if price closes below my trailing stop level on a daily basis. I do not worry about a spike down at 2:15 PM that violates that support level, as a 1-minute bar is noise to a support level that has held on a daily basis for 6-months. For commodities and markets, I prefer using weekly and monthly closing prices as I believe them to hold quite a bit of weight.

This is precisely why I was not giddy like many other gold sites on June 6th, as the $1,295/oz close meant nothing unless we managed to close the week there. I have discussed quite a few times that I would consider adding to my gold long position from an average cost of $1,176/oz above the 2011 downtrend line, but I'm not adding to that position on a daily spike - I'm waiting for a weekly close. Given that we did not close above the 2011 downtrend line on a weekly basis, I'm still sitting with my half position long gold from $1,176/oz with no intention to add to it just yet.

So what is the current outlook for gold if we can't trust technical charts from Kitco that pound the table prematurely? Let's take a look at the below charts.

I've mentioned quite a few times in previous articles that investors should not get caught up in the trees, but instead pay attention to the forest. This is why I'm beginning with a quarterly chart of gold, so we can zoom out a little to put things in context. As we can see the metal enjoyed a massive 10-year bull market that saw its price catapult from $300/oz to $1,900/oz. The next 5 years the metal endured a nasty bear market that retraced roughly half of that move before finally finding its footing. Since then we saw a nice rally last year followed by a strong correction, and thus far in 2017 we're up 9% for the year but it certainly doesn't feel like it. The miners are hardly participating, it's been a rollercoaster ride with violent rallies and sell-offs, and it's been a tricky landscape to make money in.

As we can see from the zoomed in chart below, Q1 was an inside quarterly bar that saw its highs and lows trade within the previous bar's range. Inside bars typically show a tug of war between the bulls and bears, and a resolution outside of this pattern usually favors the direction it breaks in. Due to the fact that it's a quarterly inside bar we're working this, this means that a quarterly close either above the highs or below the lows is where we get confirmation of a resolution. For the time being we have traded in the upper range of the quarterly bar, and a close above the highs of the Q1 bar would certainly favor the bulls. The highs in Q1 were $1,265/oz which means that this is where the bulls would need to close the month of June to give us an "inside & up" quarterly breakout. If we do not close Q2 above $1,265/oz or below $1,146/oz, there will be no inside & up/down breakout/breakdown.

We can see that Q2 of 2014 closed as an inside & down pattern, and this was not a good omen for the bulls. The metal began a 5-quarter losing streak, which eventually led to the bottom of the bull market at $1,045/oz. If it's not obvious yet, we want June to close the month above $1,265/oz ideally, as this would setup quite a bullish pattern for the bulls to work with. This is not a deal-breaker and it's not required for us to close above $1,265/oz, but it likely have very bullish implications if the bulls can step on the gas here.

Taking a look at the weekly chart below, we can see where my bullish thesis for gold lies. While we do have clear resistance above at $1,295/oz on the weekly chart, there's no question we continue to make higher weekly swing lows off of the late 2015 bottom. The first low came in at $1,045/oz, the 2nd low came in at $1,120/oz, and as of right now we are sitting well above a clear new uptrend line in place on gold. As long as this uptrend line is not violated on a weekly closing basis, I see no reason to abandon the bull thesis here.

So why do I think the bears might be running out of gas? Let's take a look at the following few charts:

The first chart below is of gold and shows that the stochastics are now reaching very oversold levels. The stochastics were a nearly useless indicator while gold was trending down in Q3/Q4 of last year, but have been a very reliable indicator since we had a series of higher lows in place and an uptrend starting in 2017. The last 2 times the stochastics reached oversold levels below 10, gold found its lows the same week and saw minimal draw-down. We're currently back-testing the 200-day moving average within an oversold stochastic reading, and have the potential to make a higher low here. This is nowhere near a fool-proof way to catch bottoms, but I've found the indicator to be decently reliable when an asset is in an uptrend.

The 2nd image below is a chart of the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen which has been trading inversely to gold for quite a while now. As we can see the USD/JPY broke down below its 200-day moving average in April of this year, and is also trading within a descending channel. Any tests of the top of this channel have provided sticky points of resistance for the USD/JPY, and it's also coming up into the underside of its broken 200-day moving average. There is zero guarantee that it's going to find resistance here, but the fact it's coming into two resistance levels does bode well for gold that tends to trade inversely.

Finally, using my short term trend system, we can see that the USD/JPY is coming into resistance between 111.50 - 111.80 currently, and is threatening to see its moving averages roll over. A bearish crossover of these moving averages typically does not equate to a large move in the USD/JPY, but often it does lead to a momentum shift on the lower time-frames. As long as the USD/JPY does not remain above 111.80 for more than 12 hours and sustain its move above that resistance, this setup remains valid.

In summary we've got gold back-testing its 200-day moving average with an oversold stochastic reading. The USD/JPY coming up into the underside of its broken 200-day moving average, and the USD/JPY running into resistance on my short term trend system. This seems to be an inflection point for both the USD/JPY and gold, and this is why I believe this is the logical spot for the bulls to start to bid up the metal. This does not mean this has to happen and once again there's no guarantee this happens, but a setup is finally in place for them to do so.

To avoid any confusion after my forest and the trees lecture, I will briefly explain my methodology. For my overall positioning I use quarterly, monthly and weekly charts, and for timing I use daily charts and my short term trend system. This means that while I am positioned long in gold and miners based on the monthly charts, I look to the daily charts to help me find the turns in the market. Currently we're at an inflection point where I would not be surprised to see a turn in the tide, and the key here is gold defending the $1,240/oz level on a daily close. If we break below $1,240/oz on a daily close, the odds increase that we see a move back towards the $1,200/oz level.

Looking at bullish sentiment above, we can see that we've got a nasty head and shoulders pattern that the bulls need to defend or negate. For the majority of the year bullish sentiment was making higher lows, but as of recently this trend has now changed as we touched 29% bulls yesterday. I do not simply buy on oversold readings, but instead wait for the sentiment trend to reclaim its moving averages. This is because I do not believe in simply buying on pessimism and shorting into optimism, but pay much more attention to where the trend is going. As of right now the sentiment trend for gold is down, and it's no longer working in the bulls favor. This could change overnight if we can see a move back above $1,260/oz, but for the time being we're not quite at pessimistic levels and are trending lower - a neutral to bearish sign.

In summary, the weekly and monthly charts for gold remain positive and support the thesis for a new bull market. A weekly close below the uptrend line off the 2015 lows would put this thesis in hot water, and would serve up several red flags that would force me to reconsider my bull case. For the time being we're nowhere near breaking this uptrend line, and as long as can defend $1,180/oz on a weekly close, I'm not losing any sleep at night.

So how am I positioned?

I'm currently roughly 35% long miners in my investment accounts, and have displayed my main account below to show my money is where my mouth is. I have not taken profits on the majority of my positions and my top 5 miners by weighting in no particular order across all of my accounts are:

Marathon Gold (OTC:MGDPF)

Osisko Mining (OTC:OBNNF)

NewCastle Gold (OTCPK:CTMQF)

OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF)

Kirkland Lake Gold (OTCQX:KLGDF)

