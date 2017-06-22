A Smarter Way To Invest In Gold Stocks?

Frank Holmes and Michael Oliver of Trimetals Mining return as guests on this week’s radio program.

Frank talks about U.S. Global Investors’ launch of a novel gold share ETF that places special emphasis on firms showing the highest revenue per employee. This factor yields royalty and streaming companies, widely considered the “smart money” of the metals and mining space. The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metals Miners ETF (Pending:GOAU) is scheduled to go live at the end of June 28. We will ask Frank to talk about that novel gold ETF as well as get his views on gold and prospects for gold shares in general.

Oliver’s Momentum and Structural Analysis has turned decidedly bullish on gold and even more so on gold shares but we want to know when the equity market will finally turn negative fueling gold and gold shares even higher?

Frank Holmes is the CEO and Chief Investment Officer of U.S. Global Funds, which specializes in natural resources and emerging markets investing. As chief investment officer at U.S. Global, Holmes oversees an investment team whose mutual funds have won more than two dozen Lipper Fund Awards and certificates since 2000. Mr. Holmes was selected as the 2006 mining fund manager of the year by Mining Journal, a leading publication for the global natural resources industry. He is also the co-author of The Goldwatcher: Demystifying Gold Investing. He is engaged in a number of international philanthropies and is a member of the President’s Circle and on the investment committee of International Crisis Group, which works to resolve conflict around the world. He is also an advisor to the William J. Clinton Foundation on sustainable development in countries with resource-based economies.

Michael Oliver entered the financial services industry in 1975 on the Futures side, joining E.F. Hutton’s International Commodity Division, NYC. He studied under David Johnson, head of Hutton’s Commodity Division and Chairman of the COMEX.

In the 1980s Oliver began to develop his own momentum-based method of technical analysis. In 1987, Oliver, along with his futures client accounts (Oliver had trading POA), technically anticipated and captured the Crash. Oliver began to realize that his emergent momentum-structural-based tools should be further developed into a full analytic methodology.

In 1992 he was asked by the Financial VP and head of Wachovia Bank’s Trust Department to provide soft dollar research to Wachovia. Within a year Oliver shifted from brokerage to full-time technical research. MSA has provided its proprietary technical research services to financial and asset management clients continually since 1992. Oliver is the author of The New Libertarianism: Anarcho-Capitalism.