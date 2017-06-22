Dr Pepper Edges By Champions Coca-Cola And Pepsi

My go to place for initial research into a stock is the Dividend Champion spreadsheet maintained by David Fish. It is incredibly helpful for beginner and seasoned investors alike. I find much of the data very useful when comparing companies. I wanted to use information from this database to compare Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Pepsi (NYSE:PEP), and Dr Pepper (NYSE:DPS). While PEP also includes a snack division, the three companies are the biggest names in non-alcoholic beverages and should have comparable businesses. As DPS gets the overall win, I'll investigate the stock a little further.

Each of these stocks has its strengths and weaknesses but by assigning points across a variety of categories, I aim to arrive at a winner of sorts. For each metric, the best company will get 3 points, followed by 2 for second, and a single point for the worst number. Any metrics within 2% of each other will be treated as a tie. Each category will be equally weighted, but could be manipulated based on your goals. For example, if dividend history is of utmost importance, each score in that category could be multiplied by 1.5 to award 4.5 points for first, 3 for second, and 1.5 for third. By the same token, if you find the Graham number less critical, each value could by multiplied by 0.7 to reduce its effect on the final total.

The first grouping of metrics will be related to the dividend. KO has the longest streak of paying increasing dividends at 55 years so it will get the 3 points. Next is PEP with an impressive 45 year streak. DPS is a ways back with only 8 years of rising payments.

I use the 5 year payback as a way to combine the current dividend yield and the projected dividend growth rate (DGR) into one value. KO has the highest payback at 17.1%, followed by PEP at 15.7%, and finally DPS at 14.5%.

The last dividend based score will be based on the 5/10 year DGR ratio. A number higher than 1 indicates an accelerating dividend, while a number below 1 signals a DGR slowdown has occurred. KO again takes the win with 0.98 followed by PEP at 0.79. Because DPS has no 10 year DGR, it will finish last as the ratio is not existent. As the table shows, each stock finished in the same position for all 3 metrics with KO taking a lead.

The next batch of rankings will be tied to fundamental data. The Graham number is a traditional means of valuation. Because comparing Graham numbers to each other is not informative, I will use the percentage difference from the Graham number as my basis for scoring. DPS is nearest its Graham number at 165.5% over. KO is 246.8% higher, as PEP comes in as the most overvalued sitting 299.3% above its Graham number.

The debt to equity ratio can be an early clue of debt levels becoming unsustainable. Because they are within 2% of each other, DPS and KO each get 3 points for D/E ratios of 2.04 and 2.07, respectively. PEP brings up the rear with a ratio of 3.30.

The 5 year estimated growth can be a valuable piece of information even if though it is only a projection. DPS has the highest growth estimate at 8.7%. Next is PEP with an anticipated growth of 6.4%. KO slips into last with a projected 4.8% growth.

The price to earnings ratio (P/E) is a simple valuation metric that shows how much is being paid for each dollar of earnings. Because these 3 companies exist within the same industry, it can serve as a helpful metric. DPS gets 3 points for the lowest TTM P/E of 20.44, followed by PEP at 25.19. KO requires the most cash for earnings with a ratio of 31.80.

Combining the last two metrics is the PEG ratio. This is found by dividing the P/E by the 5 year growth estimate where a lower number indicates a better investment. Not surprisingly, DPS takes the win with a PEG of 2.34. PEP is again second at 3.93. Lastly is KO, at 6.59. Very impressively, DPS sweeps the entire fundamental category to gain the smallest of leads over KO.

The final category of scores will be related to miscellaneous data that I think is worth looking at. The beta is a measure of a stock's volatility where 1.00 is equal to the volatility of the S&P 500. DPS has been the most stable stock with a beta of 0.64. Second place is a tie as the betas for PEP and KO, 0.70 and 0.71, are nearly identical.

Another factor when researching stocks is where the stock currently trades in relation to its 52 week range. I don't attempt to time the market, but I'd prefer avoiding the peaks for any stock I'm buying. To assign a score based on the yearly range, I give KO 3 points for being nearest its 52 week low at 14.0% higher. Right behind is DPS at 14.5% off its low. PEP has climbed the most at 18.7% off its bottom.

The final metric I'll use is the Chowder number coined by Seeking Alpha contributor Chowder that combines the current yield and the 5 year dividend growth rate. Therefore, the higher the number is, the better opportunity it represents. DPS takes the 3 points with a Chowder number of 15.2. KO slips to second at 11.5, and finally PEP is last at 10.7. DPS again takes the category to add to its lead.

As the table below summarizes, DPS pulls out the victory. Before I began the article, I did expect a close finish between the top two companies, but I thought it would be PEP and KO vying for the top spot. I bought PEP years ago and I'm happy to hold it, but right now it looks overvalued with a concerning amount of debt. KO performed fairly well propelled by the history and strength of its dividend. However, the growth projects poorly which could in time start to hurt that impressive dividend. As DPS is the winner, I'll analyze its dividend prospects further.

DPS is considered a Dividend Challenger with its current 8 year streak of paying increasing dividends. Its current EPS payout ratio is 51.1%, which will certainly allow room to extend its streak of raises. DPS experienced growth of 10.6% over the last 5 years while growing its dividend at a rate of 12.7%. Because a DGR growing faster than earnings will eventually become unsustainable, I anticipate a future DGR of approximately 8% as the estimated 5 year growth is 8.7%. This comes out to a total of $13.74 per share over the next 5 years for a payback of 14.3%.

I believe DPS is currently the best investment of the 3 soda stocks I evaluated. The biggest knock against it in my rankings was the short dividend history, but that appears to be on track for improvement as I project a solid forward looking DGR. I must say I love owning PEP with its presence in foods, but at the current price, it just doesn't look like a prudent time to add capital to my position. KO is always on my watch list as its history speaks for itself but with the amount of time I plan to be invested, I would like brisker growth. I've previously written about both KO and PEP in Coca-Cola in the Garden Portfolio and Pepsi in the Garden Portfolio, but choosing from the 3 today, DPS would be my choice. Thanks for reading.

