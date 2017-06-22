Loan Growth Is Pressuring Bank Of America

In my last article, I discussed the macro picture of Bank of America BAC. It seems that the dramatically flattening yield curve and outperforming government bonds are a sign of an unwinding reflation trade. This has been visible among other indicators as well. Since then, the stock has not gone anywhere even though it is a bit early to call.

Source: Wikipedia

In this article, I am going to shine some light on lending and why it might affect this bank.

First, let's start with some macro information before we look at Bank of America.

Commercial and industrial loans are showing a severe downtrend since November of 2015. Current growth has declined to 2% after hitting 2.6% in April. The first quarter average was 200 basis points higher at 4.7%.

Without trying to predict a recession (I am not), we see that every 0% growth number has been either in a recession or shortly after.

The current rate is not at 0% but in a severe downtrend as you already saw. This is hurting one big income stream of Bank of America as I will discuss further in this article.

Consumer loans are currently growing at 5.8%. This is very close to 2014 levels but still too strong to call it serious weakness. Even though there is a small decline since the end of 2016. This is also visible when looking at the heavily declining automotive loans.

The importance of highlighting loan growth is the fact that Bank of America is highly dependent on new credit and because they had a rather strong performance in the first quarter.

Source: Bank of America Q1/2017 Presentation

Bank of America saw a 6% loans and leases increase in the first quarter which is exactly what the macro numbers are showing. Note that they rounded the actual 5.7% growth number to 6%. Consumer banking saw a massive 8.4% increase.

Source: Bank of America Q1/2017 Presentation

Global banking provided a 4.2% loan increase in the first quarter which is very close to the value presented in the first graph of this article and not a surprise since one of the world's biggest lenders is highly correlated to macro indicators.

Total banking revenue came in 10% stronger. This move was largely backed by higher interest income which jumped 12% after increasing for the first time thanks to the yield curve.

All of the things I discussed so far have been discussed in the bank's first quarter presentation. Two of these main points ended up in their key takeaway slide because the numbers did support the most recent stock rally.

Source: Bank of America Q1/2017 Presentation

That's why I am increasingly monitoring the yield curve and loan growth. One thing is for sure: we are going to see weaker loan growth in the second quarter presentation. The dependence of macro trends is just too big. The one thing that is helping Bank of America is strong consumer demand. Even though we are seeing some signs of weakness. In addition to this, we should not forget about the yield curve. Weaker loan growth and lower net interest income could be a big headwind.

Many thanks for reading my article. Feel free to leave a comment if you have questions or remarks. My next article is going to be about Bank of America's credit quality which is showing some interesting signs at this point. Use this article as an addition to your own research process and always take care of your own risk management.

