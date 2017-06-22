Current Share Prices Compared To Plan Values For Former Bankrupt Energy Companies

Shareholders' valuation for most energy companies during reorganization negotiations was proven to be too high compared to actual trading for the new shares.

Many former bankrupt energy companies are trading within the reorganization plan’s equity value range, even after the recent plunge in energy prices.

Over the last sixteen months, there has been a large number of energy companies filing for Ch.11 bankruptcy. Some of these companies have already emerged from bankruptcy and the newly issued shares are now trading. During the reorganization process, shareholders were asserting that the reorganization plans filed by the companies grossly undervalued the assets and that shareholders were entitled to some recovery. In most cases, including Peabody Energy Corp. (NYSE:BTU), the shareholders were wrong - at least so far. The plan's valuation versus current actual market valuation is reasonably close.

Background

For those not familiar with the Ch.11 bankruptcy process, a bankrupt company files a reorganization plan that provides for distributions, if any, to the various stakeholders. A separate document called a disclosure statement is also filed with the court that gives greater detail about the current and projected finances. Included are the company's projected enterprise value and equity value upon emergence from bankruptcy. Often the original disclosure statement does not include detailed financial projections nor financial analysis. These are usually included in an amended disclosure statement filed shortly before the hearing to approve the adequacy of the disclosure statement.

The enterprise value and plan equity value are often contested by various stakeholders because the distribution to various claim classes is based on these values. Since shareholders are the bottom of the priority class, they assert the valuations are way too low and a much higher valuation is justified in order to get some recovery. High priority creditors want lower plan values in an attempt to get recoveries that are actually greater than their claims once the new stock starts trading at prices higher than expected in the disclosure statement.

Overview Of Seven Bankruptcy Cases

Peabody Energy Corp.

Enterprise value - $4.275 billion

Plan equity value - $3.105 billion

Current market capitalization - ($23.42) $3.18 billion

Capitalization range - ($22.59) $3.06 billion-($32.50) $4.41 billion

Shareholder recovery - None

The enterprise value for Peabody (docket 1281) was an agreed-to figure and was not directly based upon some retained financial advisor's analysis. Shareholders, led by Mangrove Partners, asserted that the enterprise value was grossly understating the value of the assets, especially in Australia. During the negotiating process, the price of coking coal in Australia had soared and other energy prices had increased sharply from early 2016 lows.

Mangrove Partners and the Ad Hoc Committee of Non-Consenting Creditors put forth their own alternative plan (docket 2118) that would have raised $270 million more than the company's plan in new capital and established an enterprise value $6.75 billion ($5.531 billion equity value). Their alternative plan was rejected by the court.

The bankruptcy judge did not seem interested in short-term commodity price swings. He looked at long-term historical prices and long-term projected prices. Given the price movement in energy prices and BTU stock price the last few months, the judge must feel vindicated that his approach was correct because the plan's equity value and the current market capitalization are extremely close. This, however, does not justify the different treatment between a select group of institutional bondholders and retail holders that was part of the final plan.

(Note: the capitalization figures assume conversion of the preferred stock at $16.25)

Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL)

Enterprise value - $5.5 billion

Plan equity value - $3.4 billion

Current market capitalization - ($10.91) $2.15 billion

Capitalization range - ($10.23) $2.02 billion-($13.60) $2.68 billion

Shareholder recovery - 0.521562 of new stock and 0.068258 rights

Ultra Petroleum's bankruptcy case was very unusual. Shareholders received a major recovery while the HoldCo noteholders effectively received much less than full recovery. OpCo noteholders were paid cash for 100% of their claim. HoldCo noteholders were "loan to own" investors, which included Fir Tree Partners, who accepted valuations that had too high of multiples and too high EBITDA projections based on 12-month forward natural gas strip prices. The plan value was great for shareholders, but a disaster for HoldCo noteholders. (I have no idea why HoldCo holders were willing to accept such unrealistic valuations.)

The price of the "old" UPL traded at $7.23 just prior to the emergence from bankruptcy, but that stock is now only worth $5.69 based on the current price of $10.91. In addition, "old" shareholders would lose $0.20 per "old" share if they would have participated in the rights offer to purchase new shares at $13.85.

Even at the highest trading price of the new stock of $13.60, the old stock would have been worth $7.09, not factoring the rights. Clearly, there was no gain that some shareholders were hoping for after the effective date for the plan.

Arch Coal Inc (NYSE:ARCH)

Enterprise value - $650 million-950 million

Plan equity value - $324 million-666 million

Current market capitalization - ($60.92) $1.52 billion

Capitalization range - ($59.05) $1.48 billion-($86.47) $2.16 billion

Shareholder recovery - None

Out of this group of seven bankrupt companies, Arch Coal was the first to create a reorganization plan and exit bankruptcy. Their plan values (docket 1101) look grossly undervalued, but they were estimated late in the first quarter of 2016, prior to the increase in energy prices. Some investors used Arch's plan values and the large differential to actual trading value for the new Arch stock to assert that other bankrupt energy companies are also underestimating value.

Arch is a case where some of the claim classes who received the new Arch stock did receive recovery greater than their claim because of the low value estimates and higher energy prices when trading started. The concept of "loan to own" worked in this particular case. Even at the highest stock price for Arch, that value would not have warranted paying "old" Arch shareholders any recovery.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Enterprise value - $630 million-740 million

Plan equity value - $570 million-680 million

Current market capitalization - ($30.25) $616 million

Capitalization range - ($29.35) $597 million-($40.60) $826 million

Shareholder recovery - 0.0089615 new shares and 3-year warrants

Shareholders of Bonanza Creek were paid for releases under a pre-packaged bankruptcy plan (docket 20). Some shareholders were confused because they thought they were getting 4.5% of the new stock plus 3-year warrants, but the actual amount was just 2.1% because of dilution. The purchase of 17% of BCEI stock at $1.34 by Fir Tree Partners also created shareholder excitement.

After a sharp rise, the stock drifted lower to close at $0.92 per share just prior to its exit from bankruptcy. Even at $0.92, shareholders have lost money because the current value per "old" BCEI share, not including the value for the warrants, is only $0.27 based on $30.25 for the "new" BCEI. (This seems like another major loss for Fir Tree.)

An Ad Hoc Equity Committee was able to negotiate its own separate agreement for releases that included its purchase of $7.5 million of new BCEI stock at $21.05 share. This group made a profitable deal.

Linn Energy Inc (OTCQB:LNGG)

Enterprise value - $2.35 billion

Plan equity value - $1.428 billion

Current market capitalization - ($28.00) $2.50 billion

Capitalization range - ($22.00) $1.96 billion-($31.75) $2.83 billion

Unitholder recovery - None

Most unitholders of Linn Energy never really expected any recovery. Investors used LINEQ as a tool to play the price changes for energy. Most were worried about when and how much cancellation of debt income - CODI - would be assigned to them as unitholders in a taxable partnership.

The $2.35 billion was an agreed-upon value by various stakeholders and the disclosure statement (docket 1334) never directly stated a plan equity value. Using a statement in its disclosure statement of net debt of $922 million at emergence from bankruptcy, the implied equity value was $1.428 billion. This agreed-upon value now seems low, but unitholders still would not have been entitled to any recovery even at the highest price for LNGG so far.

Energy XXI Ltd (NASDAQ:EXXI)

Energy XXI Gulf Coast Inc (EXXI)

Enterprise value - $475 million-675 million

Equity plan value - $425 million-625 million

Current market capitalization - ($20.96) $697 million

Capitalization range - ($20.51) $682 million- ($35.96) $1.194 billion

Shareholder recovery - None

Even with an official equity committee, shareholders received no recovery. While the enterprise valuation in the disclosure statement (docket 1416) was low compared to current market prices, it was much closer than those asserted by other stakeholders: $1.6 billion by unsecured creditors and $3.85 billion by the official equity committee.

The original plan was amended to give increased recovery for EGC noteholders and EPL noteholders. The 2lien holders received 84% of the new stock, but using the latest stock price, they only received 31% recovery on their $1.874 billion claim. This is another example where a higher priority class is getting less than full recovery while a lower claim class was paid a meaningful distribution.

(Note: There was a name change for EXXI.)

Memorial Production Partners

Amplify Energy Corp. (OTCQX:AMPY)

Enterprise value - $700 million-900 million

Plan equity value - $255 million-455 million

Current capitalization - ($12.00) $300 million

Capitalization range - ($11.00) $275 million-($15.50) $387 million

Unitholder recovery - 0.005882 new stock and 5-year warrants

Memorial Production Partners changed its name to Amplify Energy Corp. and changed from a partnership to a corporation. Under the pre-packaged bankruptcy plan (docket 19), unitholders received 2% of the stock and 5-year warrants, but with too many unitholders their concern is how much, if any, CODI will be assigned to them. The new AMPY stock has been trading within the plan equity value.

Data Sources

Data from many financial sources is incorrect. Some use pre-emergence from bankruptcy low prices and others report wrong current capitalization figures. These are new shares with new CUSIP numbers.

Energy Prices

It is important to remember that during the last 18 months there have been wide swings in energy prices as can be seen from the tables below. Shareholders are often too quick to assert certain high values for bankrupt companies when energy prices are at a high point. Short-term price plunges may cause bankruptcies, but most bankruptcy judges, however, do not look at short-term price changes when considering confirming reorganization plans.

Natural Gas Prices

Crude Oil Prices

Conclusion

Shareholders of Peabody Energy were the most assertive of these seven bankrupt energy companies in trying to convince the judge that the assets were worth significantly greater than the plan's figure. Investors in BTU new stock currently agree with the court's decision regarding the valuation of the company. Many of the other energy companies are also trading within their plan's equity valuation range even after the recent plunge in energy prices. Ultra Petroleum is trading way below plan value and it is the only one where shareholders received a very significant recovery.

What does this mean for traders with investments in other energy companies still in Ch.11? Investors need to temper their assertions that these bankrupt companies are worth a lot more than the plan's value and end their unrealistic expectations of meaningful recovery. It also means that investors need to look at each individual case and not assume that what applies to one bankruptcy can be applied to another. Usually, the only way to get even some token distribution for shareholders is under a pre-packaged bankruptcy plan where effectively the money saved on legal fees by not having a lengthy bankruptcy process is given to shareholders instead of lawyers.

