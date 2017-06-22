Retail Real Estate In The U.S. - Survival Of The Fittest

By Greg Kuhl, CFA and Guy Barnard

Guy Barnard, Co-Head of Global Property Equities, and Greg Kuhl, U.S. portfolio manager, discuss the transition of the U.S. retail sector and where the resulting opportunities lie from a real estate perspective.

The proliferation of Internet-connected smart devices is changing the world on a scale not seen since the Industrial Revolution; this includes a profound impact on the shopping habits of consumers. It is no secret that many U.S. retailers are facing slower store traffic, declining sales and ebbing profits as they lose market share to new competition, often of the online variety. Many of these retailers are facing pressure from investors to close underperforming stores as operations continue to disappoint. This has led many to the question: Will we witness the death of the shopping mall?

"Reports of my death are greatly exaggerated"

Mark Twain is famously (mis)quoted as having stated that "reports of my death are greatly exaggerated" following a press report that he had died. We have some sympathy with this comment, given current media hype suggesting that the growth of e-commerce will soon leave all physical retail locations redundant.

Instead of viewing this as a long-term secular shift away from all physical retail locations, we see this as the next step in retail evolution - a transition from retailers who don't "get it" to those who do. The days of the traditional department store may be numbered, but retailers who understand and adapt to changing consumer preferences can continue to thrive.

Moreover, while store closures have increased the availability of space and impeded many landlords' pricing power, high-quality mall owners are well aware of these trends and have been pruning their portfolios of geographically inferior assets, adding experiential and customer service elements to their properties, and proactively managing the tenant mix toward stronger operators.

Malls owned by listed landlords, which account for around 50% of malls in the U.S., have been minimally affected by most of the high-profile department store closure announcements. Of 421 announced closures in 2017 from Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD), Kmart, Macy's (NYSE:M), and J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP), just 31 have been in U.S. REIT-owned malls. Listed landlord-owned malls typically have higher levels of occupancy (see chart), greater sales productivity and consistent operating performance.

Not all malls are equal: REITs own higher-quality malls

As a result, while we accept that sentiment toward this sector is likely to remain weak, as bottom-up investors we see the current valuations of some high-quality mall REITs as attractive. Relative earnings multiples are now at decade lows despite high occupancy levels, and our forecasts are for 4-5% earnings and dividend growth in the years ahead.* Additionally, the current 20-30% discounts to portfolio value appear an attractive opportunity to benefit from a marked disconnect between listed and private markets.

The e-commerce trend also presents opportunities in other real estate sectors. Strategically located logistics and industrial assets are increasingly important in order to fulfill ever-quicker expectations for online delivery. Likewise, the dramatic increase in web traffic for e-commerce and a myriad other uses in recent years has been positive for companies that provide the infrastructure for the Internet.

In summary, while it is increasingly important to be selective, we believe the current fears around the demise of physical retail are creating some interesting opportunities. Against the current backdrop of slowing economic data and falling bond yields, those REITs capable of delivering consistent earnings and dividend growth may well come back into fashion.

*These are team forecast figures and are not guaranteed.

