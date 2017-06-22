How I Predicted Nvidia's Rise (Mark Hibben)

*This article includes a full excerpt from an interview of Mark Hibben at the Mid-Year DIY Investing Summit. Registration free for a limited time.

Mark Hibben is one of nine Seeking Alpha Contributors participating in the 2017 DIY Investing Summit. In the summit, one of the questions I asked Mark was what his biggest victory of 2017 has been so far. Below is a summary of his response.

Mark's biggest victory and what he's learned from it...

Feels the long-term potential of Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is much stronger than people realize

His thesis of the fundamental paradigm shift going on semi-conductors and PC processors in general was core to his view

The vertically integrated process of bringing together software and hardware continues to benefit Nvidia

The approach he took in identifying this trend with Nvidia continues to drive his investing philosophy

More...

Interview excerpt (interview starts at 1:10):

This is just a small excerpt of what's covered in the interview.

The interview is full of detailed tips on Mark's core investment strategies, top advice for DIY investors and specific ways he's positioning for the second half of 2017.

Enjoy the full interview with Mark and other top investors on Seeking Alpha. Registration for the summit is now open and free for a limited time.

Full list of summit contributors:

Brad Thomas

Bret Jensen

J Mintzmyer

Eric Parnell

Ian Bezek

Lawrence Fuller

Double Dividend Stocks

Mark Hibben

William Koldus

Don't like audio/video interviews?

If you prefer to read content as opposed to watch and listen, detailed summary sheets have been created for every interview as an optional add-on.

Join Mark at the DIY Investor Summit (free for a limited time) where he shares detailed tips on his core investment strategies, top advice for DIY investors and specific ways he's positioning for the second half of 2017.

Companies mentioned in Mark's interview: Nvidia, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), IPG (NASDAQ:IPGP), Taiwan Semiconductors (NYSE:TSM), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Additional Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Brian and Investor in the Family make no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Brian and Investor in the Family will be met.