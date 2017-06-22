Shopify Capital: Returns Of 20% To 25%

If Shopify Capital can fill the funding gap for its merchants, long-term this could be a significant contributor to revenue.

While we would prefer Shopify spend its cash on innovative services and M&A, Shopify Capital can provide a good return and strengthen the merchant base.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Capital is currently a small contributor to revenue but has the potential to provide 20%-25% return on capital annually.

As of 1Q17, only $18.6 million in merchant cash advance [MCA] receivables are outstanding with $11 million of new cash advances made in April. Shopify has plenty of cash to backstop this venture after a $561 million equity raise. We don't believe Shopify Capital will consume a large portion of their estimated $957 million of cash, but as their merchant base grows they will have a good use of cash in Shopify Capital.

From a shareholder's point of view, there are not many places we could get 20-25% annual return on our cash consistently. Shopify has this outlet, and the opportunity is growing. Shopify Capital also enables its merchants to expand and grow into higher level subscription plans. It also drives higher volume merchants onto Shopify Payments.

If Shopify Capital can be successful long-term, it can be a significant feature in developing the Shopify ecosystem. We are long-term shareholders of Shopify.

Shopify has provided some interesting segmented data from Shopify Capital which we will use in our analysis.

Shopify Capital has cumulatively provided $49 million in Merchant Cash Advances between April 2016 and March 2017.

At the end of 2016, that total was $30 million.

In April 2017, the cumulative total accelerated to $60 million.

Normal remittance of MCA receivables occurs in 7 to 9 months.

At the end of 1Q17, Shopify had $18.633 million in outstanding MCA receivables (gross) and $17.337 million outstanding MCA receivables (net), which excludes $1.3 million of allowance for uncollectible amounts.

In 2016, Shopify Capital contributed $2.1 million to Merchant Solutions revenue.

Shopify Capital gives cash advances in return for receivables of some amount greater than the cash advances.

Example: for a $5,000 cash advance, Shopify could take receivables of $5,500.

Every day, Shopify takes a portion of the merchant's revenue (directly from their bank account) until the receivables reach zero. The remittance rate can vary. We have seen that a factor rate of 1.1 is typically associated with a remittance rate of 10%. Likewise, a factor rate of 1.13 is likely associated with a remittance rate of 13%.

"To determine how much the company will collect, Shopify will multiply the amount you're borrowing by a factor rate, which will be either 1.1 or 1.13" - Merchant Maverick

Source: Shopify

In the 1Q17 earnings call, Shopify indicated MCA receivables are paid back in 7 to 9 months.

We should note that Shopify does not offer cash advances to all its merchants. Its underwriting process should help to mitigate some risk as well.

Source: Shopify

In a recession, we would expect Shopify might see longer payback periods as merchant revenues accelerate at a slower pace or decline. Some smaller merchants that shutter the doors would even increase total losses. But Shopify has a partnership with Export Development Canada (EDC) to insure merchant cash advances, which should help mitigate losses.

Shopify Capital In A Perfect World

In a perfect world, Shopify would get remitted all its merchant cash advances without fail.

If Shopify gives a $10,000 MCA, it will on average charge a 1.12-factor rate and acquire $11,200 in MCA receivables. To receive full remittance in 7 months a merchant needs to have monthly sales of about $13,500. For 9 months remittance, the monthly sales need to be about $10,500. This assumes 12% daily remittance on merchant sales.

The return on investment is not a simple back of the envelope calculation because remittance occurs daily. This means we have to take into account the time value of money on cash received on day 1 vs in 7 to 9 months.

Using an annual percentage rate or APR calculator, we can determine Shopify's return on investment. In the 7-month remittance scenario, the APR is 40%. In the 9-month scenario, the APR is 31%.

This may sound like a ridiculous rate to charge, but given the amounts are small, the risk of foreclosure on the merchant low, the remittance dependent on merchant success, and the ease of obtaining capital for the merchant, we can see why merchants will take these cash advances to progress their businesses in the short term.

But We Do Not Live In A Perfect World

Shopify records provisions and charges for MCA receivables it does not expect to collect. In 1Q17, this amount was $1.3 million out of $18.6 million of outstanding MCA receivables.

Since Shopify only started reporting the MCA breakdown in 1Q17, we don't have the charge-off data for 2016 to calculate the actual loss they recorded every quarter. We only have the ending allowance of uncollectible MCA receivables amount which doesn't include any actual charged off amounts. In 1Q17 the actual charge off was $324,000. We would assume the amounts in 2016 were smaller given the program had just launched, however, we do not have data to confirm.

At a 1.12 average factor rate, if total collected receivables dropped below 89%, Shopify Capital would lose money as a standalone business. If the charged off amount over the last year was 4x the amount in 1Q17, it would, coincidentally, be $1.3 million. On cumulative MCA receivables, this would imply about 95.7% successful remittance.

At a 95.7% remittance rate, the APR for 7 months remittance would be 25%. The APR for 9 months remittance would be 20%. A bit of a drop from 40% and 31%, respectively, but a good return on capital nonetheless.

Shopify Capital's Potential Reach

We estimate the average merchant generated $50,000 in sales in 2016. However, our model suggests that to be eligible to receive the lowest cash advance of $5000, the merchant would need to generate at least $80,000 in sales per year. Without median data, we are not able to accurately assess the number of merchants generating over $80,000.

From the 1Q17 earnings call we learned that "more than 50% of the GMV on the platform come from both the advance plan as well as the Plus plan", but without an accurate count of the numbers of Advance and Plus merchants, we are still short on data.

If we assume 2.5% of merchants fall into the Advance/Plus plans or about 10,000 merchants, splitting 50% of the GMV from 1Q17 would imply nearly $1 million in GMV per merchant annualized. Extending $5,000 to $50,000 to 10,000 merchants puts the opportunity at $50 million to $500 million. But the merchant base is growing so the opportunity will grow with it.

It's a wide range. And in all likeliness, those at the top end of the range will not be taking these cash advances as they likely have cheaper access to capital.

While we make a lot of assumptions, we can squeeze out a few observations from this exercise.

As merchants grow their businesses to the minimum GMV range of Shopify Capital, Shopify gains more opportunities to hand out high return cash advances.

Providing services to merchants to increase their sales like Kit CRM, and Shopify Shipping help bring these merchants into the GMV range of Shopify Capital.

Shopify Capital incentivizes merchants to adopt Shopify Payments among its higher value and higher volume merchants

Shopify Capital can help merchants expand and grow. They may grow large enough to not need Shopify Capital. But the long-term benefit is a stickier merchant with more revenue and traffic leading to higher transaction processing revenue and subscription revenues.

Conclusion

If Shopify can collect 95.7% of its MCA receivables the return on capital could range from 20%-25% APR on an aggregate basis. At 89% successful remittance, they are breakeven.

We don't believe Shopify Capital will consume a large portion of their estimated $957 million of cash, but as their merchant base grows they will have a good use of cash in Shopify Capital. We would expect the majority of the cash to be used in organic product development and M&A.

From a shareholder's point of view, there are not many places we could get 20-25% annual return on our cash consistently. Shopify has this outlet, and the opportunity is growing. Shopify Capital also enables its merchants to expand and grow into higher level subscription plans. And drives higher volume merchants onto Shopify Payments.

If Shopify Capital can be successful long-term, it can be a significant feature in developing the Shopify ecosystem. We are long-term shareholders of Shopify.

