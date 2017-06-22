TG Therapeutics Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (6/21/17)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, June 21.
Bullish Calls
HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS): "You can't leave the House of Pain. You're stuck, I'm sorry. It's like flypaper."
Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT): There is upside left. It's a good situation.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX): It's a heavily shorted stock but Cramer thinks their lymphoma drug is positive. It's a buy.
Editor's Note: There were no bearish calls on Wednesday's show.
