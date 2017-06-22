TG Therapeutics Is A Buy - Cramer's Lightning Round (6/21/17)

Includes: HDS, LMT, TGTX
by: SA Editor Mohit Manghnani

Summary

Lockheed Martin has more upside.

HD Supply is too low to be sold.

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Wednesday, June 21.

Bullish Calls

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS): "You can't leave the House of Pain. You're stuck, I'm sorry. It's like flypaper."

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT): There is upside left. It's a good situation.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX): It's a heavily shorted stock but Cramer thinks their lymphoma drug is positive. It's a buy.

Editor's Note: There were no bearish calls on Wednesday's show.

