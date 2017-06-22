Chicago Bridge & Iron: Macquarie Looking For Justification

As of the time of this writing, shares of Chicago Bridge & Iron (NYSE:CBI) fell over 12% on June 21st of 2017. This development comes after news broke that Macquarie reaffirmed its sell rating on the firm, but lowered their target price from $11.50 per share down to $10. In what follows, I will look at some controversy that came about regarding this and give my thoughts on what it means for the company and its shareholders moving forward.

A bad call followed by a retraction

The drop in CBI's share price on June 21st was, at first I thought, due to nothing that I could find. My own theory is that, lately, shares may have been manipulated lower but after searching for a couple of hours, I discovered that the decrease can be chalked up to a very particular reason, even if that reason is nonsense. Before we get to how this relates to CBI, though, we must first touch upon another company: Freeport LNG.

On May 24th, Freeport sent in a request to FERC (the Federal Election Regulatory Commission) wherein the company was searching for the right to increase its workforce at its facility in Texas. According to Freeport, any cost overruns, since the contract with CBI to perform EPC (Engineering, Procuring, and Construction) work for them is fixed-price, should be borne by CBI and not itself. Depending on how things are there with the contract, it is possible that this could fall under CBI's ability to come back to its customer and ask for some sort of reimbursement, but let's make the assumption that CBI is, in fact, liable for cost overruns entirely.

Unfortunately, we do not know precisely what kind of costs will befall the firm but we do know this: Macquarie's claim that an approval would result in a 9 to 12 month delay for work on the project is false. Not only did Freeport inform me of this, but Macquarie's analyst came out shortly after issuing the news and retracted his comments. That said, this didn't do anything for CBI's share price. In fact, after acknowledging that the FERC approval for Freeport would keep the project on schedule, allowing CBI to avoid significant expenses on its own (possibly eating through all of whatever contingency it has and also any (maybe all) profit built into the project), the analyst mentioned that the increased workforce cost would, instead, cause the higher expenses for the firm that justifies the price decrease in the firm.

As I said, it's not easy to quantify the cost additions that will be imposed upon CBI but we do know that the increase in employees is likely to be significant. In order to complete their work on the facility, the company expects, at the peak, to bring on an additional 1,400 workers for a new nighttime shift and the Freeport Liquefaction Plant and 1,400 workers at the Pretreatment Facility. That said, the demand for these workers will be short-lived. As you can see in the graph below, the number of workers will peak next year but will eventually decline. Under one scenario, Freeport estimated that only 200 will remain at the Liquefaction Plant and 50 will remain at the Pretreatment Facility following the peak in worker demand.

*Taken from Freeport FERC Filing

Other updates

In order to see if there was anything I might be missing, I searched through FERC's files and looked at any recent requests put forth by Freeport regarding their operations. On June 12th, the company said they were seeking approval regarding the construction of a vapor fence foundation around their plant. These fences can be up to 30 feet high and they serve the purpose of confining potential flammable gas releases. Cost estimates are not available and I don't think this project would negatively affect CBI.

The other request came on June 16th. Freeport requested the right to install elevated containment systems for the facility. This would require about 2 nights of nighttime crews per month from June through September, plus an additional 6 consecutive nights starting on June 24th. Management said that the plan is for many workers to work offsite during this time and to be transported to the terminal via a shuttle bus.

None of these more recent changes appear to be rather significant, at least not enough to send CBI's market value down nearly $200 million in the course of a day. In fact, in its approval letter to Freeport on June 20th, FERC said that no other special testing would be required and that it was approving, in full, the adjustments Freeport had requested. For the first week of nighttime work, however, Freeport needs to monitor to see whether the change in noise levels will affect a rookery (an animal breeding place, mostly for birds) that is located 0.8 miles from the project. If so, the company must explore mitigation methods with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Speaking of animals, one thing I found interesting about all of this is that, in reporting to FERC, Freeport had to make them aware of sea turtle nests recently made along Quintana Beach. Since May 24th's filing, one such nest was made, according to the National Park Service's Division of Sea Turtle Science and Recovery. This was observed on June 13th and, despite that development, which could complicate work, in theory, at Freeport, the project changes were still approved. For fun, in the table below that was provided by Freeport to FERC, you can see the trend that sea turtle nesting has taken in the region over the past few years. This goes to illustrate just how much minutiae can be involved in receiving regulatory approvals for various projects.

*Taken from Freeport's FERC filing

The problem with Macquarie's work

In a prior article regarding Macquarie's downgrade of CBI a little while back, I put into context why I believe their general conclusions regarding the firm and its prospects are likely wrong. While some risk exists for the company, nothing unique about what Macquarie said in their initial downgrade presents a reasonable basis (so far) that justifies such a decline in the infrastructure business's share price.

This latest development, wherein Macquarie not only erred regarding the ramifications of the FERC approval (a lack of approval would have caused delays, not its approval), but also came back with some other reason that would have seen cost increases with or without the approval after they acknowledged they were wrong, seems like an attempt to save face. Furthermore, while Macquarie is undoubtedly correct that, absent some contract stipulation CBI can rely on, the hiring of additional workers will eat away at some (maybe all) of the contingencies in place and maybe some of the profits (there's a chance of some loss but it's all speculation), it should be mentioned that this is old news. This was information the public became aware of on May 24th when Freeport submitted its approval to FERC and, as such, is information that should have been factored into CBI's share price at or very close to that time, not nearly a month after the fact.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, CBI appears to have fallen for quite literally no logical reason on June 21st. The firm will not see cost overruns associated with project delays for this facility (at least not that the public knows about yet), the approval by FERC likely increases the chance of profits on the contract by CBI since the absence of approval would have caused delays, and any sort of cost overruns should have been factored into the market nearly a month earlier. Quite literally, the entire release by Macquarie, as well as its reaffirmation of the target price decline, was a giant nothingburger.

