What Matters Most For Stocks Today - 6-22-17

Your key to the day is the Leading Economic Indicators (LEI) data, which will either serve or harm equities and energy.

Fear and momentum had oil prices cascading lower again Wednesday, weighing on stocks too, but there was some evidence of bottom fishing in energy before the close. Again today, the direction and velocity of oil price action should matter for equities. However, an important pivot point may arrive at 10:00 AM EDT. An important economic barometer will be reported then that has the ability to revive energy prices on reinvigorated economic hope. Thus, keep your eye on this morning's Leading Economic Indicators (LEI) Report for your lead on the day. A strong data point serves equities and energy here, but a poor report confirms concerns. Also, two corporate earnings releases are worthy of your attention today. Data from Bed Bath & Beyond could offer evidence of housing benefits to broader consumer spending. And Carnival's earnings could show healthy consumer discretionary spending from a labor market operating at full employment. Still, I have one important warning for investors and a qualifier to guidance: I believe that tensions in the Middle East could at any moment escalate to a point to cause correction in equities, while driving oil (NYSE: OIL) and gold (NYSE: GLD) higher.

Thursday's data will be led by Leading Economic Indicators, due at 10:00 AM EDT. This report for May is expected by economists to show a 0.3% increase, matching the mark set in April. The consensus range varies one-tenth of a percentage point either way, but this data is critical to investors today, so the slightest swing will move the market (NYSE: SPY). Good news is good news here and justifies the Fed's rate action and still serves stocks (NYSE: DIA); bad news is bad news and hurts us. As always, beta exposure exaggerates price movement in the Nasdaq (Nasdaq: QQQ) and small caps (NYSE: IWM).

The FHFA House Price Index might garner investor attention today because housing prices are an important component for inflation measures. We know housing (NYSE: XHB) demand exceeds quality supply, a factor behind hot housing prices. Yesterday's Existing Home Sales data exceeded expectations and shows resilience in the housing market despite housing scarcity. For the FHFA House Price Index, economists see a 0.5% increase for April. That would mark a slowing from the 0.6% gain seen for March. On a year-to-year basis, prices were up 6.2% in March. The yearly comparison better illustrates for you how hot home prices have been on short supply and an improving economy and job market.

The Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Index is a measure of Midwest manufacturing (NYSE: XLI) and will be reported today. Last month, the index marked 8.0, a healthy level. Positive readings indicate economic expansion.

With regard to the corporate earnings schedule, the focus of my attention will be on consumer discretionary (NYSE: XLY) spending indication from Carnival (NYSE: CCL) and also possible housing strength benefits at Bed Bath & Beyond (Nasdaq: BBBY). Housing (NYSE: IYR) is critical to the economy, and has indirect benefits to consumer spending I believe we could see evidenced here and elsewhere. Yesterday's reports from FedEx and Korn Ferry were quite positive indicators for the economy, as each exceeded expectations. FedEx (NYSE: FDX) is of course a barometer of the broader economy and Korn Ferry a good measure of labor market strength.

The remainder of Thursday's earnings schedule highlights the reports of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), Apogee Enterprises (Nasdaq: APOG), Barnes & Noble (NYSE: BKS), Commercial Metals (NYSE: CMC), Hain Celestial Group (Nasdaq: HAIN), Methode Electronics (NYSE: MEI), SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX), Sonic (Nasdaq: SONC) and iKang Healthcare (Nasdaq: KANG).

The One Qualifier

Tensions in the Middle East should not be ignored. Recent rhetoric and changes in the relationship of the United States and Russia around Syria, and tensions around Saudi Arabia, Iran and Qatar offer the potential for an escalation, which could raise risk aversion for risky assets in equities, and serve oil and gold prices.

