Anheuser-Busch Is Brewing Up Some Nice Dividends

Thesis

Anheuser-Busch InBev (NYSE:BUD) is generating high cash flows, which allows the company to pay attractive dividends to its owners. With new acquisitions, the company is strengthening its market position which will allow for continuous dividend growth going forward, although the dividend growth rate will not be as high as it was in the past years.

AB InBev has a dividend history that looks confusing at first sight:

Like many European companies, AB InBev is not making quarterly dividend payments, but rather follows the model of two dividend payments a year - a bigger one earlier in the year and a smaller dividend payment later throughout the year. The dividends thus are following an up-and-down cycle, but the annual payout is rising nevertheless; this is what counts for investors.

Due to the fact that dividends are declared in €, exchange rates can affect the dividend amounts received by US investors, which explains some small declines in the following chart:

BUD Dividends Paid (TTM) data by YCharts

Overall, the dividend is still clearly growing, increasing roughly threefold over the last five years.

Over the last year, investors received $4.00 in dividend payments, which means the company's shares are yielding a little more than 3.5% based on today's share price of $113.

BUD Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

That is roughly twice as high as the broad market's (NYSEARCA:SPY) yield of 1.9%, and we also see that the spread between the yield of AB InBev and the yield of the S&P 500 index has grown significantly over the past years, which means the company has become increasingly attractive for income focused investors.

BUD Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

Anheuser-Busch's payout ratio has risen over the past years, and the company has paid out about 90% of its free cash flow last year, but that means the dividend is still more than covered by cash flows, and due to AB InBev's low cyclicality, there is very little danger of cash flows dropping below the level necessary to support the dividend.

Anheuser-Busch InBev's cash flow is poised to grow though; with its acquisition of SABMiller, the company announced a target of $18 billion in operating cash flows for the next year. When we add in capital expenditures of $4 billion, which is more to the high side compared to how much AB InBev has invested in the past years, we get to a free cash flow target of $14 billion. If AB InBev raises its dividend by 7% this year, its total dividend payments will come in at $9 billion, which means the company would produce excess free cash flow of $5 billion and would pay out a little bit more than 60% of its free cash flow in the form of dividends. That would be a rather low payout ratio compared to the portion of the respective cash flows other income stocks such as Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) are paying out as dividends.

When we look at AB InBev's most recent results, we see that the company possesses strong pricing power: Total volumes were down slightly, and yet the company delivered revenue growth of almost 4%, which, in combination with some margin increases (positively impacted by higher pricing, which means increased gross margins), allowed for EBITDA growth of six percent.

These strong results do not adjust for the negative impact of forex rates yet, thus the company's underlying performance is even better than what we see here.

When we look at AB InBev's strategy guidance for the company's capital allocation, we see that it continues to expect ongoing dividend growth, although the growth rates will be lower than what we have seen in the past years - the dividend will not nearly triple again over the coming five years. Since the company plans to allocate cash towards debt reduction (and possibly M&A activity, such as a takeover of Castel), dividends will very likely grow by single digits only for the next few years.

With a relatively high dividend yield of 3.5%, even a dividend growth rate in the 5% range will lead to attractive income generation potential down the road, especially if dividends are reinvested. If AB InBev would increase its dividend by 5% a year for 10 years and if investors reinvest all of their dividends over that time frame (at an average yield of 3.5%), the yield on cost would total 7.9% in 10 years. This sounds like an attractive dividend growth proposal to me.

BUD PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

At 27 times this year's earnings and 23 times next year's earnings, AB InBev is not cheap at all, but the company's high shareholder returns, low cyclicality, and foreseeable growth justify a rather high valuation, I believe. The company expects synergies (related to the SABMiller takeover) of $2 billion annually, and this alone should push earnings higher significantly over the next three to four years.

BUD Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

AB InBev trades at 23 times trailing free cash flow; since free cash flows are expected to grow significantly over the foreseeable future, this ratio will likely come down a lot over the next quarters. Since cash flows are much higher than earnings, the higher PE ratios mask the company's underlying strong cash generation. Based on its cash flows, AB InBev does not look very expensive right now.

Takeaway

AB InBev offers a high dividend yield that will continue to grow as the company keeps increasing its dividends. The (at first sight) relatively weird dividend schedule of two payments a year is not a problem for long-term holders, thus also not a reason to avoid the stock.

AB InBev is not cyclical, has a stable and growing business, and provides strong income for its owners, which make the company's shares attractive, even though the valuation does not look very low at first sight.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BUD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.