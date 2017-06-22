Should The GM Plant Shutdowns Worry Investors?

General Motors (NYSE:GM), like most auto manufacturers, shuts down production from time to time as vehicle demand for specific models wanes and waxes and new models are configured. Normally, GM shuts down plants for about two weeks to adjust supply to demand. Nothing unusual about that. However, GM recently notified several plants of extended delays on the production of multiple models. While the company claims the closures are routine, they may offer a early gauge into weaker sales in coming quarters.

Vehicle sales tend to pop as new models are introduced then slowly fade over a number of years as said models become more dated compared to the competition. Vehicle manufacturers have responded by investing resources in quicker turnover of new models. With just four worldwide brands (and a series of partnerships in China) the company has a significantly smaller portfolio of vehicles than before the pending sale of Opel/Vauxhall. That means they have less room for mistakes. The closure of various plants suggests that sales of certain models are in trouble. With a leaner GM, that could be a problem.

Source: AP

The company has said it is retooling some plants and others are just slowing for typical production purposes. That smells fishy. The GM vehicle production that is stopping suggests that the company has a bigger issue, overall declining demand for many of their products.

Two Canadian plants will halt production for the rest of the summer months. The Oshawa, Ontario plant produces the Cadillac XTS and Chevrolet Impala. The St Catherines, Ontario plant produces engines for various Cadillac, Chevy, and Buick sedans plus a few SUV models. Demand for these vehicles has been anemic in recent years and suggests that the production pause is due to that weak demand rather than typical retooling.

Source: GM sales figures

In April and May 2017, the Chevy Impala sold roughly three thousand units in North America, the lowest sales figures the company has ever produced for that model dating back to the 1980s when monthly data was not available. The historically poor sales indicate weak consumer demand and suggest the model will be shuddered.

Source: GM sales figures

Sales of the Cadillac XTS are similarly weak. The last couple months have also represented the weakest sales of the model since its inception in June of 2012. Cratering demand may be the main reason GM is shutting down production for the next several months as inventory piles up on dealer lots due to weak sales.

In separate statements, GM announced cutting production for the Chevy Malibu in its Kansas City, Kansas plant at the end of the summer. Malibu sales have declined 30% from last year and are down 13% over the past five years. Production will also halt for the next several months at the Lordstown, Ohio plant which produces the Chevy Cruze. Cruze sales are down 19% over the past five years.

In analyzing all GM sedan sales figures, one trend sticks out; declining demand. With few exceptions, demand for Chevy, Cadillac, and Buick sedans (GMC produces only trucks) are hitting multi-year lows. Sedan sales for all manufacturers have declined 11% ytd as oil prices continue to hit new lows, but overall sedan sales have an upward trajectory. Honda Civic Sales are 65% higher than five years ago, Toyota Corolla figures are up 50% over five years, and the Nissan Altima is up 26% from five years ago. Those are not just cherry picked comparisons either, every top selling sedan in North America has seen an increase over the past five years, except for GM vehicles.

Since 2011, sales of Chevrolet sedans/hatchbacks have declined by 18% while the sales of Honda sedans/hatchbacks have increased by 49% in the same time frame.

Under the leadership of CEO Mary Barra, GM has sought to streamline production and shed underperforming units (Opel, Vauxhall, Holden) to refocus on what it does well, trucks. That strategy could boost margins since SUV's and trucks demand higher premiums. In the long-run, however, GM is ceding a major market to competitors. Of the 20 best selling vehicles in North America for 2016, nine (45%) were sedans. Toyota (NYSE:TM) sells more Camry models in the US than all Buick, GMC, and Cadillac SUV sales combined.

Barra has highlighted a strategy of shedding brands and cutting R&D of underperforming vehicles in order to shift financial focus on share repurchases. While that will undoubtedly satisfy short-term investors, it has never been a winning strategy for the long term. Just look at companies like HP, IBM, and Motorola, all of which cut R&D and ceded market share to focus on buying back shares. Each of those companies are smaller today (market cap) than they were ten years ago. Perhaps an even more alarming example would be GM itself. Under the leadership of former CEO Rick Wagoner the company recorded around 90% of profits from truck sales while losing billions on cars. The company ceded the sedan market share to Japanese, Korean, and European competitors so that it could focus on trucks. GM ditched electric vehicle technology in the 90s and reduced innovation for sedans, making them less competitive. That decision, and other missteps, ultimately cost GM investors their entire investment in 2009 when the company filed for chapter 11, so why is Mary Barra embracing that same failed strategy again in 2017? Whatever the reason, it doesn't bode well for long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: All sales figures are sourced from goodcarbadcar.net or company press releases.