Alcoa: A Buy Below $30?

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) has been in a clear downtrend after an initial pop in January, just prior to the inauguration of President Trump. In fact, it's down over 20% from its 2017 peak and that creates an opportunity for prospective investors; however, the fundamental factors that the stock initially ran up on have not begun to materialize and that delay has incurred a downtrend. The significant discount must be approached with caution, and I wouldn't advise taking a short-term position here. A buy under $30/share for AA is warranted, but only with a medium-term or long-term time horizon to allow time for catalysts to play out.

Source: Reuters

Positive Fundamental Factors To Take Over 2H 2017?

With Q3 quickly approaching, it's time to revisit the fundamental situation that currently surrounds Alcoa. Given that the company is a pure-play upstream now, it makes sense to begin with aluminum prices. Right now, prices are sitting at around $0.85/lb and are just off of their one-year highs around $0.87/lb. Prices look range bound currently, with support at $0.85/lb, with the chance to rally a few cents over the next couple of weeks. The real story is that they've significantly rallied YTD, but Alcoa's stock has been in a downtrend for the better part of six months. A decoupling of the relationship between aluminum prices and Alcoa's stock is something worth delving into further.

Source: Kitco

It should be noted that in terms of a cycle, aluminum prices are just about 10% shy of their five-year peaks above $0.95/lb. Normally, investors want to buy into commodity stocks after the underlying commodity has put in a bottom and shows signs of a clear uptrend (thus, buying in mid-2016 would've been a quality investment decision), but, of course, hindsight is 20/20. Aluminum prices certainly have room to run over the long term, but I don't expect drastic upside unless the infrastructure plan gets underway soon or the investigation into aluminum imports from China comes back positive for domestic producers.

Source: Kitco

Away from pricing, there are positive domestic factors supporting a bullish thesis on both aluminum and Alcoa in the second half of the year. The long sought after infrastructure plan has been presented in a preliminary form such that $200 billion is proposed to be spent over the next 10 years. The goal here is to spur investment from state governments such that states spend a combined $800 billion over the next decade as well. The total comes out to an even $1 trillion in infrastructure spending.

One interesting note about this infrastructure plan is the notion of "asset recycling" such that the public sector will retire certain assets and sell them to the private sector. This will help to fund the $1 trillion spent rather than place the entire burden on tax payers through higher local or state taxes. As we know, at the federal level, taxes are expected to come down if the tax plan is ever passed, which will further benefit Alcoa. Considering that Alcoa is one of the few domestic producers of aluminum left, there is minimal competition available for infrastructure contracts, creating a clear pipeline for growth in the coming years as soon as the infrastructure plan is passed.

So, with this positive factor, why hasn't AA rallied, let alone aluminum? Part of the reason why the stock has shifted down has been scaled back expectations for the proposed infrastructure plan and tax reform. The delays in the current administration's ability to bring legislation to floor, let alone get it passed. That in turn reduces investors' optimism for the stock to see an increase in earnings attributable to an infrastructure plan or tax reform. Another reason why this name may be trending down is because of the 13 million shares that Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) is selling in a debt-for-equity swap. That's passive, but consistent selling pressure on the stock that makes it tough to hold support.

Speaking of tax reform, should we see positive progress in the second half of the year, as it has been relayed to the general public that the Republican party is working on getting a bill prepared? Alcoa's Q1 2017 tax rate was 27.3%, and considering that the party is calling for a 20% corporate tax rate, this would be helpful in generating a higher level of earnings for the company. In turn, the company would also have cash flow to pay a dividend to shareholders.

Another fundamental factor to consider is the aluminum probe by the U.S. Department of Commerce. At the end of April, it was announced that the United States will be investigating imported aluminum to see if the dumping of aluminum is undercutting domestic pricing power. Thus, this stands to be a positive catalyst for Alcoa, albeit with an indefinite timeline to implementation. China is concerned about the investigation, but the U.S. is recognizing a greater risk that China is the core supplier of aluminum for the U.S. and there is little to no supplier diversification. I wouldn't bank on this right now being a driver of Alcoa's stock, but rather it's a fundamental factor that'll surprise investors at some point in the next 12 months should the investigation come back favorable for domestic producers.

AA In A Clear Downtrend

The chart for Alcoa is quite interesting, because although on an YTD time frame prices have rallied for aluminum, the stock is in a clear downtrend. The stock has actually taken off a significant level of steam, down nearly 23% from its peak in mid-February. That's a discount worth researching further to see if there is an opportunity, but after taking a good look at this stock, I'd say investors need to keep waiting until we receive color on the infrastructure plan or tax reform as the downtrend is in full force and dilution from Arconic isn't helping. If the name becomes oversold, visible from momentum indicators like the RSI, which is currently at 36, it's worth establishing a position for the long term. All things considered, this stock is cheap relative to its 2017 peak and a buy below $30 is justified.

Source: StockCharts

To put the current downtrend in perspective, the stock is still significantly higher than it was immediately post-split in Q4 2016. The good news is that if you're looking at this stock with the plans to go long, it's now trading at a discount to where it was just a few months ago. It's still up on the year by a few percentage points and up significantly since the split in November 2016, but the current downtrend creates an opportunity. I'm conservatively looking for the stock to end the year higher around $35/share provided that aluminum prices stay at least flat and that fundamentals regarding infrastructure spending and tax reform actually receive some progress. At bare minimum, the need for a timeline to implementation is required for the stock to move towards its 2017 highs in the next six months.

Source: StockCharts

Conclusion

The clear discount the stock is trading at relative to its 2017 peak showcases decreased investor optimism regarding the current administration's ability to pass the legislation on infrastructure spending and tax reform. Those two items are key to Alcoa's future growth, and while the investigation the U.S. Department of Commerce is heading up into the dumping of aluminum by China is a positive factor, it's on an indefinite timeline to resolution. The significant discount cannot be ignored, especially since Alcoa has moved away from a direct correlation with aluminum prices, which have performed quite well YTD.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AA over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.