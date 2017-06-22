Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Macy's?

Macy’s is no blue-chip dividend stock, but the 7% yield justifies the risk.

Macy’s is still profitable, generates tons of cash flow, and has great real estate assets.

Investors have downgraded retail stocks from 'sell' to 'trashcan fire'. But for those willing to comb through the burning wreckage of this industry, you could find some real value here.

Case in point: Macy's Inc (NYSE:M). The department store chain has struggled with the twin problem of poor weather and weak consumer spending. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) has made "road pizza" out of brick-and-mortar retailers, doing no favors for Macy's financial results.

Yet despite the gloomy headlines, this company has a lot going for it. Macy's is still profitable, generates tons of cash flow, and has great real estate assets. And with a dividend yield nearing 7%, the stock is starting to catch the interest of income investors.

So, should yield hogs take a second look at Macy's? Let's take a deeper dive into this dividend.

The Dividend - Is It Safe?

Anytime you see a yield hit the high single-digits, alarm bells should go off. You have no reason to get excited about a big payout if the distribution will only get cut a few months later.

And you have good reason to be worried. Earlier this month, management spooked the market by by uttering the words "lower gross margins". The phrase alone sent shares plunging more than 8%.

Most of this margin pressure, however, could be blamed on one-time items. Poor weather exasperated Macy's weak numbers, which led to inventory backups and unplanned markdowns. Sales also got clipped by a big drop in foreign shoppers (more the result of our Tangerine-in-Chief than Amazon.com).

Furthermore, Macy's remains highly profitable. The business generates $2.7 billion each year in earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation. Interest costs total only $400 million annually. This gives management lots of wiggle room to invest in operations, reduce the big debt load, and pay out the current $460 million per year dividend to shareholders.

The Dividend - Will It Grow?

Macy's President and CEO Jeff Gennett outlined his three-step plan for the business.

Stabilize brick-and-mortar operations through new marketing initiatives, Grow earnings through mobile and digital channels, and Unlock value for shareholders by selling off real estate.

We've seen some of these efforts pay off already. Digital sales continue to grow at a double-digit clip, which will eventually become a big part of the business. Macy's still has lots of opportunities to boost profits through faster inventory turnover and other cost cutting initiatives.

They seem to be putting their money where their mouths are. Last week, several executives backed up the truck and bought shares on the open market. That's a big vote of confidence in the underlying business and management's turnaround efforts.

That said, I don't expect a big wave of dividend hikes soon. Management expects profits to remain flat, with earnings coming in between $3.37 and $3.62 per share for full-year 2017. Any extra cash flow will likely get directed towards paying off the company's hefty debt load.

The Dividend - What's the Return?

For income investors, you're getting a big payout today and not much else. The stock sports one of the largest yields in retail, but we're not likely to see any growth for quite some time. That puts our long term returns from dividends alone around 7%, which isn't great considering the risk here.

The real upside for Macy's, however, is embedded in the assets. Analysts ignore a lot of the company's prized real estate, notably the retailer's parking lots and key urban locations. I wouldn't be surprised to see the company get taken private, especially given internal cash flows could easily cover the debt for a leveraged buyout.

The Bottom Line on Macy's

Of course, if you believe Macy's 7% yield is a sure thing, I have ocean-front property in Saskatchewan to sell you. They company may never stabilize the decline of its core brick and mortar business. Management's move online has momentum, but it may never make up for losses elsewhere.

For traditional income investors, those risks might be enough to skip over this stock altogether. As I've written about previously, I prefer set 'em and forget 'em dividend growth names that I can count on for decades. Macy's lies outside my comfort zone.

That said, you can see real value here. Originally, I set out to bash this stock, making fun of yield hogs chasing an unsustainable payout. But with a reasonably safe 7% dividend and lots of potential catalysts, investors poking around the retail trash pile could score a great deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.