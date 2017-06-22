Tanger Factory Outlet: Blue Chip On Sale - Brad Thomas' Idea Of The Month
| About: Tanger Factory (SKT)
Summary
We have extended our partnership with Cheddar TV to produce a Seeking Alpha 'Idea of the Month' segment with Marketplace authors.
Brad Thomas continues the series with his idea of the month: Tanger Factory Outlet.
Tanger has a fortress balance sheet, it's paid and increased dividends for 23 years in a row - the safest stock from a fundamental basis in the REIT sector.
