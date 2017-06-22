The NBA Draft And Investing

This article hypothesizes that taking a long-term view towards value and avoiding the overconfidence bias are keys to outperforming markets and in professional sports leagues.

Much ink has been spilled about the upcoming NBA draft. Tonight's draft is poised for intrigue given a deep pool of players, a rare trade of the #1 overall pick, and the potential for marquee free agents to be traded as their incumbent teams rebuild. I am not here to prophesize on the careers of the young men that will be selected, but I do think there is valuable investing advice to be gleaned from the machinations of the professional sports drafts.

Richard Thaler, one of the godfathers of behavioral finance, has weighed in on just this topic in the past. In 2005, Thaler and Cade Massey published The Loser's Curse: Overconfidence Versus Market Efficiency in the NFL Draft. In a draft, the top picks are expected to have the highest value over the length of their careers. However, the authors found that in a salary-capped league, these players tended to offer poor relative value.

In fact, they found that the #1 overall pick actually had the lowest "surplus value" of any pick in the first round despite conventional wisdom that it is exceedingly fortunate to have the right to choose any player to open the draft. While the #1 pick is expected to be a blue chip stock, buyers have historically paid a dear premium for the right to choose first.

The authors found that late first round picks and second round picks, which convey lower salaries on the chosen players, generated much higher relative value than the very high and expensive top picks. Those players occupied less of the salary cap, and their play over their careers ended up producing outsized value for the lower cost.

Some might argue that in the NBA, which features 5 players on the court at a time versus the 22 starters in football (offense and defense), offers less opportunity to glean relative value. With a smaller number of players, you need superstars to win. That is certainly true to a degree. The All-NBA teams included overall #1 picks Lebron James and Anthony Davis on the first team, and #1 pick John Wall on the 3rd team.

Second team members Isaiah Thomas (last pick of 60 in 2011), Rudy Gobert (27th pick in 2013), and third team members Draymond Green and Deandre Jordan, the 35th picks in 2012 and 2008, demonstrated that tremendous value can be found late in the NBA draft as well. The salary cap flexibility that Draymond Green afforded the Warriors allowed them to build a star-studded roster that has produced two titles.

Thaler and Massey also studied trades of NFL draft picks. Often you will see teams trade a 2nd round pick for a 1st round pick in the next year's draft. The authors found that when they measured the value of those picks, NFL teams were paying implied discount rates of over 100%! Teams in "win-now mode" were making irrational decisions, mortgaging their future to get better in the next year. That would seem to be a violation of market efficiency, and indeed general managers seemed to be angling to keep their jobs for an additional year rather than working to extend their career longevity.

If there are market inefficiencies in the draft, smart teams will exploit them to generate market-beating returns. Even as far back as 2005, the authors noted that the New England Patriots frequently traded back in the draft to capture future picks on the cheap. The reigning Super Bowl Champs also frequently opt to trade outstanding players approaching the end of free agency, choosing to sacrifice their remaining peak years in order to avoid overpaying for their decline.

Of course, the defining pick of the Belichick era will always be the 199th pick in the 2000 draft, five-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady. The Pats opted to keep 4 quarterbacks his rookie year, an unusual move given the capped roster spots, taking the long view on a low round pick with upside.

In NBA basketball, the paragon of success for the last two decades has been the San Antonio Spurs. Like the Pats, the current regime has won five titles, and has produced a remarkable 18-year string of 50+ win seasons (out of 82 regular season games). The Spurs employed a draft strategy that targeted mis-priced foreign players. In 1999, the fourth to last pick yielded the team Manu Ginobili of Argentina, a multiple-time All Star who has scored more than 13,000 points over 15 seasons.

The 28th pick in the 2001 draft netted the team French superstar Tony Parker, a 6-time All-Star and 4-time All NBA player. The Spurs took a point guard one spot after ignominious point guard Jamaal Tinsley had been selected and dealt to the Indiana Pacers (much to the author's chagrin).

In leagues with hard salary caps that strive for some semblance of competitive balance, the Pats and Spurs have managed to continually outperform the market. Part of this outperformance has been idiosyncratic success in finding Hall of Famers, but these teams continue to reinvent themselves in competitive markets featuring opponents with billion-dollar market caps.

What are our takeaways for financial markets. I have listed a few below:

Taking the Long View: Corporate America has become enamored with short-term quarterly earnings. Even with interest rates historically low, companies have chosen to eschew long-term capital investment in favor of share buybacks that boost quarterly EPS. It should come as no surprise then that some of the most valuable companies in the world are those that have taken an unconventional long view to markets. Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Steve Jobs' Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) come instantly to mind.

The Value of Value: One of my "5 Ways to Beat the Market" is value. Over long time intervals, buying stocks that are cheap relative to their intrinsic value has produced market-beating returns. While we often see investors chase after growth in an effort to capture near-term gains, more patient capital that buys assets cheap has won on the court and in financial markets.

Positive Skewness: In "Why Many Investors Fail," I described academic research by Henrick Beseembinder that found that the equity risk premium is attributable to a surprisingly small number of stocks. The median excess return for stocks over the modern history of the U.S. stock market is negative, and the modal return is -100%. However, some stocks experience compounding gains over long time intervals that have led to high average returns. Trading down in the draft and acquiring more picks gives teams the opportunity to capture positive skewness. It was relatively inexpensive to draft Tom Brady, Draymond Green, and Manu Ginonili, but those low-cost contracts proved extraordinarily valuable - the asymmetric nature of positive skewness.

The Overconfidence Bias: Like general managers who errantly believe that their draft boards are superior to their competitors, active managers have often failed to outperform the market benchmark (NYSEARCA:SPY) in part due to their own hubris. In my series on the Low Volatility Anomaly, I hypothesized that high beta stocks become bid up by managers seeking to capture greater upside from their perceived skill. These assets become expensive, leading to subnormal returns while the low risk assets disfavored by overconfident managers generate outsized risk-adjusted returns.

I don't know what tonight's NBA draft will entail, but I do expect that we will see a few teams pay expensive prices to move up in the draft. Pressured general managers will sell future assets to add picks and players now. Belichick and Popovich, like Buffett or Bezos, face no such pressure given their long-track records of outperformance.

Hopefully, taking the long view, searching for value, and avoiding the overconfidence bias can lead readers to generate market-beating long-run returns akin to the Patriots and Spurs.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.