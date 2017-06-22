Has Amazon Dealt Macy's A Death Blow?

I see Macy's (NYSE:M) as a stock worth putting in the portfolio, though that is far from being a unanimous opinion.

Indeed, with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) having launched their Prime Wardrobe fashion service, which allows customers to try and buy items, giving them one week to decide what to keep and what to return before charging them, analysts are already seeing the pressure pile on Macy's. Morningstar's (NASDAQ:MORN) Bridget Weishaar stated:

If I were Macy's, I'd be scared by this...Amazon is offering a very convenient way to avoid going to stores.

Cowen & Co. corroborated Weishaar's assessment, stating that Amazon is likely to supplant Macy's as the top apparel seller in the U.S. this year, which is indicative of the decline in traffic levels to brick-and-mortar stores, a trend that has also hit firms such as Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) hard.

The negative views on Macy's prospects have pummeled its stock to the point that it is now trading in the low-$20 range, just 0.42% above its 52-week low.

This low stock price means that Macy's is now trading with a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a forward P/E ratio of 7.84, and offers a dividend yield of 6.99%. At first glance, this looks like a value investment, but if the pessimistic views on Macy's are valid, then it is little more than a value trap. There are several factors that lead me to believe that the former is likelier than the latter.

First, Macy's is not complacent. In January 2016, the hedge fund Starboard Value looked at the retailer's real estate assets as one way of unlocking value in the interests of shareholders:

We believe the market does not give Macy's credit for its valuable real estate in its share price. We estimate the real estate assets are worth $21 billion (in excess of the company's current enterprise value). With the real estate market near all-time highs, now is the time to separate Macy's real estate assets and create value for shareholders.

That was in January 2016. It is clear since then that Macy's took on-board Starboard Value's assessment, and generated $1 billion in proceeds from real estate asset sales over the past two years. They have also partnered with Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) to develop their real estate at fifty store locations. In short, while not going as far as Starboard Value would have liked - they exited their Macy's stake in the first quarter - they are seeking to unlock value from their real estate going forward.

Secondly, Macy's has experimented with a number of test programs in areas such as furniture, jewelry, mattresses and shoes to raise sales, such as consulting its merchants over which style of shoes are selling well and eliminating those which are not. These programs are to be rolled out at the national level, and are expected to influence Q2 results positively.

CEO Jeff Gennette, who succeeded Terry Lungdren in March, asserts that Macy's is on-track to meet 2017 guidance, stating:

In 2017 we are focused on taking actions to stabilize our brick and mortar business, including the testing and iteration of additional pilot programs in order to bring them to scale in future years.

In short, Macy's is a retailer in transition, a status well-reflected in its revenue and net income figures.

Year Revenue ($) Net Income ($) 2013 27.69 billion 1.34 billion 2014 27.93 billion 1.49 billion 2015 28.11 billion 1.53 billion 2016 27.08 billion 1.07 billion 2017 25.78 billion 619.00 million

Can Macy's reverse this trend? I believe it can. The pessimists have plenty to point to in making their case - the retail space being challenged by Amazon, the decline in store traffic - but Macy's retains their strong brand, will still possess a significant omnichannel retail presence for many years yet, are utilizing their real estate assets beneficially, and are determined to generate sales going forward.

At the moment, Macy's reminds me more of Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) than of Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD). Many brick and mortar retailers in the tech space suffered greatly under the impact of Amazon, such as RadioShack (NYSE:RSH). However, Best Buy was able to turn around its U.S. market, divested its overseas assets, and cut expenses - and has survived and thrived to this day. It is my belief that Macy's can do the same, and I look forward to the inevitable disagreements that will be found in the comments below.

DISCLAIMER: The author is not a financial professional and accepts no responsibility for any investment decisions a reader makes. This article is presented for information purposes only. Furthermore, the figures cited are the product of the author's own research and may differ from those of other analysts. Always do your own due diligence when researching prospective investments.