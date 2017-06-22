Tom McClellan On Engineering Effective Stock Market Models

If you have spent any time around the markets, Tom McClellan is a name you are probably already familiar with. Tom's parents invented McClellan Oscillator and McClellan Summation Index, two of the most useful of technical indicators. But Tom is also a terrific technician in his own right, carrying the torch his parents first lit back in the 1960s. He has created some of the most creative and effective stock market models I have ever seen. In this conversation, we discuss both the history of these models and how Tom integrates them into his own trading process today. Tom regularly shares his wealth of knowledge and experience at mcoscillator.com. Below are a variety of links and notes related to our discussion: