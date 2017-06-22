Market Is Divided Between Growth And Value - Cramer's Mad Money (6/21/17)

Stocks discussed on the in-depth session of Jim Cramer's Mad Money TV Program, Wednesday, June 21.

The market is highly bifurcated and there is a battle between growth and value stocks. "As hot as you may think FANG stocks are, and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), maybe, let me tell you something: Other than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), they don't hold a candle to the upward velocity of so many other growth names in this very broad growth rally," said Cramer.

Biotech stocks are getting hotter since Trump has appointed pharma-friendly people to key positions. High quality stocks like Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) and Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) have rallied in the last month on very little news. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) also rallied signaling that the rise is not just restricted to biotech. "I think the main driver here is the rotation into the stocks of companies that do well when the economy's weak or when there's deflation — and boy, is there deflation — along with the fact that Trump isn't gunning for the pharmaceutical industry. It doesn't hurt that JNJ is also the ultimate stock to buy when the dollar gets weak, and it's been getting a little weak," said Cramer.

In the tech sector, the cloud names like Workday (NYSE:WDAY), ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Red Hat (NYSE:RHT) have rallied. Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) reported good earnings and their stocks went up. "In other words, it almost doesn't matter which growth stock you buy, because they all seem to go higher. It's been an extraordinary watchword for growth, even if it sounds less poetic than the usual 'sell in May and go away' nonsense," said Cramer.

When it comes to growth stocks like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Cramer said he likes both stocks but they have become risky. Both have moved up a lot and tend to be volatile with constant rotation. He suggested if investors buy at such high prices they should be ready for the stock to pull back and buy more.

There are many value names in the energy sector that are declining as oil has slipped to a 10-month low. Retailers and auto stocks are also getting clobbered. "It's no country for old value. Growth reigns supreme. Valuation parameters are ignored. And cheap? Seemingly cheap stocks just get cheaper and more painful to own every day. Value may make a comeback someday, maybe we will get mergers, but right now, this market worships at the altar of growth, and growth alone," concluded Cramer.

CEO interview - Adobe

The stock of Adobe hit an all-time high after their recent earnings. Cramer interviewed chairman, president and CEO Shantanu Narayen to find out what lies ahead for the company and what the partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) brings to the table.

Narayen said that the partnership with Microsoft will bring a brighter future. "When you think about what we can do with the combination of what they've done with Dynamics and what we have done with the Experience cloud and the Marketing cloud, together we can go in and automate both sales and marketing with artificial intelligence," he added.

AI has become the center of Adobe's business as it incorporates machine learning into products like Adobe Sensei. "The volume of data that we are tracking and enabling people to understand and infer things from that will help a creator be a better creator. That will help a marketer be a better marketer," said Narayen.

Their product Adobe's Experience Cloud manages customer interactions and advertising and processes 100 trillion transactions a year. All this data is used in machine learning. "It's a way to really bring creativity to the masses. And it's a way to enable everybody to be a creator. We partner with great companies like Nvidia who are able to process this in real time, but it's all the magic that's created by our product folks," he added. Also, 86% of the company's revenue is recurring.

He spoke about the tech council meeting in Washington. "Design and aesthetics have never been more important, and I think as it relates to modernizing government, all businesses are transforming so that the customer experience is front and center. There's no reason why the government shouldn't do exactly the same," he said.

CEO interview - Red Hat

Red Hat is the top provider of Linux based open source operating systems. They reported terrific earnings after which the stock took off. Cramer interviewed CEO Jim Whitehurst to hear how Red Hat will benefit from telecom's 5G rollout.

"All the major telcos are going to a technology called OpenStack, and we're the largest provider of OpenStack, we're the largest contributor to that whole set of technologies, so we expect it could be quite large for us. In fact, three of the four large telcos in the U.S. already have eight-figure relationships with us in place, and those are really just scratching the surface with very small implementations," said Whitehurst.

Whitehurst also added that since 5G is a new market, he wanted to mute expectations. "It's still early days, but the market opportunity's there. And our business model, with a stable, long-life support, fits really, really well with telco infrastructure which, once it goes in place, it's going to stay there for a decade. It's a perfect market for our business model. Now we have to execute into it," he added.

They are helping clients move their operations to the cloud along with deals from government agencies. Though he has not been invited to the White House, the government is also embracing the open-source model.

CEO interview - SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI)

The stock of SunTrust Banks has not moved in a year despite a decent last quarter. Cramer interviewed CEO Bill Rogers Jr. to hear what lies ahead for the banking sector and ease of regulations.

Rogers is not worried about the bank's short-term performance. They operate in the southeastern part of the US and it is conducive for growth due to good infrastructure and a solid tax base.

He also commented on banking regulation since the financial crisis by saying, "If you think about the stress test, it was constructed to build capital, and now it needs to optimize capital. So I think we've gotten through the build phase, and regional banks have been released from the qualitative part of the stress test, so that's the first step. So I think, over the next few years, we're going to be able to optimize our capital much better than we've been in the past."

They have implemented a lot of financial health to help 75% of Americans. "There's a lot of stress in America from a financial standpoint. I mean, 75% of Americans are in some type of financial stress, 40% don't have $2,000 saved for an emergency, one-third don't have anything saved for retirement. When it comes to millennials, it's 60% that don't have $2,000. So this is a fragile recovery from that standpoint, and we view we've got to play a real role in that," said Rogers.

They have over 30 companies piloting the program and nearly all participants are saving more than they were before.

Viewer calls taken by Cramer

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM): It's a good company and Cramer believes that oil can bounce. The oil group is still in pain though, which could hurt the stock further. In the long run, alternative energy will hurt fossil fuel stocks.

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC): There have to be mergers in the food industry but Warren Buffett doesn't like going hostile.

