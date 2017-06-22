Chesapeake Emerging As The Wiser Shale Producer This Year

As I pointed out before, it was not so long ago that Chesapeake (NYSE:CHK) was being called out as one of the potential shale companies which is likely to go bust. A large number of shale companies did indeed go bust, but Chesapeake was not one of them. Thing is that even though its situation looked somewhat dire just over a year ago, Chesapeake seems to be making all the right moves needed to dig itself out, after surviving what seemed like a close call with bankruptcy last year.

For the first quarter of the year, it registered net income of $140 million, from total revenues of $2.75 billion. It was a very thin margin, but it is nevertheless a reason for optimism, given that it is a sign that the financial bleeding is now ending. This achievement is in large part thanks to Chesapeake's commitment to achieving profitability, rather than go for increasing production, as is the case with many of its peers involved in the shale patch. Chesapeake plans to keep total production for the year steady compared with last year. I highlighted this particular aspect of Chesapeake's plan as a smart move in an article earlier this year, which analyzed its plans for 2017. It may not be a strategy that will immediately be rewarded by the markets, but I do believe that it will pay dividends in terms of increased credibility and more solid returns in the longer run.

In addition to breaking even on its operations, it continued to show discipline in regards to managing its liabilities. Long-term debt declined by over $400 million compared with the same quarter from last year, to $9.51 billion. Total liabilities are down $1.3 billion, to 12.9 billion. Of worry however is the increase in interest costs from $62 million in the first quarter of 2016, to $95 million in the first quarter of 2017. It is still a relatively small portion of revenues, at 3.4%, but the increase is another reminder of the fact that it needs to reduce its debt obligations. Its recent offer of $750 million in five year notes bearing an interest of 8%, shows that re-financing old debt will not be cheap, therefore it helps to reduce it, rather than increasing the amount of debt and liabilities in order to chase production growth.

Source: Chesapeake.

While the ability to push the maturity of its debt into the future is itself an achievement, having less of it over time is also as important. It is important, because as I pointed out in several articles this year, shale producers are already burdened with significantly higher capital costs as a percentage of revenue, compared with their more diversified peers in the oil & gas industry.

The chart above was created based on the assumption of WTI average price for the year of $60/barrel and natural gas at $3.50. It is not a perfect comparison, because some of the companies I compared are looking at increasing production for the year, while others, including Chesapeake are looking to just hold current levels of production. It is nevertheless a clear illustration of just how much more capital intensive shale exploration is. It also highlights just how high the capital spending burden can be. Within this context, the last thing an investor in any of these companies would want to see is a significant additional interest burden, that can take up an additional chunk from what is left over after covering capital cost, leaving little left to cover the many other expenses involved in getting those barrels and cubic feet of product out of the ground.

Keeping production steady right strategy within context of prolonged period of lower oil & gas prices.

I have to admit that I myself expected slightly higher oil prices for the year. When I wrote my series of articles on shale capital costs as a percentage of likely revenue for this year, I assumed an average WTI price of $60/barrel for the year, which I thought should be relatively close to reality. Given that in the first half of the year thus far, the average price has been around $50/barrel, it is unlikely in my view that we can still reach an average price of $60/barrel for the year. I still believe that we can easily see prices reach $60/barrel towards the end of the year as demand will pick up in the second half, while the OPEC quota remains in place.

Within the context of the downturn in oil prices being prolonged for now, Chesapeake is most definitely the company that is making the right decision by not engaging in the whole "shale boom is back" story. As we saw with the first quarter of the year, Chesapeake barely broke even in terms of operating results. Most other companies are in the same position, which is not good within the context of an industry which thus far produced a lot of production growth in the past decade or so, but did not show much in terms of profitability.

Within the context of oil & gas prices potentially remaining low for the foreseeable future Chesapeake's decision not to rush with plans to expand production as most other shale producers did is correct and beneficial in terms of finances, but also in terms of reserve management. From a financial perspective, it really makes little sense to drill and complete wells which have an industry-wide average production decline rate that may be as high as around 70% in the first year alone, as suggested by a recent Eagle Ford study.

Source: Springer Link.

Regardless whether we look at the decline curve produced above or others that may show something slightly different, bottom line is that after the first few years of production, most shale wells will produce at a rate that is only a small fraction of IP. Within this context it is hard to make drilling wells today economical when considering the total costs included per well, versus the ultimate revenue it will produce.

In terms of reserve management, there is plenty of debate in regards to just how many potentially profitable drilling opportunities there are at a given oil & gas price in the shale patch. With every well being drilled and completed now when prices are relatively low, there is one less profitable well which will be available later on, when prices will be more beneficial to producers.

I am by no means suggesting that all drilling in the shale patch should cease, because this is not the most profitable time to drill. Drilling requirements as part of land lease deals, as well as other considerations make it necessary for most firms to continue drilling even at these levels. At the same time, there is little common sense in my view to the recent rush to increase production that Chesapeake's peers are engaging in. There is already some circumstantial evidence emerging that suggests that the increased drilling activity is pushing some companies to drilling in less profitable acreage. The EIA drilling productivity report shows that Bakken and Eagle Ford IP per rig is stagnated for the past few months, while in the Permian it is actually in decline. For this reason I think Chesapeake is emerging as the wiser of the shale drillers. There is certainly no point to rushing to unprofitably produce more wells than necessary, which might later become profitable when oil & gas prices will recover further, to a level that will actually make it worth drilling.