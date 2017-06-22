DryShips: Bankruptcy Ahead?

DryShips (DRYS) announced yet another reverse stock split on June 19, 2017 - one in such a long line of similar actions that it is hard to keep count. The stock split is intended to keep shares of the company trading above the $1.00 limit to prevent delisting, but they don't do anything to bolster its faltering market cap.

Economou, the CEO of DryShips, is fighting against gravity. And it is increasingly becoming clear that the problem with his failing company is more than just weakness in the dry bulk industry: it's him.

The evidence suggests that George Economou is an unskilled manager with a history of shareholder value destruction. DryShips will join the Greek billionaire's long list of failing businesses - most notably Ocean Rig (ORIG), a NASDAQ-listed company he recently ran into the ground.

Weakness in the Shipping Industry

As DryShips continues to take delivery of the vessels it purchased earlier this year and last year, hope still exists for the company's operating leverage driven strategy helping it to bounce back when (and if) the dry bulk industry recovers. However, this strategy depends on the Baltic Dry Index which is something outside of the company's control.

The Baltic Dry Index began to rise early in June, and this was good news for DryShips and other companies in the sector. A glut in commodities also suggested that this bullish move could be sustained. However, the Baltic Dry Index peaked at around 870 for the month of June before falling steadily back into the mid 800s. Without fundamental support, DryShip's stock primarily depends on investor sentiment. And the latest stock split will help to turn sentiment even more bearish than it was previously. The company announced, quote:

"The reverse stock split will take effect, and the Company’s common shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis on the Nasdaq Capital Market as of the opening of trading on June 22, 2017, under the existing trading symbol “DRYS”. The new CUSIP number for the common shares following the reverse stock split is Y2109Q 606.

When the reverse stock split becomes effective, every five shares of the Company’s issued common stock will be automatically combined into one share of common stock. As of the date of this press release, the Company had 24,066,342 common shares issued and outstanding. Affecting the reverse stock split will reduce the number of issued and outstanding common shares to approximately 4.8 million shares. "

Conclusion

It is hard to imagine that any rational investor would continue holding shares of DryShips at this point. Economou has proven time and time again that he is incapable or unwilling to create value for shareholders through this equity. However, despite DryShips' dysfunction, bankruptcy is not guaranteed because as long as the company can raise the money to meet its debt obligations, it will not default.

This means that if enough investors are willing to prop up the market-cap of this failing company, Economou will be able to raise capital through dilution indefinitely. The good news, for short sellers, is that DryShips recently raised third-party debt, and a failed payment on this debt could be a catalyst for some sort of liquidation scenario.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.