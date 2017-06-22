If T-Mobile Wants To Buy Sprint, This Is (Still) The Big Question

Take it with a grain of salt, as we've heard the rumor before. But, the buzz is, T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is considering the acquisition of Sprint (NYSE:S).

The two would make a formidable pairing against industry bullies Verizon (NYSE:VZ) and AT&T (NYSE:T). T-Mobile has found a winning growth formula, mustering more subscriber growth than it theoretically should be able to drive. Sprint has spectrum... perhaps more than it could ever feasibly use. It's especially got more than its fair share of spectrum on the 2.5 GHz band, which is well-suited to next-generation technologies that support 5G communication. The two organizations could make a formidable third player in the United States market, posing s serious threat to Verizon and a fairly-vulnerable AT&T.

And yet, T-Mobile has to be worried about the same thing that's plagued Sprint investors for a while now... it 's got a bunch of debt coming due soon, and a whole lot more debt coming due in the not-too-distant future. Something rather dramatic has to change -- results-wise -- between now and 2023, and kicking the debt can down the road is only becoming more expensive.

2 Charts Tell the Story

The short version of a long story most anyone reading this already knows. Sprint CEO Marcelo Claure took the helm in August of 2014, but over the course of the first couple of years of his leadership he provided more talk than results. We've seen glimmers of hope of late, though hardly enough to call Sprint a 'good bet.' Technology has finally caught up with one of the pillars of Claure's strategy though. That is, with the radio frequencies that make cell phones work now overly saturated and the market in need of more (and better) licensed spectrum, Sprint is holding the keys to that kingdom. It's sitting on bandwidth other telco players have to envy, and that spectrum is ideal for the looming 5G boom.

Problem: Sprint is up to its eyeballs in debt, and while a pairing with T-Mobile could help Sprint earn its way out of trouble, there may not be enough assurance of this to suit T-Mobile CEO John Legere.

A couple of charts tell the tale, with numbers.

As is stands right now, Sprint is scrambling to either pay off or refinance the $900 million worth of debt coming due this year. That, however, is only the tip of the iceberg. Its debt maturities rise almost every year through 2023, when $4.2 billion worth of its bonds come due. After that life gets easier, as the graphic indicates. But, between now and then, Sprint will need to refinance nearly $17 billion worth of bonds.



Source: Thomson Reuters Eikon

For perspective, over the course of the past four quarters, Sprint has turned $33.3 billion worth of revenue into a GAAP loss of $1.2 billion.

Still, things are getting better. As yours truly here conceded in May, there's a glimmer of hope. The top line is growing, and thanks to some fairly serious cost-cutting, the bottom line is improving. Claure isn't doing more damage than good by tightening the company's purse strings.



Source: Data from Thomson Reuters, chart made by author

Nevertheless, the race is on.

It remains to be seen to what extent Sprint will -- or even can -- pay off its debt rather than refinancing. Investors and fans of the idea of a T-Mobile/Sprint Union may want to push for more of the former and less of the latter though. See, it's getting more expensive rather than less expensive for Sprint to postpone those repayments. Lenders are getting increasingly nervous, with Moody's prodding that doubt.

It's not a perfect picture of Sprint's debt scenario, but it makes the point well enough. Beginning in 2015, the bond-rating agency pared back its credit rating on the company's senior unsecured debt. The move from Ba2 to B1 wasn't catastrophic. Moody's still deems Sprint as 'stable,' though at B1 it's not considered investment-grade. It's categorized as speculative, which suggest Sprint will be paying higher-than-average interest rates on whatever debt is has to refinance in the near future. It really can't afford its cost of capital at the lower rates it locked in when it was rated Ba2.



Source: Moody's.

That's not the alarming part of the story though. What's concerning here (or at least should be) is that the current trajectory of Moody's rating are pointed downward, and despite the few glimmers of hope we've seen from Sprint of late, the bond-handicapper doesn't seem to have any plans to up the wireless carrier's credit rating.

It just leaves one wondering if the agency is still seeing something the Sprint bulls don't... or don't want to. Perhaps more important, one has to wonder if T-Mobile knows it would be inheriting a headache were it to bring Sprint into the fold, starting a project that requires perfect execution.

To that end, it was Moody's very own Mark Stodden who may have indirectly explained why the firm hasn't been interested in upping its stance on Sprint's debt. In response to whispers that T-Mobile was interested in teaming up, Stodden explained "If it stalls or is derailed by operational missteps, the downside is catastrophic."

He was talking more about T-Mobile's vulnerability than Sprint's, and was also speaking as if a deal was already in the works. It isn't... at least not for sure. Either way, if Stodden is right and Legere sees the same risk, it's difficult to imagine a scenario where he'd not only jump on Sprint's debt time-bomb, but also jeopardize the momentum T-Mobile has managed to create for itself. The $3 billion in synergies the pairing might create just isn't worth it.

Takeaway

Never say never. Legere essentially brought T-Mobile back from the dead, and might be able to do something similar with Sprint. Legere had nothing to lose when he put the turnaround plan into action with T-Mobile though. That's not the case now.

Whatever's in the cards, just know that Sprint's debt debacle is as harrowing as some have made it out to be, and it's going to get real treacherous, real fast. That's going to be the case for whoever ends up owning it, as it's unlikely the wireless carrier is going to be able to generate enough real cash flow to pay all the bills coming due through 2023. But, we'll see.

As was explained above, the race is on.