A Microcap Stock Meeting Most Of Ben Graham's Criteria For Investment: Kewaunee Scientific Corporation

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation (NASDAQ:KEQU) is a microcap company with a long history. The company was founded in 1906 and went public in 1968, yet it remains largely unknown amongst the investing community with a market cap of less than $75 million. Such small companies are usually risky and not prudent investments for all but the most speculative accounts, but KEQU is intriguing despite its small size.

KEQU designs, manufactures and installs laboratory, healthcare and technical furniture products - think laboratory tables and work stations. The company sells its products to research labs and educational institutions, among others.

(Photo Source: Company Website kewaunee.com)

Manufacturing and distribution facilities are located in Statesville, NC. An additional manufacturing facility is located in Bangalore, India to serve Asian clients. KEQU's products are often installed as part of new construction projects or renovations, and are sold through dealers. Three dealers are responsible for approximately 40% of annual sales. KEQU just reported its fiscal 2017 (April 30) results, posting revenues of $138.6 million and a net profit of $4.5 million - both of which were records for the company. KEQU also announced that its backlog of orders has grown to a record $113.5 million, up from $100.5 million a year ago. KEQU's stock price is up more than 6% today (6/21/17) on the results, but the shares are thinly traded and a patient investor may be able to acquire shares at a more attractive price in the next few days.

Readers who follow me, or have read my other articles on Seeking Alpha, know that I often utilize Benjamin Graham's guidelines from The Intelligent Investor as a starting point for evaluating a stock. KEQU would not meet Graham's first requirement of sufficient size and prominence, but it fairs well on most of the other criteria.

KEQU boasts a very solid balance sheet with current assets of $59.8 million and current liabilities of $26.9 million at 4/30/2017, resulting in a current ratio of 2.22x, which is in excess of Graham's 2.0 threshold. Similarly, KEQU's year end press release shows no long term debt broken out on the balance sheet, and only $4.4 million of short term debt and current maturities. The January 10Q reflected $3 million of long term debt, so it is possible that this is included in "other non-current liabilities" on the recent press release, but in either case KEQU's debt is well below its working capital position, and well below its cash position of $12.5 million, meeting Graham's criteria for sufficiently strong financial position. The company's balance sheet is relatively clean and straight-forward. I did note, however, that last year the company was using an expected return of 8.25% on its plan assets underlying its defined benefit obligations. This seems exceptionally high in today's environment, so total liabilities may be understated by $0.5 million or so, but this is not overly concerning given the company's overall financial condition.

KEQU has posted positive earnings for each of the past 12 years, and 19 of the past 21 years (maybe more, I didn't go back any further) and has paid cash dividends each year since at least 1997 (maybe longer), meeting Graham's criteria for earnings stability and dividend record. The current dividend of $0.60/share provides a 2.5%+ yield.

At a recent price of $24.55, KEQU trades at 14.8x its recently reported EPS of $1.66 and 16.7x its three year average EPS of $1.47. This is slightly above Graham's limit of 15x. KEQU's EPS have increased at a 10.4% annualized rate over the past ten years.

KEQU's book value at 4/30/2017 was $16.19, so it is trading at just over 1.5x which was Graham's limit. Students of Graham's teaching will recall that he also offered an alternative metric when either the P/E or P/BV criteria were not met. This involved multiplying the P/E (based on 3YrAvg EPS) by the P/BV. Graham suggested that this product be less than or equal to 22.5. Based on the figures for KEQU (above), the P/E of 16.7 times the P/BV of 1.5 equals 25.05, just above Graham's limit. At a time closer to $23, KEQU would meet each of these criteria. Graham also suggested that a firm's price to its seven year average EPS be less than 25x. Based on KEQU's reported EPS, its seven year average EPS is $1.17 and the P/E based on the seven year average earnings is 21.05x, which is within Graham's guidelines.

Therefore, with the exception of its small size, KEQU stock is very close to meeting Graham's criteria for an attractive investment, but a review of KEQU's trading history over the past decade will reveal that, at $24.55, KEQU shares are trading at levels above its historic medians. There are few direct, public comparables that focus exclusively on the laboratory market. I compared KEQU with Steelcase (NYSE:SCS), Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR), Knoll (NYSE:KNL), HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) and Virco Manufacturing (NASDAQ:VIRC), all of which focus on office furniture. All have higher revenues and market caps than KEQU, with VIRC and SCS having the lowest market caps. All but VIRC have revenues of more than $1 billion, significantly higher than KEQU. With those disclaimers, that median P/E of the group was 14.2x - identical to KEQU. The group's EV/Revenue and P/S ratios of 0.9 and 0.8 were significantly higher than KEQU's 0.4 and 0.5, and the group's EV/EBITDA of 8.2x is higher than KEQU's 6.0x by two full turns. This may be justified based on the size of the enterprises, and by the group's median ROE of 23.3% compared to KEQU's ROE of 11.8%. Given that the larger companies generally seem to trade at premium multiples to KEQU, there would appear to be some room for multiple expansion, or it is possible that KEQU would make an attractive "tuck-in" acquisition for these other entities. KEQU's size also makes it an easy potential acquisition target for a private equity firm.

It is important to note that KEQU only has 2.7 million shares outstanding. Dimensional Funds and Wellington Management, two respected value investor funds, own a combined 13.7% of the shares, and company insiders hold 5% of the shares, so float is only about 2 million shares, and bid-ask spreads are often wide and limit orders are recommended if you decide to trade these shares. At $24.55 I am intrigued, but not yet biting. If these shares fall back, however, I believe they present an interesting opportunity.

Let me know what you think. Post your comments below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KEQU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.