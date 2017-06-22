Seadrill: Plunging Oil Prices Reduce Shareholders' Chances

In my view, these adjustments will have a negative impact on shareholders' chances to get anything material out of Seadrill restructuring.

Oil is in downtrend and most drilling stocks are under pressure. However, this is not the case for Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL), which managed to stabilize around $0.45 per share, leaving the company with more than $200 million in market capitalization. One might argue that oil moves don't matter anymore for Seadrill as the stock is so cheap and the fate of common shareholders depends solely on the company's negotiations with creditors.

The latter is true: what "minimal recovery" would look like in real life for Seadrill shareholders is totally dependent on the results of restructuring negotiations. In my view, it is unwise to ignore the developments in the oil market as they clearly have an impact on negotiations. Let's go back in time and look at one slide from the first restructuring presentation which was made public:

Dayrate and utilization assumptions will be the cornerstone of any restructuring plan. Without those assumptions, lenders will be unable to make financial projections and develop a strategy on how to protect their investments. The abovementioned slide features totally unrealistic projections like an increase in floater dayrates from $180,000 in 2017 to $268,000 in 2018. This won't happen given the current state of the offshore drilling market and the dynamics of the oil price. In fact, the floater market would be lucky to bottom out in 2018 if oil prices stay around current levels and do not show material upside.

I have no doubt that these dayrate projections have already been materially revised by both the lenders and the company itself. In my view, the company warned its shareholders that they should expect "minimal recovery" right after lenders ran their models with lower dayrates.

Despite all the uncertainty regarding short-term perspectives of the offshore drilling market, the majority of drillers sounded very positive on conference calls during the latest earnings season. Oil price was volatile in late April and early May, but for the most time both Brent (NYSEARCA:BNO) and WTI (NYSEARCA:USO) managed to stay above $50 per barrel or at least close to this level.

Now the situation has materially changed. Oil entered a bear market and currently is in a clear downtrend. A test of a $40 level is a real possibility for WTI. The key card - OPEC/non-OPEC decision to extend production cuts - has already been played and provided no support for oil prices. In this light, dayrate and utilization assumptions will likely have to be revised lower once again.

This slide is from Rowan's (NYSE:RDC) latest investor presentation. One of the market leaders states that improvements in dayrates are not anticipated until later in the decade. I believe that the 2019+ timeframe will has become a consensus for dayrates improvement. What does it mean for Seadrill restructuring?

In my view, another downside leg in oil prices followed by a downward revision in future dayrates assumptions does not bode well for common Seadrill shareholders. Lenders see how the value of assets in the company continues to decline and will use every possible instrument to protect what's left of their investment. Given the current market capitalization of the company, I see no reason why lenders will want to leave $200 million of value to common equity. Seadrill will have to pull a negotiation miracle for shareholders to receive current value of the company's shares. While the stock market is seemingly asleep in Seadrill stock, it has finally come to its senses regarding the company's subsidiary North Atlantic Drilling (NYSE:NADL):

North Atlantic Drilling is a thinly-traded stock and its shares are very hard to borrow, so the general line of action here is to just avoid the stock. The company has recently secured a new one-well contract for West Hercules which will begin on April 1, 2018. The backlog is estimated to be $7 million. This contract award will have no impact on negotiations or the fate of North Atlantic Drilling shares because of the size and the timing of the contract. In the best-case scenario, North Atlantic Drilling shareholders will receive a tiny number of Seadrill shares in restructuring (assuming that "minimal recovery" for Seadrill shareholders means that they will keep a tiny stake in the company).

Summing it up, I believe that the recent dip in oil prices will have a negative impact on Seadrill restructuring negotiations and decreases the chances of current Seadrill shareholders to get something material in the restructuring.

