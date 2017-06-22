Nomura: Interesting Times And Interesting Price

The combination of a low stock price, attractive stock multiples and the potential for restructuring may make the sale of downside volatility at Nomura a lucrative and reasonably safe trade.

A detailed Restructuring Plan with an important cost cutting component is being implemented in the Wholesale Banking division of the lender.

The Japanese bank has a profitability problem with a focus on its investment bank, whose returns are likely dragged down by losses from international operations.

Nomura is a diversified financial organization that provides retail, wholesale and asset management services with a focus on Japan and a global aim.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR), beyond its façade as an Asia based and globally minded investment bank, is a diversified financial organization that provides a wide array of services - retail, asset management, wholesale - mainly in Japan and the United States.

Japanese retail and investment banking businesses are the backbone of the company, adding more than 92% of revenues in 2016; geographically, more than 93% of pre tax profits were generated in Japan that year.

Nevertheless, its investment banking and capital markets activities are generating low returns - significant losses outside Japan - and dragging down the ROE of the whole organization, currently at around 4.3%.

Nomura has the potential to increase return on equity to 6% - 7%, at the level of top performing Japanese banks Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCPK:SUTNY), Mitsubishi UFJ (NYSE:MTU), Mizuho (NYSE:MFG) and Shinsei Bank (OTCPK:SKLKY) if the problems of its investment bank are addressed. A detailed streamlining plan has been designed and is to be fully implemented by 2020.

At 0.88 times book value, 10.17 times Price Earnings and holding a significant restructuring upside potential in its investment banking unit, the sale of short term downside volatility in the Japanese financier looks a lucrative and reasonably safe trade in the context of a diversified portfolio.

From Chrysanthemum bonds to Lehman Brothers

The origins of Nomura Holdings are in Nomura Securities, the well known broker dealer, founded just before the Meiji revolution in the late XIXth Century as a money changing business.

Nomura specialized in bonds issuances in foreign currency, many of them floated in London to fund the Russo-Japanese War; at that time Japanese bonds were known at Capel Court's Gorgonzola Hall as Chrysanthemum stock.

In 1906 Nomura created its investment research department, headed by a former journalist. During the early part of XXth Century Nomura went public and specialized its financial services offering with the establishment of a securities section dealing with sales and underwriting.

During the 30s Nomura initiated its international expansion, opening an office in New York and joining the New York Stock Exchange as a member. In 1986, in the context of the City Big Bang, Nomura applied for the membership of the London Stock Exchange, with its request granted soon after.

Nomura's international expansion experienced a big boost with the 2008 financial crisis and the acquisition of Lehman Brothers' business in Asia-Pacific, Europe and the Middle East. After the acquisition of Lehman Brother's operations, Nomura became the world's largest investment bank with assets of ¥20,300bn. Some minor acquisitions took place afterwards during the period 2008 - 2016.

Nomura at a glance

Nomura, beyond its core investment banking and capital markets business in Japan, provides a wide array of financial services mainly in Japan but with a strong projection in the United States. Nevertheless, its investment banking and capital markets activities in Japan are still the backbone of the organization and provide the biggest chunk of revenues (57% in 2016) to the Group.

Wholesale banking activities are complemented by a strong Retail Banking division in Japan (36% of revenues and 71% of profits in 2016) and an Asset Manager focused on the Japanese market and the United States (adding 8% of revenues and 20% of profits during the same year).

In terms of geographic diversification, Nomura is still very much a Japanese enterprise, with 93% of pre tax income generated nationwide, most of it from Retail Banking operations.

At the start of 2017 Nomura had around 29,000 employees - of which 44% worked outside Japan - and was present in more than 70 countries.

The Wholesale division of Nomura is the core of the organization and the reason for its origin, but even if it contributes more than half of the revenues, it only adds 9% of pre tax profits to the overall Group; very likely significant losses from the US organization and what is the rump of the Lehman Brothers organization in Europe acquired in 2008 are dragging down returns for the unit.

Therefore, the restructuring of this business in a context of global economic growth could be the key to increase Return on Equity for the whole group from its current low levels.

Nomura's Wholesale Division is organized in two subsidiaries: Capital Markets and M&A. The unit raises capital for companies and institutions, advises on M&A transactions and provides secondary market liquidity, research and complex financial services with a focus on Japan but a global aim.

In Japan, Nomura is the Number 1 Equity Capital Markets underwriter, has a top tier market share of shares trading in the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is one of the top players in Japanese Government Bond auctions.

Overseas, Nomura's international network covers more than 30 countries. Its position is particularly strong in the US, including a top 3 market making for US agencies securities - Fannie Mae, Freddy Mac, among others - and a top ten US Fixed Income franchise.

Nevertheless, the Wholesale Division may have been struggling outside of Japan. Revenues have been increasing overall, but losses from international activities have probably been significant and dragged down the profits of the whole Division for several years.

The Retail Banking Division is a key constituent of the Nomura Group and gives the franchise the stability of a wide deposits base in mainland Japan; it added most of the profits - 71% pre tax - in 2016.

The unit has a network of 159 branches in Japan and client assets of around ¥100tn. Nomura Retail has the largest securities branch network in Japan and a client base focused on wealthy individuals.

Retail Banking provides traditional retail and business banking services to individuals and corporations in Japan - bank accounts, private wealth management, pensions, investment advisory, M&A for small and medium businesses. The division also advises regional governments and public bodies in Japan.

The Asset Management division has its operational core in Japan and complements retail banking products for wealthy clients across the country. Outside Japan, Nomura Asset Management is expanding its position aggressively in the US with the key agreement with US manager American Century Investment, and other initiatives aimed at increasing its market share in the United States.

In terms of service offering, the basis of a traditional asset management array of products developed for wealthy Japanese individuals is complemented by advanced investment products in new niches of wealth management, such as ETFs, smart beta indexes, absolute profit investment funds and high yield bonds.

Overall the unit benefits from the extensive capabilities of Nomura Securities in research and financial services design and its global reach.

The problem: the investment bank is dragging down returns of the bank

Nomura has a profitability problem. Its ROE stood at 4.3% at the end of 2016, significantly lower compared to the average of the Japanese megabanks, around 6% - 7%, and at the level of regional banks characterized by well known efficiency and governance issues.

As we have seen above, Nomura belongs by size, global projection, resources and business structure to the Top Tier of Japanese banks; the profitability gap the organization shows is most likely related to the investment bank, and particularly the international organization of Nomura Securities.

Looking at segmental results, Wholesale Banking shows very low profitability when compared to revenues generated in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016. Combining this with geographic information disclosed in the bank's reports we may reasonably infer a picture of healthy profits in Japan and significant losses in Europe and the US.

As a consequence, it looks likely that the international business of Wholesale Banking is dragging the returns of the unit and, as a consequence, those of the whole group.

In August 2014, a strategic plan was outlined to optimize the organization with a target date of 2020. The two main goals, as could be expected, are 1) transform the Japanese based organization and 2) improve profitability of international operations.

The plan has a strong cost cutting component, particularly in Retail and Wholesale Banking. Takumi Itamura, appointed CFO in 2016, made explicit this goal in the 2016 annual report:

"My first mission is to improve profitability and enhance the firm's capital efficiency. For instance, I will track the progress of our recently announced cost reductions to ensure they are properly carried out. I will also allocate resources appropriately and evaluate the return on resources to ensure that our limited management resources are put to the best use."

In Wholesale Banking, the recipe for increasing Nomura's return on invested capital in the segment worldwide is a mix of cost cutting and ambitious target setting - reaching 3% of the global pool fee by 2020 -. The final outcome should be to post ¥200bn - ¥220bn profits in 2020, compared with meager ¥15.4bn in 2016.

Will the Plan work? stock price and the future

Will the Plan work? It is difficult to say; what is clear is that, given the evolution of the stock price, its current valuation and restructuring potential, Nomura stock price should not fall in the short term.

Stock price has fluctuated within a band between ¥700 - ¥1,000 during 2013 - 2017; in these two years Nomura has followed the evolution of international banking indexes with a notable degree of correlation: a major fall from maximums of ¥891 in July 2015 to ¥352 by mid 2016 has been followed by a repricing of its stock mirroring the global bull market for banks during the second part of 2016.

At the current price of ¥695, Price Book Value of 0.88 and Price Earnings of 10.10 times, the stock is more than reasonably priced, specially taking into account the restructuring potential - if fulfilled - of the franchise.

Fulfilled or not the restructuring plan, it seems reasonable to assume stock price is not going to fall from current levels in the short term; therefore, the sale of downside volatility in the context of a widely diversified portfolio should be lucrative for a prudent banks investor.

