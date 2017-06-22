'Vol'-Apalooza: A Handy Reference Guide To Low Volatility Regimes

Think of this as a handy reference that you can keep for posterity.

This one has something for the bulls as well as the bears, which may be a relief for some readers.

Herein, find a hopefully useful visual guide to the history of low volatility regimes.

Let's talk about volatility some more.

In a previous post, I mentioned that Goldman was out on Tuesday evening with what one might call their "magnum vol-pus" (get it?) or, their crowning achievement in long-winded diatribes about the low volatility regime.

Of course, I myself enjoy penning long-winded diatribes about volatility (NYSEARCA:VXX) and in an effort to avoid a "people in glass houses throwing stones" moment, I endeavored to highlight what I thought were the most important points from Goldman's note while leaving some of the other visuals and notable color for a follow-up post.

Well, this is that follow-up post.

Mercifully, what I'm about to show you doesn't have anything to do with systematic strats or the nefarious feedback loop created by VIX ETPs so it should be pretty easy to digest.

First, check out these charts:

(Goldman)

As it turns out, periods of low volatility and prolonged stretches without equity (NYSEARCA:SPY) drawdowns are not, contrary to popular belief, entirely anomalous. Here's Goldman:

S&P 500 1-month volatility has now been below the 50th percentile (13%) for 185 days and below the 25th percentile (10%) for 131 days (Exhibit 6). Investors can often become uneasy during low vol periods as there are fewer dislocations across assets but also because they worry about the next volatility spike, as volatility is mean-reverting. This has been the case particularly since the GFC, when investors faced several high volatility episodes. And volatility spikes are usually associated with sharp equity drawdowns as equities tend to decline faster than they increase. That said, a long period without equity drawdowns is not that unusual, although the recent experience feels different given that there have been some large mid-cycle drawdowns since the GFC. Indeed, since 1928 (when daily prices for the S&P 500 start), there have been plenty of occasions when the market did not have large drawdowns for a long time (Exhibit 7). The longest period was in the 1990s, when the S&P 500 increased for nearly a decade without major setbacks, driven by a combination of strong earnings growth and falling bond yields and inflation expectations.

So if you're a bull or someone who is generally not alarmed by what many commentators including myself have characterized as an "eerie" calm, you can take some comfort in knowing that the commentary excerpted above goes some way towards vindicating your position.

Be that as it may, the disconnect between realized volatility and policy uncertainty/geopolitical uncertainty does look rather anomalous. Here are the visuals:

(Goldman)

That harkens back to some commentary I featured earlier this week from former FX trader Richard Breslow who wrote the following on Monday:

Ultimately, there can't be normalization without exposing markets to the same concerns as the citizenry at large. The divide in levels of being appalled by goings-on is dangerous and as much a fuel of populism as other, more obvious causes.

One of the most glaring instances of central bank suppression of volatility is in € credit spreads, which have continued to grind inexorably tighter despite myriad political risk events since the Brexit referendum:

Goldman goes on to note that low volatility is typically (and unsurprisingly) associated with benign macro backdrops. Here's a table that tells you everything you could possibly want to know about where various indicators stood during historical low volatility periods:

(Goldman)

I guess what I would note there is that while unemployment is certainly low (in fact, we're past full employment at this point), the incoming data has been an unmitigated disaster of late - and that is not hyperbole:

(Bloomberg, Kevin Muir)

So what happens to volatility during and around recessions? Well, that depends on whether you're talking about equities or rates:

(Goldman)

In the right pane there you can see that rates volatility tends to rise heading into recessions and if that holds true this time around, we're still in pretty good shape because as I noted on Monday, rates volatility is very low across economies despite central bank meetings that seem to presage an imminent rolling back of accommodation (Japan notwithstanding):

(Goldman)

Of course this is a Heisenberg post, so I have to outline at least one risk although there are a ton flagged by Goldman.

Recall that since the late 90s, bonds have been a great hedge against equity drawdowns (i.e. the return correlation has been negative):

(Goldman)

But with rates as low as they are, it's not entirely clear that this relationship will hold if and when we do get an equity drawdown.

I know I said I wasn't going to mention risk parity or any other systematic strats, but I guess I lied, because I'd be remiss if I didn't mention that should equities and bonds sell off together (just as they've been rallying simultaneously of late), that will be a nightmare for funds that rely on a negative return correlation. Here's Goldman one last time:

In multi-asset portfolios, investors might face further risk based on the premise of diversification. Absolute cross-asset correlations tend to increase with higher volatility. This is especially a risk for risk parity funds and volatility target funds which often increase risk based on volatility by asset class and on a portfolio level. Since the 1990s bonds have provided hedges for equities in periods of higher volatility, allowing multi-asset investors to run higher risk/leverage levels. But right now, as both bonds and equities appear expensive, bonds may be less good hedges for equities in drawdowns, and there is the potential for negative rate shocks to weigh on equities, as central banks tighten policy. Commodities have helped in high inflation periods like the 1970s but they have been more a source of risk recently, with large oil price declines and still-low inflation.

Goldman's advice: "increase your cash allocation."

Hopefully, everything outlined above (and especially the visuals) is helpful in terms of giving you some context for the current environment and I went out of my way to ensure that this particular post wasn't overtly bearish.

Think of it more as a reference or a handy pocket guide to keep for posterity.

