Energy Sector: Cheap For A Reason?

On this basis, we can say that Energy is cheap for a reason.

But, a sector can be cheap for a reason.

A peer comparison

In table 1 you can see an overview of the different valuation metrics for our sectors.

Table 1: Sector peer comparison

Table 2 displays the same information, but now we see a ranking from cheap to expensive for the different valuation metrics. A high score means cheap, and vice versa, a low score equals an expensive valuation.

Table 2: Sector valuation ranking

The cheapest sectors are: Financials, Healthcare and Energy and the most expensive ones are Consumer Discretionary and Staples, Technology and Industrials.

We can end our analysis here and recommend the three above cheapest sectors.

But implicitly we would assume that all sectors deserve the same absolute valuation as a fair value. And that would be too easy.

A question of fair value

What are the reasons a certain sector would deserve a higher fair valuation compared to another sector?

A sector with a higher:

growth rate,

payout-ratio,

return on equity and

profit margin

deserves in our view a higher valuation. Based on the so-called Gordon growth model we can determine justified valuation metrics who confirm the above.

Exhibit 1: Justified P/E

In exhibit 1 we can clearly see that a higher payout-ratio (1- earnings retention rate, b) and a higher growth rate g, lead to a higher valuation.

Exhibit 2: Justified P/B

In exhibit 2 we can clearly see that a higher return on equity (ROE) and higher profit margins (who lead to a higher ROE), lead to a higher valuation.

Exhibit 3: Justified P/S

In exhibit 3, we can clearly see that a higher profit margin, a higher payout-ratio and a higher growth, lead to a higher valuation.

Exhibit 4: Justified dividend yields

In exhibit 4, we can clearly see that a higher growth leads to a higher valuation.

Upside potential

All this information can be used to determine a fair value and a corresponding upside potential for each sector.

Table 3: Sector upside potential

This translates into a 5% upside potential for the S&P 500, in line with our expected return target for equities.

The sectors with the biggest upside potential are Financials, HealthCare and Utilities.

The most overvalued sector (versus our fair value) is … Energy!

Upside potential versus peer comparison ranking

Table 4: Upside potential versus peer comparison ranking

When we move from the peer comparison to the upside potential-ranking, Energy tumbles from the second to the last place, while Financials and HealthCare remain in the Top 3, which is completed by Utilities.

Conclusion

Although the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLE) is rather cheap in a simple peer comparison with the other sectors, compared to our fair value-estimate it is the most overvalued sector. A potential rebound in the oil-price that will give support to the energy-sector cannot be excluded, but we nevertheless favor the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLF), Health Care Select Sect SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLV) and Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA: XLU).

Disclaimer

This article provides opinions and information, but does not contain a recommendation or personal investment advice to any specific person for any particular purpose. The information provided is for educational purposes only and does not constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.