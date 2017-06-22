3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: June 22, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest highlighting recent news from the pharma and biotech world that you may not have seen.

BioTime announces key advances in its ophthalmology development

Since the buyout of Ocata Therapeutics by Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMF), the world of research into non-exudative (dry) age-related macular degeneration (AMD) has been pretty quiet. One of the key competitors in this space has been BioTime (NYSEMKT:BTX), a company focused on developing a variety of cell-based products for regenerative medicine.

Recently, BTX announced an update to its development of OpRegen in dry AMD. OpRegen is the delivery of retinal pigmented epithelium to the retina to replace damaged tissue and stave off further damage to patient vision.

Among other pieces of information provided in the update, BTX announced that it would be presenting data from its phase 1/2a dose-escalating study at the International Society for Stem Cell Research meeting, and it has published the preclinical data supporting its initial IND for dry AMD.

Looking forward: For me, personally, any news is good news in the dry AMD space. I followed it with such vigor over the past few years that any drought in news is palpable. It's good to see more progress made in the use of cell therapy for eye disorders, as I've found the preliminary data to be very encouraging. This is especially true in dry AMD, which continues to represent a major unmet need.

More progress and competition looms in wet AMD, too

In the much more competitive field of wet AMD research, Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has long held the floor with Lucentis, an injection that can help prevent further vascularization in the retina and slow down damage.

Well, competition has loomed for some time, as Regeneron's (NASDAQ:REGN) Eylea took a large chunk of the market for wet AMD. Now, it looks like REGN may face competition from another big pharma, Novartis (NYSE:NVS), which is developing another injectable, brolucizumab.

NVS has announced that brolucizumab has achieved favorable results in two phase 3 studies, HAWK and HARRIER. In both studies, brolucizumab achieved significant improvement in best corrected visual acuity from baseline to 48 weeks.

Moreover, these improvements were made with a more favorable dosing schedule. Following the three-month loading phase, patients in the brolucizumab arm received treatment every three months compared with the bimonthly schedule for Eylea, the active comparator in the studies.

Looking forward: These studies make brolucizumab look like a pretty attractive competitor for other blood vessel-blocking therapies for wet AMD. It seems highly like that NVS will pursue approval for this agent later this year or early in 2018, and based on these results, it's difficult to see how it doesn't get what it wants. We'll just have to see if the REGN answer, a combination of Eylea and nesvacumab, can improve efficacy further, but that's still in phase 2 study.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics stumbles on bad news for brain cancer

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:IMUC) is in the business of making dendritic cell vaccines for various types of cancer. A particular focus has been the exploration of ICT-107 as a treatment for glioblastoma, which is a high unmet need in oncology.

Earlier this year, IMUC had submitted an amendment to the FDA regarding its phase 3 study for ICT-107 in glioblastoma, hoping to randomize patients more quickly into the trial.

Unfortunately, IMUC has now announced that because it has been unable to secure additional funding for ICT-107, it will have to suspend enrollment in the phase 3 trial until it can identify a favorable collaborative agreement. This will help the company to slow its burn rate.

Looking forward: This is definitely a very bad look for a developmental biotech company. Its overall valuation (now approximately $2 million) means it cannot tap shareholders in any significant way for funds. So the company enters these types of negotiations from a position of significant weakness. Its data may well be quite good, but without funding, we're unlikely to ever find out. As of its last quarterly filing, the quarterly burn rate exceeds its cash on hand, which definitely does not bode well for IMUC overall.

Conclusions

So we end on a sad note about financial troubles, which speaks volumes about the importance of maintaining strong cash positions and collaborative agreements. But there is some noise in dry AMD, and there is looming competition brewing in the wet AMD space, so it's not an altogether grim day!

