Multimedia Weekly Digest: Go For The Gold

This week we talk about gold. We start off with Damon Verial, who believes June is the perfect month to go for gold.

Within a single year you're typically going to have a couple months or a season that's going to be more downward than upward. If you're going to take a long position that's going to allow you to hedge this bearish seasonality that we get in June your best bet is to go with something gold. It's something that trades well, trades like a commodity, but also acts like a hedge when the market is going down.

One of Jay Taylor's guests on his podcast this week was fellow Seeking Alpha author, Frank Holmes, who talked about a novel new gold ETF as well as his views on gold and prospects for gold shares in general.

U.S. Global Investors' launch of a novel gold share ETF places special emphasis on firms showing the highest revenue per employee. This factor yields royalty and streaming companies, widely considered the "smart money" of the metals and mining space. The U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metals Miners ETF (Pending:GOAU) is scheduled to go live at the end of June 28.

