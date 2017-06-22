Gold Weekly: Feeling Good!

I expect weakness in GLD to be temporary, with the US macro/political/geopolitical to remain friendly for gold in the second half of the year.

Gold has witnessed some profit-taking in light of the hawkish Fed repricing after the FOMC meeting.

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly. In this report, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I will analyse closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex and ETF holdings and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I will share my outlook for gold from a technical and a global macro view. Finally, I will disclose my trading strategy on the SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) and other market instruments and discuss possible trade ideas.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

Gold. According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers cut their net long positioning for the first time in four weeks over the reporting period (June 6-13) while spot gold prices weakened by 2.1% over the same period.

The net long fund position - at 418.14 tonnes as of June 13 - dropped by 52.60 tonnes or 11% from the previous week (w/w). This was driven mainly by long liquidation (-41.17 tonnes w/w) and reinforced further by short accumulation (+11.43 tonne w/w).

The net long fund position in gold remains up 295.20 tonnes or 240% in the year to date, while gold prices have strengthened by roughly 8% over the same period.

My view:

The deterioration in gold's spec positioning over the reporting period should not be a surprise considering:

The notable surge in net long spec positions in the preceding week (+118.83 tonnes or 34% w/w over May 30-June 6), which rendered gold's spec positioning to a re-adjustment. The unfriendly macro forces for the complex, namely a surge in the dollar and higher US real rates, reflecting investor repositioning ahead of the June 14 FOMC meeting.

Judging by the fall of ~$15 per oz or ~1.5% in gold prices since the conclusion of the Fed's meeting (from $1,261 per oz to $1,246 per oz), it seems that speculators have continued to unwind their net long positioning.

Yet, this does not suggest that sentiment has turned negatively. With the net spec length at 54% of its all-time record, we argue that the gold market remains well placed for a rally in case of a meaningful re-engagement of the speculative community in gold.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

Gold. ETF investors took profit last week, by dumping about 13 tonnes or 0.6% of their holdings. Outflows were concentrated on Wednesday, June 14, reflecting a cautious investor attitude ahead of the conclusion of the Fed meeting. Still, ETF investors remain net buyers in the tune of 12 tonnes of gold so far in June, after liquidating 5 tonnes of gold last month, the first monthly outflow since the start of 2017.

In the year to date, gold ETF holdings are up 138 tonnes or 7%, principally thanks to marked inflows of 94 tonnes in February.

As of June 16, gold ETF holdings totalled 2,088 tonnes, according to FastMarkets' estimates.

My view:

Although tracking ETF inflows/outflows in the gold market is useful because it gives us some light about investor sentiment, it is fair to say that the recent changes in gold ETF holdings have been relatively subdued since the start of the year (with the exception of February), thereby impacting gold pricing to a much lesser extent than speculative flows.

Judging by the gold ETF inflows/outflows, I would argue that sentiment is cautiously optimistic, with ETF investors preferring to accumulate gold rather than to take profit, which is probably underpinned by the friendly US macro/political/geopolitical backdrop for the barbarous relic (weaker dollar, lower US real rates, elevated policy uncertainty, and heightened geopolitical risk), as the following charts show.

Weaker dollar

Source: FRED.

Lower US real rates

Source: FRED.

Elevated US policy uncertainty

Source: GS.

Heightened geopolitical risk

Source: GS.

Looking ahead, I think that ETF investors will remain constructive toward gold in the second half of the year because at current price levels, gold is seen as a powerful hedge against tail risks, especially in a context where most risk assets are in "bubbly territory" and the volatility (e.g. the VIX) at an unsustainably low level.

Trading strategy

I have two core positions in my portfolio at present, namely a long position in GLD (built on June 5) and a long position in French equity (built on May 9).

Let's focus on my trading view on gold.

Although the long position in GLD has moved against me since I established it, I am not worried. In fact, I expect buying on the dips to re-emerge sooner rather than later.

Gold bulls were caught by surprise following the less dovish than expected outcome of the June 24 FOMC meeting. As I noted in my previous article, the Fed delivered a "hawkish rate increase" whereas the market expected a "dovish one" in light of the recent softness in US macro data.

Although the market remains sceptical about the Fed's intention to deliver another 25 bp rate hike either in September or December where the estimative probabilities are 13% and 40%, respectively, the latest Fed's message has induced some hawkish repricing, which is why the dollar and US real rates have moved higher since then.

But I maintain that while this hawkish Fed repricing may continue to undermine gold in the days ahead, the impact will eventually be gold-positive (let's say over a one-month horizon) because a Fed tightening in a slower growth environment is likely to trigger a sudden correction in risk assets, especially when taking into account the extremely low volatility regime.

While it is impossible to predict with accuracy the exact timing of the coming spike in volatility and the resulting surge in safe-haven bids, I am convinced that a "de-risk" phase is imminent and will, as always, take most market participants by surprise.

Against this context, I am inclined to keep my long position in GLD and perhaps, increase the size of my position once I see that momentum turns friendly again. And if you ask me how I feel about this position, I must confess I feel good.

Technical analysis for GLD

Source: Trading View.

As can be seen in the chart above, GLD has been in an uptrend so far this year, characterized by higher highs and higher lows, thereby inducing me to stay on the long side and treat the recent sell-off as a technical retracement rather than a change in trend.

Yet, I must admit that bears are at an advantage at the momentum, as the break below the 20 DMA shows. A daily close below the 200 DMA would boost bears' confidence although such a technical development would not change my mind immediately.

In fact, the key will be the monthly closing to better assess whether the bullish breakout which emerged last month was either real or fake. For now, my working hypothesis remains unchanged, namely that GLD will continue to make higher highs in the second half of the year.

As always, for the sake of transparency, I will publish my open and closed trades on my Twitter account and at the end of each of my Gold Weekly reports.

Good trading to my dear friends from the Seeking Alpha community.

