Murphy Oil: High Upside Potential

Murphy Oil (MUR) stock, our top E&P pick and the biggest holding in our portfolio, has shown some resilience over the last few weeks. We believe that the bottom is near for the stock as it's showing some outperformance of its peers, which usually implies that there is a buying power holding the stock in this tense oil environment. In this article, we will also explain why we believe that MUR should continue outperforming its peers over the coming months.

Yesterday, oil prices were down more than 2.3% and E&P companies like Chevron (CVX), Devon Energy (DVN), and Apache Corp. (APA), were each down 1.9%, 3.2%, and 4.3% respectively. However, Murphy Oil was only down 0.8%.

Also, over the last 5 days, the United States Oil ETF (USO) which holds crude oil contracts and the iShares US E&P ETF (IEO) were each down 5.3% and 4.1% respectively. However, Murphy Oil was just down 0.9% as shown below.

MUR Price data by YCharts

Why Murphy should outperform its peers

Yesterday, fellow SA contributor David Addison wrote an interesting piece on US shale companies. He argued that US oil companies have invested more money in the ground than they have generated over the last 10 years. He used the "funds flow cash flow adequacy ratio"- which indicates the company's ability to self-cover its capital spending, debt repayment, dividends, and interest expense- to prove his thesis. David has calculated the 10-year adequacy ratio for E&P companies and found out that the average is 0.85, which means that for every $1 invested, E&P companies generate $0.85 after deducting debt and dividend payments.

So, I calculated Murphy's adequacy ratio and came up with a ratio of 0.94, which means that for every $1 invested, Murphy generates $0.94 after deducting debt and dividend payments.

One might think that Murphy is rewarded for this. However, it's not.

The price to book ratio for Murphy Oil is 0.86. However, the average P/B ratio for the E&P Oil and Gas ETF, which Murphy is listed in, is 1.73.

This means that Murphy is undervalued by nearly 100% when it comes to book value. And Murphy's book value is of a very-high quality. I doubt any of the other E&P companies has a better book value than Murphy as all of the latter's book value consists of retained earnings. If Murphy was liquidated today, investors should expect around 16% price appreciation from this level.

Also, I find it ridiculous for a company that has assets with a better than average adequacy ratio to trade at half the average book value.

Limited downside

Moreover, Murphy has been the most unfairly punished stock among E&P companies. Its stock price has recorded the worst decline off its 3-year high among the group.

MUR data by YCharts

As seen, Murphy is down 63.6% off its 3-year high, the highest percentage among the group.

As a result, we believe that going forward Murphy should be less correlated to the slide in oil prices as the stock is already pricing severe declines.

Conclusion

We believe that Murphy is one of the most undervalued Exploration and Production companies in the US. The company has a dividend yield of 4% which serves as a floor to any reasonable slide in oil prices. We believe that the huge decline in Murphy's stock when compared to its competitors is not related to the company's fundamentals, but is due to investors neglecting small E&P companies and focusing on the large ones (Murphy's enterprise value is $6.2 billion, the smallest among the group above).

We believe that Murphy stock has the potential to increase between 16% and 100% based on the range between current book value and average book value of its peers.

Simply, a company that has more than average capability to generate income from its assets can't have a valuation of these assets that is half its peers' average.

Lastly, we recommend investors who want to invest in Murphy Oil and are afraid from the collapsing oil price to buy USO OTM put options. For example, the January 2019 put option for the USO ETF with a strike price of $5 (the $5 level for USO is around $23/barrel for US crude oil) is cheap and will provide investors with the needed hedge in case things turned south in a hard way for crude oil.

