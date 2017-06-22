Invest In XLI To Downscale Risk

Investors may want to consider opening positions within more conservative positions such as the Industrial Select SPDR ETF to control risk and take advantage of developments within the sector.

Consequently, this has created further bullish sentiment towards the short-term future of the markets, which may very well lead to over extension on one's risk profile.

It seems as if the markets are constantly reaching newer highs these days. The overall economy is doing well, and the U.S. is currently "awfully close to full employment". Technology seems to be the sector that is booming recently, which very well may be an indicator of possible overextension of exuberance towards the markets from investors.

There is now also corroboration of this stance from the Fed; In Ira Iosebashvili's article "Dollar Up As Fed is Bullish on Economy" within the 20th of June's WSJ, president William Dudley said on Monday that he was "very confident that there is quite a long ways to go" in the current economic expansion, which already is the third-largest in U.S. history.

These indicators and recent developments may very well alarm certain value-oriented investors that are interested in managing their risk. It is always when things seem perfect when investors overextend and eventually get burned. It may very well be in the best interest of many retail investors to scale back on aggressive positions, and reallocate their funds towards more conservative options.

Keep in mind that this move will not take away one's exposure to the bullish side of the U.S. market. This move should not by any means be a way in which investors would try to "time" movements and profit on downswings. This is more so targeting investors that may currently find themselves now overexposed to risk, due to a combination of the markets reaching newer highs, and preexisting "riskier" positions such as ETFs focused on smaller cap stocks and individual stocks themselves.

Nonetheless, a pick for investors in this position is an ETF that fits the aforementioned criteria of being encompassing a more conservative allocation. There are multiple choices that fit the bill, but the SPDR Industrial Select Sector Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) is a notable pick.

This is a fund that employs a "replication strategy", which means that the fund is not actively managed - rather, it tries to invest in in the same securities that are represented within the broader index and in a similar proportion. For investors that are prefer to have full jurisdiction over the allocation of their investment capital, funds that enact replication strategies are often more sensible. Actively managed funds incorporate managerial discretion, which incorporates more risk and volatility into the position overall. Given that investors should be wanting to currently scale down their risk exposure, the desire for peace of mind should call for replicated rather than actively managed funds.

The Industrial Select Sector Fund's total annual fund operating expenses stand 0.14% for the year, which definitely isn't as low as they can go. For example, the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF's (NYSEARCA:SPY) expenses stand at only 0.10%, due to more volume and wider adoption. Nonetheless, the difference is meager enough to not be a significant factor towards the decision to invest for a vast majority of retail investors.

Now, what specifically stands out about the Industrial Sector ETF as an option for a more conservative investor? One of the main standouts is the political agenda of President Trump. He is currently pursuing a $54 billion increase in military spending, a near 10% increase from $580 billion the year before, which will likely spur revenue and growth for major players within the industrial sector. Aerospace and defense companies, a significant component of the industrial sector, will be the spurred the heaviest. Some speculate that the U.S. military spending will even hit $1 trillion by the end of Trump's presidency. Although $1 trillion may very well be quite the stretch, it definitely wouldn't be out of the question to suggest that defense spending will rise significantly further down the line. Trump's party has majority representation within the Senate and the House.

Of course, political change is definitely not something a risk-averse investor would really want to dip his or her hands in. But the current setup of Congress and the Presidency should point towards defense spending rising at a faster rate than before rather than not.

Another major factor related to the industrial sector is the current state of oil prices, which have been recently heading towards new lows. Even in the face of OPEC trying to decrease international oil production in hopes to raise prices, they have continued to face the slump that they are in. The U.S. is also increasing production of oil themselves. It is a current forecast from OPEC and many investors that oil will continue to stay low for the next 3 to 5 years, mainly due to how supply and demand haven't reacted as strongly to the slump in oil prices as originally expected.

Transportation companies within SPDR's Industrial Select Sector Fund such as railroads have enjoyed significantly increased margins as a result of lower oil prices, increasing earnings. For example, Union Pacific's (NYSE:UNP) average price per gallon of diesel fuel in 2016 decreased 20% from the average price in 2015, as both crude oil and the conversion spreads between crude oil and diesel declined in 2016. The lower price decreased operating expenses by $347 million. This current trough in oil prices may very well continue for even longer than the next 3 to 5 years; if that is the case, industrials as a whole will benefit in value from a prolonging of these boosted margins. Again, although this projection is not a sure thing, the current circumstances of today's economy makes it a very likely scenario - that's what makes the ETF inherently less risky than other plays.

The final main factor towards investing in the Industrial Select ETF as a whole is the nature of the industrial sector. It is quite robust; although it isn't considered on the forefront of cutting-edge technology by the market's current valuation, there is still room for innovation and growth down the line. There are still a plethora of opportunities to innovate in the industrial technology space, albeit to a lesser degree than the more high-flying sectors. But the major players within this sector are for the most part well-established cash generators that have been in the field for quite a long time now. It is undoubtedly a lesser speculative option.

Of course, investors still have to worry about inherent risks associated with this ETF. They are still tied to the movement of the industrial sector overall. Even though the aforementioned developments feasibly lead to the conclusion of projecting continued health and boosted margins for the sector for years to come, there is still the chance of the conditions changing significantly. Transportation companies, a component of the ETF, are still cyclical and could swing into a downturn. And at its core, it is still an ETF that is exposed to market risk overall. If the broader markets slump, this ETF will still feel the pain.

Investors wanting to manage their risk profiles even further may want to consider allocating a proportion of their portfolios to cash, and/or other more conservative funds such as those focused on Consumer Discretionary and Utility companies. However, I wouldn't say that one should worry to that degree yet. Just considering one's current risk exposure and a possible reallocation of some of his or her positions into more conservative options should be sufficient for the time being.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.