JPMorgan Chase - Watch Out For Possible False Break And Pullback

Once the fundamentals and liquidity come back into the market, bank stocks like JPMorgan should perform well, if earnings and growth improve.

Without momentum and liquidity due to the summer, we may see JPM stall around the $92 area before completing its correction.

JPMorgan's stock jumped leading up to the Fed meeting this month, but as history has shown, the move may be a false break higher.

With the 10-year Treasury yield correcting over 16% since its highs for the year set in March, bank stocks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) followed suit by correcting 12% before bouncing to the current levels.

JPM is currently down 7% from its highs set in February, thanks to a bounce leading up to the June Fed hike.

JPM data by YCharts

The market appears to be taking a break as it awaits more developments in the economy such as Q2 Gross Domestic Product, or GDP, numbers out of the U.S. GDP measures the total economic output of goods and services in the U.S.

As earnings season approaches, it's unlikely traders will be substantially adding to positions until the numbers are released. And the closer we get to vacation season in July and August, market illiquidity will increase and likely prevent any new trend moves from developing.

As a result, sharp moves in the market may be followed by equally sharp moves in the opposite direction as the lack of liquidity prevents any strong follow through.

In this article, we'll analyze how the current move higher for JPM may be eerily similar to the stock's behavior in 2015 when it posted a strong move higher followed by a corrective move lower. This article is not a buy or sell recommendation but instead is designed to help investors with their portfolio risk management.

Sometimes knowing when not to go long is just as important as picking the right times to go long.

Please bear in mind the fundamentals move stocks. However, momentum indicators can help us determine whether the fundamentals are providing enough follow through on those moves.

2015 false break higher and correction:

JPMorgan breaks $70 in July 2015 and hits a multi-year high.

Corrects lower in August-September.

The next move higher in October fails to make a new high.

The correction completes in early 2016 with the next move down.

JPMorgan rallies later in 2016 once the corrective waves worked themselves out of the market.

One important note was that each corrective wave was roughly an 18% move down. Equal waves are common in corrective moves and can lead to a resumption in the bull move once the correction has completed, depending on the fundamentals.

The 2015 move with MACD momentum indicator added:

If you're not familiar with MACD, the indicator is merely a moving average of the stock price which smoothes out the stock's price volatility. Personally, I like MACD more than most indicators because it helps to make the charts easier to read (less choppy), and it also forces me to take a step back and identify the overall trend in the stock.

We can see below that the first corrective wave in JPM lines up to the large bearish wave on MACD.

The bearish MACD wave is an engulfing wave, meaning that it "engulfs" the next bullish wave higher.

The move higher in late 2015 fails because the bearish momentum was too strong and the bull move didn't have enough momentum of its own to overcome the recent bearish corrective wave.

What followed was another corrective wave lower.

When analyzing the charts, I find it helps to always look to the left. If the stock is rising and just to the left is a large bearish move, the probability of the bullish move failing is very high. It usually takes a few tries for the stock to move higher before the bullish trend builds enough strength to surpass the bearish engulfing wave to the left.

This makes sense because traders don't typically rush in to buy a stock following a large bearish move. Instead, they'll look for a few bounces creating higher lows and a definitive bottom. Once an attractive entry point is identified, long positions are added, creating a follow-through move pushing the stock higher.

Once the correction completes, we notice that MACD momentum lines begin to move back above the zero line into bullish territory by mid-2016.

Deja Vu?

Currently, we can see a similar pattern play out compared to 2015.

JPMorgan put up a multi-year high in March.

A corrective wave ensued from March to May that totaled a $12 bearish move.

The MACD lines posted corrective waves lower breaking below zero into bearish territory signaling strong bearish momentum.

In June, JPMorgan bounced back to current levels.

MACD has followed suit by breaking back above the zero line into bullish momentum territory.

However, we can see that the current move higher on MACD is likely to be engulfed by the two bearish waves to the left.

The engulfing waves don't necessarily mean that JPM can't move higher; in fact, the stock could put out a new high. However, the probability of a sharp move lower following the current rise in the stock is very high.

Ideally, we want to see both a new high in price and a new high in momentum. In other words, both price and the MACD lines should surpass everything on their left.

Unless a fundamental event occurs in favor of JPM soon, it's likely the next move higher will be a precursor to another corrective wave lower similar to 2015.

Once the correction is complete, those looking to go long should begin to enter positions in the stock, once the bottom is spotted, driving the stock higher again. Of course, those positions will be largely determined by the fundamentals mentioned earlier.

(See chart below for bullish resumption)

Here's why JPM could stall around the $92 area:

Please bear in mind this is only a possible scenario for how JPM might move higher and retrace given its historical behavior.

Since JPM has been moving in equal waves and the June move higher was a $6 move, the next bullish move (following a small pullback) could also be a $6 move or an equal wave.

The completion of the equal wave higher comes in at roughly $92-92.80 or so. Typically, not always, an equal wave is followed by a corrective move.

It's in the $92 area where I believe we'll complete the false break higher, meaning JPM will fail to maintain momentum and fall back until the fundamentals have a chance to work their way into the market. Of course, JPM could post news highs too, but it's unlikely to have enough follow through and hold onto its gains given the low momentum in the market. As a result, investors are at risk of a corrective move lower and being stopped out of their long positions.

Going forward:

Given the 10-year yield appears that it has yet to bottom out (see my prior article for the analysis) and we're waiting for fundamentals to play out, it's likely JPM will not establish any major moves higher in the short term.

Once earnings season kicks off and Q2 U.S. growth figures are released, the market will have a better feel as to the next move in bank stocks. Until then, it's unlikely traders will be adding substantially to new long positions.

However, if we're patient and allow the corrective moves to complete, and the fundamentals to play out, bank stocks like JPM should be in a position to rise in the coming months.

And with any luck, we'll experience deja vu 2016 where bank stocks soared in the second half of the year.

Good luck.

