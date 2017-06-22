PerkinElmer - EUROIMMUN Looks Like A Very Decent Addition

I understand why investors like the deal, as the overall valuation has gotten a bit steep while leverage is quite high as well.

While the deal does not come cheap, relative multiples look similar as this deal will provide diversification and a big boost to organic growth.

PerkinElmer (PKI) continues to shuffle around its portfolio. After selling its medical imaging business to Varex Imaging (VREX) earlier this year, PerkinElmer is now acquiring EUROIMMUN in what appears to be a great deal.

Investors seem to like the deal as well given the price action of Perkin´s shares which rose to fresh highs. While I really like the portfolio shuffle which the company has made, I am hesitant to jump into the shares at these levels given the fact that shares trade at a decent premium based on forward adjusted earnings, and leverage ratios stands at fairly elevated levels. If shares re-test the low sixties, I will start buying into the much improved growth story.

Portfolio Transformation

PerkinElmer has reached an agreement to acquire German-based EUROIMMUN Medical Laboratory Diagnostics in a $1.3 billion all cash deal.

EUROIMMUN focuses on autoimmune testing as well as tests for infectious diseases and allergies. These tests deliver $310 million in annual sales as the five year CAGR just comes in short to an impressive 20% annual growth number. A key driver of this has been China which is responsible for nearly half of sales, as 30% of revenues are generated in the European home market. On the deal call, Perkin´s executives praise the speed at which the company brings products to markets, and thereby is able to catch emerging trends.

With the deal, PerkinElmer will gain expertise into autoimmune and allergy diagnostic markets and significantly increase exposure to China. Given this positioning and the solid growth, the 4.2 times sales multiple looks pretty reasonable. As a result of the relative appealing price, PerkinElmer sees non-GAAP earnings per share accretion to the tune of $0.28-$0.30 per share in 2018. On the call management indicated that adjusted EBITDA of the acquired activities will amount to $70 million this year which combined with an asset-light model and cheap cost of financing allows for this kind of accretion.

This deal is substantially larger than the $276 million divestiture of the medical imaging business to Varex, in a deal which sheds $140 million in annual revenues. This deal, which was announced late in 2016, closed in the second quarter.

Adding Growth To A Technology Leader

PerkinElmer is a very well-established business which operates across the globe despite the ¨modest¨ revenue base of $2.1 billion, with significant presence in Asia and Europe. The purchase of EUROIMMUNE will only improve this diversification in terms of geographical exposure as well as across the two main segments of the company.

PerkinElmer is mostly organized under its discovery & analytical solutions business which generates $1.5 billion in sales. This business derives little over half its sales from life sciences, as food, environment and industrial end markets make up for the remainder of the sales. The strong positioning in this segment is driven by imaging, detection, software and service capabilities driven by PerkinElmer´s strong IP position, brands and good relationships.

Typical products include chromatographs, sample introduction systems, atomic spectroscopy instruments, as well as organic elemental analyzers, among others.

The other segment is the diagnostics business following 2016s restructuring. This $602 million business (based on 2016 revenues) provides early detection for genetic disorders from pregnancy to early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing. This segment furthermore included the flat panel X-ray detectors, the $140 million business which is now sold to Varex. In this article on Varex, I estimated the EBITDA power of the X-ray business at around $25 million, a fraction of the annualized EBITDA of $380 million in 2016 for all of PerkinElmer.

What About The Asset Shuffles?

PerkinElmer posted 4% organic growth in Q1 of 2017, driven by 2% organic growth in the discovery & analytical solutions business and solid 8% growth in the diagnostics segment.

The company ended the quarter with $288 million in cash and $1.06 billion in debt, for a net debt load of roughly $770 million. If we take into account the $276 million proceeds for the X-ray business and account for the $1.3 billion acquisition, net debt will increase to $1.8 billion.

The core business posted annualized EBITDA of $380 million in 2016. If we account for 5% organic growth, this number rises to $400 million. After subtracting $25 million estimated EBITDA of the X-ray business, and taking into account $70 million in EBITDA from EUROIMMUN, the pro-forma number rises to $450 million. With $1.8 billion in net debt, leverage ratios are pretty steep at 4 times. On the bright side, cash flow generation is solid and the underlying businesses are growing at a stable rate.

The company guided for 2017 earnings of $2.80-2.90 per share, but note that these are adjusted earnings with GAAP earnings seen $0.64 per share lower, mostly driven by non-cash impairment charges. If we take into account the promised $0.29 per share accretion to 2018 earnings, the pro-forma earnings number comfortably exceeds $3 per share and might approach $3.25 per share if we account for some synergies and organic growth as well.

That does not mean that shares are cheap as shares have risen to a high of $68 per share, in part driven by the favorable reaction in response to the deal. This means that shares trade at 21 times forward adjusted earnings, even as the balance sheet is a bit leveraged.

There are good reasons to be upbeat as well. The pro-forma revenue base of roughly $2 billion will jump by 15%, but more important is that these sales are growing by 15-20% per year on average. This means that this deal alone boost the organic growth profile of all of PerkinElmer by 2-3% per annum!

Note that the $1.3 billion deal comes at 4.2 times sales and nearly 19 times EBITDA. PerkinElmer itself was valued at roughly $7 billion in terms of the market value ahead of the deal. Including existing net debt of $770 million (ahead of X-ray deal closure) the $7.8 billion enterprise valuation came in at 3.7 times sales and roughly 20 times EBITDA as well. This means that the company is buying a company at roughly similar multiples, yet with a great positioning and much better organic growth rates.

Final Thoughts

PerkinElmer is a great quality company although the growth has not been that impressive over the past decade. PerkinElmer has grown sales from $1.8 billion in 2007 to $2.1 billion in 2016, or to nearly $2.3 billion on a pro-forma basis. The company furthermore managed to buy back 10% of its shares outstanding, which translates into 40% cumulative revenue growth per share over the past ten years, equivalent to 3-4% per annum.

That is solid, but not very impressive, so on the back of those achievements, one can question the multiples being attached to the business.

On the bright side, PerkinElmer has a great positioning and should be able to outperform going forwards, as notably the recent deal really delivers on the potential to accelerate organic growth rate to 5% or more per annum. For that reason alone, investors think that the company made a great deal. Shares jumped 6% in response to the deal, increasing the value of the firm by roughly $450 million on the back of a $1.3 billion deal, giving a clear vote of confidence about the deal.

I certainly like the deal as well, yet shares of PerkinElmer are not cheap at 21 times adjusted forwards earnings while leverage is high, following a near 30% run higher over the past year. While the current positioning is great, I have to take this run-up and valuation into consideration as the track record of the company is not that great over the past decade, although the current positioning looks rather strong.

If shares retreat to market-equivalent multiples based on earnings power of $3.25 per share on an adjusted basis, I am a buyer at around $60, as leverage remains on the high side. For now I can only congratulate investors and management on a great deal, but I am not jumping aboard the momentum train following a great deal.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.