DryShips: Short It At $4

There are still more than 100 million new shares to be issued.

Investment Thesis

Today (June 22, 2017) DryShips (NASDAQ:DRYS) will be trading on a split-adjusted basis ($4.25=$0.85x5). With the remaining $119.8 million worth of new shares to be dumped on to the market, the latest reverse split creates a perfect shorting opportunity. I would short DRYS at greater than $4.

Shorting Opportunity

DRYS plunged about 60% after the company announced that it is going to perform a voluntary reverse split of 1-for-5. From June 9 to 19, there was not much volatility in the stock price; bulls were arguing that the stock had bottomed out. But the bulls are making the same mistakes again and again; they have failed to understand the dangers of massive share dilution and unlimited reverse splits by the company.

Source: Tradingview

As I noted in my previous article, the company doesn't need shareholder approval for their reverse split because the CEO has dominant voting rights. At its recent annual meeting, the company approved one or more reverse splits, which means that it can perform unlimited reverse splits without shareholder approval.

Let us look at the last three voluntary reverse splits.

January 31, 2017--Reverse Split 1-for-8: The stock fell from about $21 to $2, which is a 90% drop. April 11, 2017--Reverse Split 1-for-4: The stock fell from about $2.50 to $0.95, which is a 62% drop. May 11, 2017--Reverse Split 1-for-7: Within a couple days, the stock decreased by more than 30% ($7 to $0.85). The stock fell from about $7 to $0.85, which is a 88% drop. June 22, 2017--the stock will be trading on a split-adjusted basis ($4.25 = $0.85 x 5). I expect the stock will likely fall below $1 once again.

Conclusion

It seems that share dilution is not going to end anytime soon. The company has an approval to raise money until April 2019. The $2 billion mixed shelf offering expires in March 2019. Even if the shelf offering approaches its expiry date, it may be extended again. Numbers provided by the company indicate that it is raising about $2 million per day. With the latest reverse split, the stock is expected to open at greater than $4. I expect an 80% downside from the current price level. Based on my analysis, I would short DRYS.

Note: On March 28, 2017, George Economou's other company Ocean RIG UDW Inc (NASDAQ:ORIG) filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in the U.S. court. Ocean Rig announced that it received conditional exception from Nasdaq delisting notice. Please feel free to share and comment your views on Nasdaq's decision to allow Ocean Rig to stay listed during the restructuring process.

Author's note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.