Marriott International In The Garden Portfolio

As I've written about, most recently in Tending the Dividend Garden - March Update, I like to group my stocks into several categories that I relate to crops from my garden. I believe this is an apt analogy because investing and gardening both require similar traits like planning and patience. My groups are defined solely by a stock's dividend yield and dividend growth rate (DGR). The examples of my crop categories are Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) for apple tree, Target (NYSE:TGT) for strawberry, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for green bean, AT&T (NYSE:T) for watermelon, and Realty Income (NYSE:O) for spinach. These two metrics are by no means the only criteria I measure a stock by when performing my due diligence, but organizing my stocks based on their dividends helps to keep me balanced between the high-yielding, low DGR stocks and the low-yielding, high DGR stocks. In this article, I will explore the dividend of Marriott International (NYSE:MAR) a bit deeper and evaluate valuation in terms of the dividend. I'll also analyze future prospects and explain why even though I expect the dividend growth to be impressive, its not an investment I'm planning to make.

When I planted my apple trees, I knew it would be several years before I started to see any significant harvests. I was perfectly content with this delayed gratification because I knew once the production started, it would grow exponentially. Therefore, the stocks I call apple trees have yields below 2%, but DGRs of at least 10%. MAR currently has a yield of 1.27%. Also of note is MAR's streak of paying increasing dividends which stands at 8 years after May's raise. This places it on the Dividend Challengers category on the CCC list.

MAR's dividend streak may not be very long, but it sure is impressive. The DGRs are 21.1% 1 year, 21.6% 3 year, 25.1% 5 year, and 17.7% 10 year. It turns out MAR had a previous streak of 8 years that fell victim to the Great Recession and started its current one in 2010. One thing I look at with regards to the DGRs is any significant changes that may be occurring. For example, the ratio of the 5/10 year DGR is 1.42, meaning the dividend growth has accelerated over the last 5 years based on the 10 year average. Part of this is certainly due to the dividend cut in 2009. To eliminate the effect of that cut, I also compared the 3/5 year DGRs which came to 0.86. This indicates the growth of the last 3 years is 86% of the 5 year growth average, but it's not the kind of drop off that I'm looking to avoid.

In order to assess valuation, I'll compare MAR's current yield to its 5 year average yield. As mentioned before, the current yield is 1.27%, and interestingly, the average yield of the last 5 years is also 1.27%. By this metric, I treat MAR as fairly valued. Another metric I'll compare to its historical average is the payout ratio. For MAR, the current EPS payout is 47.7% with the 10 year average payout ratio sitting at 30.3%. The current ratio is moderately higher than it has been, even while considering the dividend cut. Based on this, I think earnings growth could signify the upper limit for dividend growth going forward.

Earnings growth is essential to a perpetually growing dividend. The growth of the last 5 years was 37.0% which was more than enough to fund the 5 year DGR of 25.1%. Going forward, the 5 year growth estimates fall to a still impressive 13.8%. While only an estimate, it would be reasonable to assume the DGRs of the next 5 years will begin to follow earnings down. That fact is something I will take into consideration when calculating my dividend projections.

The last piece of information I'll incorporate into my estimates is the debt to equity ratio. A high D/E can signify that earnings growth will serve as more of an inflexible cap than a low D/E would. For MAR, the ratio is 1.64, which is a little higher than average among fellow Challengers. However, I don't find it high enough to materially affect future dividend growth.

All things considered, I arrived at projected DGR of 12% over the next 5 years. This equates to total dividend payments of $8.61 for each share held for a payback of 8.3%. You could also think of it as each 12 shares held today will generate a "bonus" share through reinvested dividends by June 2022.

Like my apple trees, MAR and its low yield will take a significant amount of time to generate moderate harvests. I'm perfectly content to sit back over the coming decades and eventually have my patience rewarded. Despite how impressed I am with MAR's dividend growth, MAR, Wyndham (NYSE:WYN), and others are experiencing a new threat in the form of Airbnb and the like. While I'm certain there will be room for the hotel industry, this new business model is taking market share and possibly hurting margins as well. The unknown magnitude of this disruption is the primary reason I will not invest in MAR in the near future. Thanks for reading.

(Sources: YCharts, GuruFocus, DRiP Investing Resource Center)

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, MSFT, TGT, T, O.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.