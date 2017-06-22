Into The European Frying Pan

There's something happening here What it is ain't exactly clear… - Buffalo Springfield

For bondholders, in my opinion, Europe is becoming a frightening place. If it was just one event, well, you might just shrug it off - unless you were one of the firms that got trampled. However, if you play connect the dots and follow from one story to the next then a pattern begins to emerge that is, to be very forthright, scary. The crux of it is that politics and political whims are trumping indentures and any sort of rule of law. This is all occurring under the auspices of the European Single Resolution Board (SRB) and the demagoguery of the ECB.

Spain

I said on June 18, the day before the disaster, that Banco Popular's (OTCPK:BPESY)

equity valuation was at $12.07 billion. Their capital was 53 bps "above" the minimum requirements. Their earnings were generating a 17% annualized return. They had $86.8 billion in deposits. Their non-performing loans were down 24% year-on-year with recoveries up 7.00%. Also, Banco Popular had 13.8% of Spain's SME market. All of this data comes from Reuters.

Banco Popular's Tier I securities were trading at 50 and the Tier II securities were trading at 70 and then, in a flick of a finger, the bank was sold to Santander (NYSE:SAN) for 1 euro and both classes of securities went to zero. The losses totalled about $3.3 billion as the SRB cut the equity to zero AND THEN bailed in the subordinated debt. Pay special attention to the AND THEN gimmick. This is not a mandatory requirement.

There are two points that I would make at this juncture. First, the indentures of both the Tier I and Tier II securities have language that can be overridden as a matter of political expediency and two, that the financials may not have been accurate, which is why the SRB went to such extraordinary lengths. In America, all of the banks are regulated by the Fed while in Europe, each bank is regulated by the authority of the nation where the bank resides. The numbers may have been rigged.

Italy

The Italian government took the unprecedented step of cancelling the maturity and interest payments of the subordinated debt of Banco Veneto last week. The Financial Times reports that Banco Veneto's subordinated debt is now trading at extremely distressed levels, with one subordinated bond trading at 5 cents on the euro, they state.

Banco Popolare di Vicenza and Banco Monte dei Paschi (OTCPK:BMDPY) are also extremely distressed and, in my opinion, the entire Italian banking system is effectively bust. I fear once again that the financials, governed by the national government, are not what they appear to be and that the situation is even more dire than portrayed in the Press. Given the interlocking ownership of the Italian banks the fallout, if not contained, could spread quickly across the entire sector.

I would not be surprised to see one if not more Banco Popular incidents as the subordinated debt, of any kind, get wiped out once again by the SRB. The Italian bad bank is woefully undercapitalized to deal with any major issues and I expect some quite radical decisions to be forthcoming soon.

The dots continue to connect!

Germany

The Financial Times reports that "Bremer Landesbank has said it will cancel all interest payments on its most subordinated debt." Here is one more example of what the SRB will allow and, obviously, national boundaries have no limits. I also note that NordLB is the owner of this bank and I wonder how far the contagion might spread.

Here is one more example, in my view, of the indenture having little meaning and the actual financials being in question. You see, there is no due process. One minute things are fine and the next minute subordinated debt holders are wiped out and there was no prior indication that things had gone to hell.

The Dots

Several issues come to mind. What bank and in what country might come next? In America, you can discern declining revenues and profits and take action while in Europe, time after time, nothing is known until the axe falls. We have also learned that you are not hit or stung but that you go from thinking you are fine to finding your head at the bottom of the guillotine basket in the blink of an eye, which is exactly what I am expecting in Italy and Germany.

The "Risk Factor" is off the charts, in my estimation, and the present yields on subordinated European bank debt issues come nowhere close to the RISK you are taking by owning them. That is my opinion. Just connect the dots and you will see a Continent-wide problem that is manifesting itself with great speed. It is your decision, of course, but I think the ownership of these securities, regardless of the bank or the country, is just plain idiocy. You are courting disaster.