A Tough Trifecta For The Fed

They are tightening in a minus 2% GDP environment, with inflation data currently well within their own comfort zone.

I suspect that most investors understand that the Fed is not tightening for economic reasons. What central bank would preemptively call for three increases in a year not knowing the economic rationale at the time of the call?

They are tightening to get themselves in a position to defend against future negative events. They clearly understand that we are in the end game of the business cycle and are concerned on many fronts, as they should be. Remember, they are tightening in a minus 2.0% GDP environment with inflation data currently well within their own comfort zone. Expectations of a serious pick-up in inflation are directly linked with enactment and success of various ill-defined Trump policy initiatives.

In my opinion, inflation will not be an impediment to bond investing in 2017. The Fed is clearly hoping for enough time so that the normalization process can proceed at a moderate pace – one that would minimize market disruption that would come with a rapid process.

The Fed, like the rest of us, has little to no understanding of the eventual design of a Trump fiscal policy. In addition, they can only speculate on the timing and whether the current level of intransigence displayed by both political parties will be lifted in some miracle of bipartisanship.

A Trump fiscal policy may not be enacted until 2018 and it's coming late in the business cycle when the Fed is raising rates unlike the experience of Ronald Reagan where the Fed was lowering rates as Reagan reduced taxes

The Fed obviously needs to view additional tightening in the context of economic and inflationary growth metrics. However, in addition, they will need to be aware of the impact of their actions on the intermediate term risk/reward outlook for equities. Fed policies have been the driver of current equity market speculative behavior and an ongoing and consistent reversal of policy will need to be managed very carefully by policy makers.

They will also need to be cognizant of the impact their actions might have on corporate bond spreads, which have tightened dramatically since the peak of the financial crisis. Spreads represent the extra return or premium an investor receives over treasuries when purchasing a corporate bond of the same maturity with a higher risk profile.

The tighter or narrower the spread, the less return/compensation the investor receives for incurring the additional risk of a non-treasury security. The two charts below show the yields and spreads of the investment grade and high-yield sectors over the last twenty years using the relevant aggregate indices to track levels and movement against the baseline Government bond index.

As for high yield and investment grade bonds, the charts show the general trend of credit spreads since the peak of the financial crisis. The two noticeable exceptions occurred in response to the Bernanke taper tantrum back in 2013 and the oil panic of 4Q15/16, which exacerbated the flight to quality trade and blew out corporate spreads in the oil and basic materials sectors.

Credit spreads now sit not far from their historic lows with the exception of oil sector spreads, which have widened as oil continues its decline from the highs in May. This trend should continue – investors should be forewarned. It also provides a portent of what could happen in the broader credit market. A reversal or widening of current spreads caused by whatever reasons including a Fed misstep would be very detrimental to credit market valuations and liquidity – thus, investors need to stay vigilant. Again, when this occurs, treasuries and municipals will be the beneficiary.

