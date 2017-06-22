Pepsi: How High Is Too High?

For investors with a conservative profile and looking for a bit of income, PEP might not be a bad play after all.

The company must be able to successfully and nimbly adjust its portfolio and properly market its products to address changing customer demands.

Not only is PEP up 14% this year so far against the S&P 500's 9%, shares have appreciated more than twice as much as the broad market over 10 years.

Pepsi (NYSE:PEP) has been on the rise for quite a while now. Not only is the stock up 14% this year so far against the S&P 500's (NYSEARCA:SPY) 9%, shares have also appreciated more than twice as much as the broad market benchmark over the past 10 years. Add to it the fact that PEP yields about 2.8%, and one can understand why investors would be thrilled about holding this high-flying name in their portfolios.

Credit: cbc.ca

But with valuations back on the rise and surpassing 25x on a trailing P/E basis (see graph below), I question whether the stock might be finally fairly valued. After all, it is no secret that Pepsi is a slow-growth name (EPS projected to grow 8% next year, with revenues expected to be up only 4%) operating in a rather mature market.

PEP PE Ratio (Forward) data by YCharts

In my view, the answer to this question lies mostly in whether the company will be able to successfully and nimbly adjust its portfolio and properly market its products to address changing customer demands. According to Deloitte, now more than half of the total food and beverage consumer base favors evolving value drivers (i.e. health and wellness, social impact and experience) over traditional ones (i.e. price, taste and convenience).

Source: Deloitte

Pepsi's management team seems to be fully aware of the trend, and that the core of the company's strategic efforts must be centered around this key theme. For example, during BAML's (NYSE:BAC) Consumer Analyst Group conference, Pepsi's North America CEO Al Carey highlighted the three priorities for the company's most important operating groups (North America's Frito-Lay, Quaker and beverages). Two of them, namely portfolio transformation and customer service (particularly in what pertains to the Hello Goodness theme), are closely associated with the shifting demand for better-for-you products.

On the stock

Should Pepsi be successful at addressing these priorities, especially on the large and highly-profitable Frito-Lay side of the business (see breakdown of revenues and op profits by segment below), growth may pick back up - on the top line, for the first time since around 2012. If it does, the stock's valuation multiple, currently in the mid-20s, may be justifiable.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Considering how strongly PEP has performed in the past 10 years, however, I would not necessarily count on shares continuing to return 10% or more per year in the long run. But for investors with a conservative profile and looking for a bit of income at the end of each quarter, PEP might not be a bad play after all.

