Dipping My Toe In The Puddle On Main Street

After a bad experience with a popular business development company (NYSE:BDC) left me lighting money on fire, I made the emotionally charged proclamation that I was done with the space.

However, with me and other shareholders exiting Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) because of their scandal and not being particularly enamored with the banking alternatives, I had no exposure to the financial sector in my portfolio. After some research, I ultimately decided to end my multi-year absence from the BDC sector by opening a position in the best-of-breed company in the space, Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN).

A Little Background

My name is Charles and I am a former Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) shareholder. A few years ago, I had the regrettable idea to use a relatively large amount of cash to initiate a sizeable position in a retirement account, and then use the prodigious monthly dividends to supercharge the funds available to put to work towards other positions.

It was a good idea in theory, but it simply vanished under just a little scrutiny. I was yet another sucker pulled in by PSEC's double-digit yield, having woefully mistimed an entry point. Soon enough, the dividend had been slashed, with the price soon to follow to make the new dividend yield ostensibly the same. The bad news is I did eventually sell for over a twenty percent loss, but the good news is my experience with it taught me what to look for.

Keep It In the House

When I made up my mind to add a BDC, the first limit I put on my search is that those making the investment decisions on behalf of the company needed to be internal employees, rather than an external management company. This made me say goodbye to a vast majority of companies in the space (including the above-average Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC)), but I had two really good reasons.

Generally speaking, BDCs with management directly on the payroll have more shareholder-friendly compensation setups than those with external management. Though not always true (there are always outliers), internally managed BDCs generally have a lighter expense load than externally managed ones.

For instance, here is a snippet from annual report showing ARCC's and then MAIN's management compensation:

Less expenses going out the door to an external management company generally means more net investment income, which plays the biggest part in dividend coverage.

A bigger piece that internally managed companies can help with, however, is avoiding conflicts of interest. With portfolio management being on the payroll, there's a far greater likelihood that investing decisions will benefit both management and shareholders. However, with external managers being paid a certain percentage of assets under management (AUM) there is a gigantic temptation for managers to increase assets under their care, even to the detriment of the company's shareholders. This, coupled with the inherent opacity of the business model, and the potential is there for financial shenanigans.

Of all the BDCs, my search for internally managed companies drastically culled the list to a few:

Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

Hercules Technology Growth Capital (NASDAQ:HTGC)

KCAP Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:KCAP)

Main Street Financial Corporation

Medallion Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:MFIN)

Newtek Business Services Corporation (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)

Triangle Capital Corporation (NYSE:TCAP)

Please Be Expensive

Scroll through the comments on most any article here on SA about an inferior BDC and you'll soon see an argument that the price must move up eventually because it is trading at a substantial discount to its net asset value (NAV, the assets divided by shares outstanding). Truth be told, this was also part of my original investment thesis. Contrarily, this is bad news for the company and belies something a little deeper.

We can pick up a lesson from REITs in stating that there are essentially two main ways for a BDC to fund future growth - issuing debt and issuing new shares of the company.

When the stock price of a BDC is above its NAV, the shares issued are getting more bang for their buck, so to speak. When this is consistently the case (as it is with HTGC or MAIN), shares are seen as a more valuable currency, precisely because management has built a track record of previous investments being eventually accretive to shareholders. As a result, the company doesn't have to hit the debt markets by necessity in order to grow.

By contrast, when BDCs incessantly trade at a discount to net asset value, it is not automatic that the stock price will go up to meet it. Instead, the market is implicitly stating belief that it believes the price will go down to meet the NAV - either by the assets not being as valuable as the company thinks they're worth, or more cynically, by management being so inept the NAV will eventually come down to reflect the price, anyway.

When this is the case, the company's growth prospects will soon be hindered. Every share issued at a price under NAV is destructive to shareholders, and there is obviously a limit to how much leverage can be taken on.

The Trend is Your Friend

Perhaps no other metric is more important than seeing the long-term competence of management is the trend of NAV over time.

What was particularly telling to me about HTGC's first quarter results was that their NAV came in at $9.76 - exactly the same as it was in the first quarter of 2012. By comparison, MAIN's NAV per share has risen 41% over the same time period.

In fact, MAIN is the only BDC (internally or externally managed) with over $500 million in assets that can boast a double-digit percentage increase in NAV over the past five years, thereby dusting the competition:

Source

Investment Thesis

The primary driver for a foray into business development companies is the income potential it can produce. Again, among the BDC space, Main Street is second to none.

Among the internal candidates, neither Medallion Financial or Rand Corporation pay a dividend at all. KCAP has cut is dividend four times since 2013. Until its cut in 2016, Triangle Capital had held the same dividend level since 2013. Heritage Capital is still paying less out to shareholders now than it did before the Great Recession, having cut it three times. And lastly, with Newtek Business Services having an irregular dividend policy and Capital Southwest not having developed a track record as of yet, Main Street stands alone for my purposes.

If Main Street had done more than hold the line in 2010, they could boast that they've increased their dividend ever year since their IPO in 2007. But still, the record of dividend growth is relatively strong to the space:

This, coupled with its propensity to grow both NAV and NOI over time, and this will fit remarkably well into my DGI portfolio.

Source

Valuation

As discussed earlier, to wait for MAIN to trade closer to its NAV may be an exercise in futility, as it trades at a premium along with other above-average BDCs. Conversely, a decision to buy is based on comfort with current valuation in relation to itself - historical dividend yield and historical price to NOI.

MAIN Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts



Under both metrics it's pretty expensive relative to its history. With the trailing NOI being $2.26, the rough midpoint between the low in 9/15 and the high in 3/17 would be 14.5x, which would almost be a 15% decline from current prices.

However, it depends on one's time horizon. That high point in March is almost exactly when I opened my position.

MAIN data by YCharts

Since this is in a retirement account that will not be needed for another three decades, I figured I'd have the rest of my career to make up any valuation mistakes.

Summary

I opened a position in Main Street Capital precisely because it is best in breed. As a dividend growth investor, it stands alone for its ability to increase its already prodigious income history over time. And with management continually adding to shareholder value, it looks to be a rather entrenched holding in my portfolio for the foreseeable future.

