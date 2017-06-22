Lululemon Earnings: Solid Beat But Concerns Remain

Dollar-cost averaging could be a good strategy until the company is able to get organic growth back where it was in fiscal 2016.

"Breathe easy" is one of Lululemon's (NASDAQ:LULU) slogans. And that's what shareholders did earlier this month, when the Vancouver-based clothing company delivered a solid beat and raise. Lululemon's fiscal 1Q17 results were not enough to ease most of my previous concerns over potential top-line headwinds for the balance of fiscal 2017. But I believe the stock is still worthy of consideration despite the recent share price run.

Let's look into the numbers. Revenues came in at $520.3 million, which was much better than consensus' $513.9 million. The 5% YOY increase was a pleasant surprise even to management, considering the 3.5% expectation at the mid-point of the guidance range. But the mid-single digit growth came primarily on the heels of inorganic growth, as Lululemon increased store count by a net 5 this quarter and an even more significant 38 YOY (up about 10%). Organically, sales were in fact down -1% YOY on a constant dollar basis. Even if comps exceeded Street consensus of -1.9%, I am not much more than cautiously optimistic about the results, considering comps had been up between +5% and +8% over the previous four quarters (see graph below).

To help stimulate top-line growth, Lululemon is focusing on new product launches and innovation, particularly with Lululemon's Nulux fabric. On the call, management discussed the three separate $1 billion opportunities that the company is honing in on. The first opportunity is the male market, which makes up 20% of the current customer base but is increasing to 30% of new guests. The second $1 billion opportunity is international markets, particularly with growth in Asia and Europe. The stores in China have been outperforming just about all metrics, and Lululemon is accelerating the roll out of new stores with 50 new openings this year. The final $1 billion opportunity lies in Lululemon's digital presence. The company hired a new CTO, Julie Averill, formerly of REI, and recently released two new versions of the website to help drive consumer engagement. In addition, the store shut down 45 of its 55 physical ivivva store locations, transitioning that brand to e-commerce.

Moving down the P&L, non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.32, four cents (or about 14%) above consensus. On the comparison to last year's $0.30, the upside was driven equally by the inorganic growth discussed above and better gross margins, each accounting for what I calculate to be a six-cent YOY benefit to earnings per share. On the latter driver, lower F&B costs seem to have produced the most upside, which is certainly great news. A revenue mix shift away from ivivva should also help Lululemon produce better margins going forward. A bit more discouraging was the company's forecast that product margin improvement should "moderate into the second half", at which point I expect EPS beats to be a little harder to produce absent a more significant top-line improvement.

A YOY increase in non-GAAP opex, to 38.3% of total revenues vs. last year's 36.6%, was responsible for a nine-cent headwind to EPS, and ate into a good chunk of the gross margin upside produced. This spike in SG&A, however, should be expected for as long as Lulu continues to expand its store footprint and incur start-up expenses as a result. For as long as gross margins remain robust and total revenue growth stays healthy, I will be less concerned about opex increases of this magnitude.

Takeaways

Lululemon's earnings beat was certainly welcome, although my concerns over weak comparable sales have not fully dissipated. The three $1 billion opportunities (men's apparel, international presence, and e-commerce) will likely become key as Lululemon tries to reverse the recent, discouraging revenue growth trend.

Now trading at a forward P/E of about 23x (see graph above), I don't see the stock valued too aggressively, particularly if growth picks up in the next few quarters. Dollar-cost averaging could be a good strategy until the company is able to get organic growth back where it was in fiscal 2016.

