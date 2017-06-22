ROTY Edition 1 Volume 6: Updates And Format Changes

This remains a work in progress, and I thank long time readers as well as new subscribers for following along and hope you chime in from time to time.

New changes to ROTY format should be beneficial for readers as well as myself.

Biotech is on fire with IBB up almost 9% in the past month.

Volatility seen in a few of our positions with big swings up and down.

Welcome to the sixth entry in our Runner of the Year (ROTY) series.

For new readers, I recommend reading the first post, where I outline the strategy and explain the model trading account. Basic guidelines can also be found here.

In short, I strive to cover quality, under-the-radar stocks whose price could double or more in the next year.

Our model account utilizes a full position size of $10,000, and trades typically occur in quarter increments ($2,500) with cost averages calculated as the day's closing price when an article is released for readers. The model account is primarily for referential purposes, so a reader who is following the strategy can easily scale his or her desired position size and trade without confusion. For the sake of transparency and developing a track record, I am keeping a running tally of ideas and their performance.

Of our four current ideas, quarter positions were established in each of them initially, and two positions have been added to significantly as conviction on thesis and timing continues to increase (as observed in the table below). As you can see, fractional shares have not been utilized, and the chart is solely for reader reference and easily scalable.

Updates on Positions

All current thesis appears intact, although I would prefer to see better price action for a few of the positions that have been acting relatively weak.

In the case of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO), it could require much more patience than a position with near-term catalysts, such as Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX), and I wouldn't be surprised to see weakness continue.

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) presented additional data at the American Headache Society Annual Scientific Meeting, with data presented showing an absence of SAEs and a favorable tolerability profile. Also noteworthy, in a post-hoc analyses (always take them with a grain of skepticism), M207 showed efficacy in difficult-to-treat established migraine headaches, which was seen in an almost identical therapeutic effect in patients treated before and after two hours, as well as 44% of patients who awoke with migraine headache pain-free at two hours.

A few well-known healthcare funds I follow have established new positions in Zosano as well, including Opaleye Management and Perceptive Advisors with 1.25 million and 500,000 shares, respectively.

Below readers can see the performance for three benchmarks we follow since the first ROTY post for a frame of reference. Of special note biotech has been rocking lately, with IBB up almost 9% in the past month and almost 7% in the past five days!

IBB data by YCharts

Volatility is an important factor (or non-factor depending on how you look at it). Some of our positions have seen 10% to 20% swings in price or more to the downside (such as Albireo Pharma) - that's inherent in riskier biotech stocks and especially those with lower floats. In my case, I tend to try to ignore volatility, only paying attention to it to the extent it allows me to add advantageously to a position assuming the thesis remains intact.

At the same time, if a stock we own sees high volume selling, you can be sure that I am constantly reevaluating the position, as I tend to use weakness to add to pilot positions, but the last two quarters I usually buy only if I continue to see strength. More on this in Saturday's blog post.

Important Changes to ROTY Format

I hope to continue to publish these articles in an easy-to-follow format that is both informative and practical. As readers have probably noticed, in each edition, I either update on existing positions (including news that may be material and how the thesis has potentially been impacted) or submit new ideas for readers to do their own due diligence on.

The following are a couple changes that I've made based on your feedback:

There will be a maximum of 10 positions in the ROTY model account, representing my top 10 highest conviction ideas. This is beneficial for readers and myself on several levels, primarily forcing me to continually reevaluate my existing positions and limit myself to the very best ideas. A pet peeve of mine is when investment newsletters shoot out 30 to 50 picks and then publicize/cherrypick the few that did well while sweeping the rest quietly under the rug. It is misleading to investors, not to mention hard for them to emulate in the event that their strategy really is profitable (and worth following).

At some point, there will be a list of ROTY contenders, stocks whose stories are intriguing but have not made it to the ROTY model account for one of several reasons, including valuation, lack of near-term catalysts, potential red flags, or other unanswered questions. Think of it as a watch list, one I don't get any credit for if they do well, but eventually some of these could be added to the ROTY account if enough factors line up in their favor. This is just a way for me to keep an eye on them.

I've been running my scans and even started a couple write-ups, but fortunately red flags kept me from bringing new picks to your attention. I say fortunately because I'd rather have a longer period of inactivity than recommending something that isn't high conviction.

Stay tuned, and as always, I welcome your feedback as we continue to work on and improve the ROTY format.

