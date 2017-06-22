Arch Capital's Cycle Management Capabilities Serving It Well

Arch Capital is making the most of its opportunities in primary insurance and reinsurance, focusing on specialty niches, reducing risk, and looking toward smaller clients where pricing is better.

Arch Capital (NASDAQ:ACGL) continues to demonstrate why I regard it as among the best of the best insurance companies in the market. While the company's acquisition of AIG's (NYSE:AIG) mortgage insurance business (United Guaranty) was perhaps not universally lauded, I believe investors who understand the dynamics of the mortgage insurance and Arch Capital's strategy here will appreciate the value that it will add in the coming years - particularly as available returns in the primary insurance and reinsurance market are pretty lousy.

Arch Capital shares are up another 20% or so from when I last wrote about the company, beating broader insurance stock indices (like the Dow Jones U.S. Select Insurance Index) and other quality insurers like Chubb (NYSE:CB) and W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) (XL Group (NYSE:XL) has done a fair bit better). The shares certainly aren't cheap on a conventional book value multiple basis, but I do believe and expect that Arch Capital's diversification into mortgage insurance and careful management of its insurance and reinsurance businesses can support high single-digit to low double-digit growth at a time when many other insurers are going to be hard-pressed. Granted, I don't think these shares are undervalued on a discounted earnings basis either, but they're not out of line if you believe in management's guidance and this management team has given investors few reasons for persistent pessimism.

Mortgage Insurance Is The Right Place At The Right Time

Over a period of many cycles, Arch Capital management has demonstrated its strong capabilities when it comes to managing risk and capital through those cycles. Although the company hasn't always managed double-digit ROEs, it has come quite close and has served shareholders well by its ability to properly price risk and allocate capital across a range of niches.

Mortgage insurance is the latest such endeavor. With the close of the United Guaranty deal, Arch Capital now has about a third of its allocated shareholder equity and 14% of its capital committed to mortgage insurance and is now generating around 25% of its earned premiums and 70% of its underwriting profits here. That spread between the earned premiums and underwriting profit really tells the tale - mortgage insurance is a hard market, which stands in sharp contrast to the over-supplied, low-return categories that dominate P&C and reinsurance markets right now.

Arch Capital has around one-quarter share of the U.S. mortgage insurance market now, and management believes this could decline a bit as banks and thrifts diversify their channels. Even so, management would be willing to nearly double its commitment (to 25% of capital) to mortgage insurance if the market conditions would support this. Management believes this business can generate strong ROEs (currently in the mid-teens) and could even remain profitable in a stressed scenario of a 50% loss ratio. It's also worth noting that this business is more of an annuity-type business than is typical in commercial insurance - Arch Capital could stop writing new mortgage insurance tomorrow and would still enjoy premiums and earnings from policies in force for many years.

Management is also looking to be innovative in this new market. The company has already pursued some credit risk transfer agreements and will be pricing on the basis of risk (something that's surprisingly not as common as you might assume in the market).

P&C And Reinsurance Is Still A Tough Place To Be

Mortgage insurance will likely be generating a significant portion of Arch Capital's earnings in the next few years, but it is well worth remembering that its primary insurance and reinsurance operations are still currently generating around 75% of total earned premiums.

While these businesses are definitely seeing serious pressure, with returns in the mid-to-high single-digits, management is still doing what it can to maximize value and returns on capital. On the P&C side, Arch Capital has really been focusing on its small and medium-sized business accounts - as has been seen with companies like Hartford (NYSE:HIG) and Travelers (NYSE:TRV), this is a segment where pricing tends to be better, and management is looking at opportunities to expand its direct distribution capabilities. Arch Capital is also relying more on its specialty niche exposure, with areas like travel/accident/health and construction holding up better than more standard lines (though construction was down in the first quarter for the first time in two years).

So too on the reinsurance side. Management has been positioning the company more defensively and has reduced its property-catastrophe exposure by about 70% over the last five years. This is one of the segments where capital has really flooded the market and where there are less barriers to entry for new underwriters. On the other hand, Arch Capital has been doing more writing in more specialized areas like specialty and professional liability.

Looking at these operations as a whole, I think it is worth repeating a line from management's comments on the first quarter - "volume is vanity, profit is sanity". There's no long-term strategic interest served by sticking with markets that don't offer adequate returns on capital and Arch Capital refuses to chase business. This doesn't guarantee that the company will always make the right underwriting or capital allocation decisions, but I believe it is sound practice to deprioritize businesses where pricing continues to fall and where returns are in the mid-single-digits or worse. To that end, I'd note that core margins were down about 300bp in insurance and reinsurance in the first quarter and it's going to take some time for this situation to improve.

There has been some hope and optimism that the new administration in Washington will be good for insurers. Arch Capital won't stand to gain much from tax reform, but there could be some positive developments in terms of reduced regulatory burden. Rates are finally moving higher, but so too are claim costs and it is hard to see how the insurance and reinsurance markets get notably healthier without capital leaving those markets.

The Opportunity

I do expect a slower pace of reserve releases in the coming years, but I believe Arch Capital will do well in mortgage insurance. Between its expertise in pricing risk, its lower cost of capital, and the healthy state of pricing in the MI market, it's a favorable setup for Arch for the foreseeable future. I am not really looking for a lot of incremental M&A from Arch Capital at this point - management has said it doesn't really want to buy whole businesses (largely because it doesn't want to buy into potential reserve deficiencies), but it would consider selected books of business or underwriting teams.

I believe that Arch Capital will see high single-digit to low double-digit operating earnings growth over the next couple of years, and I believe low-to-mid-teen ROEs are achievable over the long term. As the primary insurance and reinsurance markets recover (whenever that proves to be the case), I expect Arch Capital to reallocate capital in that direction, and likewise, I'm confident that management will pull in the reins as needed if the mortgage insurance market starts to turn.

The Bottom Line

Discounting those earnings streams, I believe Arch Capital is priced for high single-digit returns. That's less than what I would have considered acceptable in the past, but the company's risk profile is different now (as seen with the lower exposure to prop-cat reinsurance). I'm not thrilled with the overall return prospects here, and I'd rather see a price in the mid-to-low $80s before buying, but in an overheated market, there are worse ideas than holding a strong operator that has repositioned itself toward a healthy market.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.