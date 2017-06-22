Alliance Data Systems: Continued Impressive Growth Faces Significant Headwinds

Alliance Data Systems Corporation (NYSE:ADS) excited investors with a top and bottom line first-quarter beat. Earnings per share beat consensus estimates by $0.05 and revenue grew by nearly 12% year-over-year. The company's success has largely been driven by strong competitive advantages in its private label rewards program business. However, their success has attracted competition and rising interest rates may combine with their growth-diluted loans to form a perfect storm.

A primary driver of growth for ADS has been its private label rewards program. Retailers love these programs because they save them considerable fee expense and enable them to better track customer purchases through ADS' Epsilon program, thereby building a data bank for future targeted marketing. The combination of saving on fees and data-driven marketing gives ADS a considerable competitive advantage in this field.

Another factor supporting growth are the high switching costs associated with ADS's business model of running a client company's card, customer service, data, and marketing services. These make it extremely unlikely that companies will switch to another service or establish their own as it would cost them considerable time and resources to build the corporate infrastructure necessary to effectively replace ADS' services.

Despite the strengths of their business, ADS faces some significant challenges. Internet advertising agencies (including Google and Facebook) have enabled many companies to relatively inexpensively target customers without relying on a data marketing company like ADS. Though this has likely eaten into growth, Alliance has still managed to continue to increase revenues and earnings at a robust rate. Additionally, the high returns and growth ADS has enjoyed in the private-label rewards space is likely to draw competition from other card issuers.

Another risk posing a threat to ADS' sustained success are possible dilutions to its loan quality. Though delinquencies have appeared to hit a plateau at 4.8% over the past half year, down from 5% last summer, rising interest rates (making it harder for consumers to pay off loans and funding receivables more expensive for ADS) and the company's surging growth (causing concerns of quality dilution) could likely combine to cause rising delinquencies.

A third potential challenge is the high cost of funding receivables. Instead of funding receivables through low interest deposits, ADS raises money in competitive capital markets which require it to pay higher interest rates, particularly as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates. This raises its cost and risk of doing business relative to some of its competitors, eating away at profits and its competitive advantage.

Though analysts forecast strong growth over the next five years (12.29%), the significant risks demand a significant margin of safety to warrant an investment. With a current P/E of 34, the company appears overvalued as it would need much greater growth to provide satisfactory returns on such a high valuation:

Source

While the company seems to have considerable growth strength, the significant potential headwinds and its steep valuation should keep investors on the sideline until valuations reach more reasonable levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.