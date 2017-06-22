Individual Investors Vs. Institutional Investors: Leveling The Playing Field

To navigate the changing market landscape, individual investors have no choice but to embrace this new algorithmic paradigm.

Computer algorithms offer institutional investors a new kind of inside information – one that utilizes the calculated data of statistics and probabilities.

Institutions have already adapted to this new world by employing algorithms.

In today's market environment many of the old investing tools have greatly diminished in value.

In an unprecedented highly correlated world, with low interest rates that cannot keep up with real inflation, many of the old investing tools have greatly diminished in value. Institutions have already adapted to this new world by employing algorithms.

If the individual investor hopes to compete on this new playing field he needs to adapt as well. He must understand how to apply investment algorithms in the individual portfolio. With a dynamic algorithm-driven strategy the individual can protect capital and still capture the upside in the new paradigm.

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

Started decades ago, the inequality of individual investors vs. institutional investors continues to persist in today's market. Every day (in both subtle and glaring ways) the imbalance of power affects how you as an individual investor perceive, behave and react to market conditions. Understanding how we got where we are today in the market (and how to rebalance the power) will help you envision how to act as a more disciplined investor.

When I mention "institutional investors" I'm generally referring to the six main types that qualify in that category:

pension funds endowment funds insurance companies commercial banks mutual funds hedge funds

Individual investors vs. institutional investors simply means that the former is a single, private person while the latter is a large type of entity.

Here's the problem: Institutional investors have an edge over individual investors. That's the fact. It's been true since the dawn of investing. Institutions have great edge due to:

enormous amounts of capital

hefty political sway

When institutions put those outsized resources to work the individual investor automatically suffers. Without access to the reserves and information available to institutions, the individual investor's potential for success shrinks.

In the past an example of this scenario would have been the issue of institutions getting inside information. Bolstered by this "secret" knowledge about a specific company, institutions were able to profitably trade on details that the individual didn't know. Moreover, the individual couldn't know because he lacked sufficient resources to compete.

The individual investor vs. institutional investor inside-information-scenario went on for a long time. Then, several regulations designed to clamp down on that type of behavior were created in the 1960s and 1970s. Now, the investment industry makes an effort to ensure that all information disseminates equally across all platforms. Of course, the internet immensely helps with that.

THE BATTLE OVER STOCK SPREADS

The next phase of this story is that institutions and traders continued to hold an edge over the individual investor when it came to stock spreads.

"Let's level the playing field," became the argument related to stocks trading with big spreads between the bid and the ask. Even liquid stocks would have a .25 - .50 spread between the bid and the offer.

So, the minute you bought a stock and paid the offer and you turned around and wanted to day-trade it, you realized you were already losing 25 - 50 cents. Effectively, this meant there was no such thing as day trading back then.

You could argue that having a spread of .25 - .50 was a barrier to entry when it came to investing. If you were going to put money to work you really had to be an investor. You weren't just going to flip something in the next 10 minutes, so it created a different class of capital going into the markets (Missing the old days? Maybe that spread wasn't so bad after all, but I digress).

Then, during the 1999-2000 timeframe came a big push to level the playing field. In summary, what we had was a desire that cosmetically looked good. The idea to level the playing field certainly got a lot of votes. People would say, "Yes, make the spread a penny. That will really help me out as an individual investor."

Unfortunately, the fantasy vs. the reality were completely different. We'd just seen an ushering in of massive volatility making the investment process that much more difficult.

SMALL SPREADS REQUIRE BIG ALGORITHMS

The decision to force spreads to a penny marks the beginning of the rise of the machines. For every action there is a reaction, beware. This action signaled the beginning of the power of algorithms because in reality the real spread today on an equity investment is probably still .25 or .50 cents. That's where the real bids and the real offers are. All the noise in between is algorithmic trading designed to run stops, and also to trigger greed trades on the individual investor who doesn't use algorithms. The result is that we get wild volatility around a price that, when we look back at the end of the day, represents where the real trading volume took place. This price is known as the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP).

On our trading desk, and that of most institutional professionals, we use the VWAP as the very core of our intra-day trading algorithms. It shows us where the real volume is trading. Not the hysteria three standard deviations above and below that volume-weighted average price, but where the real institutions are executing.

INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS' NEW "INSIDE INFORMATION"

In the current stock market environment algorithms are a field dominated by institutions. Furthermore, we could say that computer algorithms offer institutional investors a new kind of inside information - one that utilizes the calculated data of statistics and probabilities. In the sense that the data is not truly "inside" information it will never be regulated against.

In the past, institutional investors used human sources in corporations to gain their tremendous edge. Today, big institutions now use algorithms to increase their investment strategy power. Such computer algorithms help institutional investors either:

execute trades on an intra-day basis, or position investments over a multi-day basis

There's nothing wrong, per se, with institutional-investors having this algo edge. After all they have spent enormous time, energy and capital to develop the advantage. No matter what regulations prevail, the simple fact remains that institutional investors' resources will always offer them greater flexibility in the arms race for investment strategy information.

The fact that institutional investors have access to this algorithmic information while individual investors (on a whole) do not represents a significant challenge for the individual investor. The major, imperative task for an individual investor in today's market environment lies in finding a way to bridge that information gap.

Proprietary algorithms offer a powerful way to level the playing field between investors and institutions. Today, investors can find several sources through which to access algorithms. Consequently, investors have an increased ability to employ an investment approach designed to protect capital while still capturing upside (a major possibility in algorithmic investing).

HOW ALGORITHMS WORK TO PROTECT CAPITAL AND CAPTURE UPSIDE

Buy and hope strategies expose the individual investor to too much risk. Capital protection strategies limit the individual's ability to increase their net worth in a meaningful way. Algorithms, however, allow the individual to remain exposed to the potential for capital rewards but on a risk-limiting basis.

There are many types of algorithms from High Frequency Trading to Artificial Intelligence. While all have merit, in this example we'll center our attention on investment algorithms. Such algos focus on employing probability and statistics to develop investment strategy. In this case, there are two dominant algorithmic applications that help to protect capital and still capture upside for any type of investor.

Interplay of algorithms to reduce overnight risk

Portfolio: $1mm invested in S&P500 assets (ETF SPY, or a basket of individual S&P500 stocks).

Scenario: S&P500 algorithm signaled a long entry two weeks ago. The portfolio has moved higher and now a major geo-political event looms on the horizon. The investor is not sure if a hedge is necessary.

Action: An algorithm designed for the volatility of 20+ Year US Treasuries (NYSEARCA:TLT) signals the reward-to-risk equation is ideal for a long entry.

Because TLT has been negatively correlated with SPY, an investor can reduce overnight geo-political risk by being long TLT.

A note of caution: Some espouse the virtues of simple diversification at this juncture as a way to protect assets. (Warning: That is an old tool.) Diversification without the direction of an algorithm only leads to mediocrity.

Interplay of algorithms to reduce intra-day risk

Portfolio: $1mm invested in a basket of individual S&P500 stocks.

Scenario: S&P500 algorithm signaled a long entry two weeks ago. The portfolio has moved higher and this is the week of the all-important and volatile Fed meeting.

Action: An algorithm designed for the intra-day volatility of the S&P500 (ETF SPY) can be used to hedge (short SPY) against the basket of S&P500 stocks during the day.

This approach will allow the investor to leave his long-term investments undisturbed while still taking a proactive stance to mitigate intra-day risk.

The investment scenarios outlined above offer two simplified examples of how investment algorithms can help an individual portfolio manage risk while still creating capital returns. With the aid of algorithms the individual investor no longer has to choose between preserving capital or capturing upside. Investment algorithms can help him do both.

CONCLUSION: ALGORITHMS ARE THE FUTURE FOR EVERYONE

For several years institutions have been using algorithms for a broad range of activities from trading to managing customer relationships. For example, Morgan Stanley is "…about to augment its 16,000 financial advisors with machine-learning algorithms that suggest trades…"

Writing for Real Money Doug Kass explains, "Throw away your fundamental analysis, your price charts, interest rates and economic growth forecasts, as the market has lost its moorings. It is no longer a pyramid of fundamental and technical analysis nor is it a response to changing investor sentiment."

Even Marco Kalanovic, JPMorgan's Head Quant, has weighed in on the dominance of algorithms and their impact. He explains, "We estimate that only ~10% of trading volumes originates from fundamental discretionary traders. This means that while fundamental narratives explaining the price action abound, the majority of equity investors today don't buy or sell stocks based on stock-specific fundamentals."

Morgan Stanley, Kass and Kalanovic are just the tip of the iceberg. Below the surface lies an entire structure helping to catapult the rise of the machines. To navigate the changing market landscape, individual investors have no choice but to embrace this new algorithmic paradigm.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.