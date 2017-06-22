Omeros Is Gaining Momentum With A Diverse Pipeline

OMS721, the furthest advanced pipeline candidate, continues to show promise and, if approved, can unlock significant value for the company and its shareholders in the near future.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) is a junior biotech with big goals and a large portfolio of drug candidates that's already generating growing revenues as it looks to fund the development of its potential blockbuster treatments. With 12 programs under development (both clinical and pre clinical), there's a lot of potential here, and the share price has been climbing to near all-time highs on the back of recent positive developments. That being said, this might just be the beginning of what could turn out to be a company with significant revenue generating ability in the next few years.

Already Generating Growing Revenues with Omidria

Omidria, which is a combination injectable drug used during cataract and intraocular lens surgery (made of 1% phenylephrine and 0.3% ketorolac), was approved back in Q2 2015 by the FDA and has been growing steadily each year in sales. Its main purpose is the prevention of intraoperative miosis (shrinking of pupil size) during cataract/IOL surgery and mitigation of pain post surgery. Its key benefit is in preventing damage to ocular structures, specifically the iris, during surgery as a result of too small of a pupil size. In 2016, Omidria reached just over $41 million in total sales, and in Q1 2017, despite some lag with wholesale orders, it generated $12.3 million in sales, well on its way to continued growth heading into the year.

Omidria is the first and only drug approved by the FDA to be used during cataract surgery for the maintenance of pupil dilation and prevention of post operative pain. Since being launched, it currently is used in ~3.5-4% of all cataract surgeries in the US. Several of the locations where Omidria is currently administered to patients undergoing cataract surgery are renowned teaching hospitals that train the next wave of ophthalmology residents and literally write the book on disease management and surgery. For example, the New York and Massachusetts Eye and Ear centers are both currently locations where Omidria is used on a regular basis. This is a point I thought was worth noting due to the way practice patterns are established in medicine. Once a new drug with a clear benefit enters the market and starts to be used by a few top clinics and specialists in the field, it will naturally spread to other sites due to the way medico-legal cases are handled. Assuming that Omidria indeed works better than any other traditional method of maintaining pupil dilation during surgery, then patients who have damage as a result of surgery where Omidria was not used will have a legal case they can pursue. In such cases, the testimony of an expert or specialist in the field is used to establish what the current and most effective practice patterns are. If more and more teaching hospitals start to recommend using Omidria for all cataract and IOL procedures, then a new practice pattern will eventually emerge out of a necessity to stay up to date with new conventions.

On top of the small market penetration that Omidria currently has that leaves plenty of runway for growth, cataract surgery itself is not expected to slow down anytime soon. The number of people needing surgery each year is slated to continue to increase due to the aging population demographics being experienced in the US. At present, nearly 3 million cataract surgeries are performed each year in the US. Overall, the potential for Omidria is pretty decent considering it isn't the main focus of Omeros long term and is rather a way to become cash flow positive for Omeros to fund their additional pipeline candidates through development.

The Clinical Pipeline

As seen above, the pipeline for Omeros is quite extensive. Next to Omidria, OMS721 stands out as the next most likely candidate to hit the market. Currently, OMS721 is being explored in three areas; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS, which is a rare life threatening disorder resulting in blood clot formation in the kidneys), hematopoietic stem cell transplant associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA, a disorder triggered by stem cell transplant surgery), and immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IGAN, a disease where IgA antibodies build up in the kidneys leading to inflammation and possible kidney failure). OMS721 is an antibody against MASP-2, a component of the complement system, which when inhibited can help prevent damaging immune reactions seen in the above disorders.

At present, a single arm Phase 3 trial for aHUS is recruiting patients and, according to management, could be enough to get an accelerated approval going for OMS721. From the recent Q1 CC:

Our Phase 3 program in patients with aHUS is advancing. The clinical trial is in patients with ongoing or newly diagnosed aHUS. Based on discussions with both FDA and EMA, the study design consists of an open-label clinical trial with only a single-arm, in other words, no control-arm. We expect that the data from this single study will satisfy both regulatory agencies. This study design has the potential to shorten the path to regulatory approval by as much as several years and to save the associated costs. Our initial target enrollment is approximately 40 patients, which could provide full approval in Europe, as well as satisfy requirements for accelerated approval in the U.S. To-date, we have received orphan drug designation from the FDA for TMAs broadly, including aHUS and fast track designation for the treatment of patients with aHUS.

As mentioned in the 2016 annual report, it is management's intention to get OMS721 to market as fast as possible for any of the above indications. This will allow Omeros to start generating revenues and help fund further product development without being put in a financial bind.

The other two indications (IGAN and HSCT-TMA) will also have Phase 3 trials starting this year. In May, Omeros announced some early positive results from the Phase 2 trial exploring OMS721's effect in individuals with IGAN and other serious kidney disease. This first stage of Phase 2 results saw OMS721 being used in individuals with IGAN as well as lupus nephritis and membranous nephropathy. The results give some indication that OMS721 can be explored in other kidney diseases in the future, leading to label expansions down the road.

Shortly after the positive May results, the FDA granted breakthrough therapy designation to OMS721 for the treatment of IGAN. This is another big win for Omeros, as it now has another pathway to expedited approval for OMS721.

OMS824 is a phosphodiesterase 10 inhibitor being developed for the treatment of Huntington's disease and schizophrenia. At present, both Phase 2 trials for the treatment of schizophrenia and Huntington's disease are on hold pending protocol design exploration and further meetings with the FDA.

OMS405 is another promising candidate with positive results to date, which is being developed for the treatment of compulsive disorders and substance abuse addictions. These trials are being conducted by the New York State Psychiatric Institute with majority of the funding coming from The National Institute on Drug Abuse. As such, further trials and funding will likely be influenced by these two agencies, but Omeros retains the rights to the drug candidate should management choose to proceed with an NDA for OMS405.

Finally, there is the OMS201 ureteroscopy trial, which is part of the PharmacoSurgery division of Omeros that is focused on combining low-dose FDA approved agents and administering them directly to the site of surgery. This program is on hold due to lack of funding and resources at present.

It should also be noted that Omeros has another completed PharmacoSurgery product which has been held up due to manufacturing agreement issues. From the 2016 annual report:

OMS103-Arthroscopy. OMS103, part of our PharmacoSurgery platform, was developed for use during all arthroscopic procedures, including knee and shoulder arthroscopy, and completed Phase 3 trials in patients undergoing arthroscopic anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction and arthroscopic partial meniscectomy. In June 2015, we entered into an exclusive licensing agreement, or the OMS103 Agreement, with Fagron Compounding Services, LLC, d/b/a Fagron Sterile Services, and JCB Laboratories, LLC, or Plasmin Program - OMS616 15 collectively Fagron, an FDA-registered human drug outsourcing facility, under which Fagron is obligated to produce under Good Manufacturing Practice, or GMP, and to commercialize OMS103 in the U.S. Fagron has not met its performance diligence obligations under the OMS103 Agreement, including initiating sales, and we do not expect them to do so in the near term. We are currently evaluating our options regarding the OMS103 Agreement and our OMS103 program. For a more detailed description of this agreement, see "License and Development Agreements."

(Source: Omeros 2016 AR)

The Pre-Clinical Pipeline

(Source: Omeros 2016 AR)

Out of the pre-clinical pipeline, I'll focus on two areas, the MASP-3 pathway and the GPCR platform. OMS906 was discovered as a unique inhibitor of MASP-3, a component of the alternative complement pathway system. It will likely be developed for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PHN, another life threatening condition resulting in red blood cell breakdown, which is believed to happen during the night). PHN along with aHUS mentioned above are two areas that Soliris (eculizumab, owned by Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)) is developed for. Soliris sales are nearly $3 billion a year presently, with PHN and aHUS being two of the main indications for the drug, and just a few years ago, Soliris was the most expensive drug treatment on the market. Management has stated that OMS906 works better than current treatments for PHN, by inhibiting both the intra and extravascular hemolysis seen in PHN, while other products only inhibit the intravascular breakdown of RBCs. Assuming this plays out similarly in human trials, Omeros has a substantial candidate in the works that could start taking market share from Soliris in the future.

The GPCR platform is exciting due to management's discovery of a novel GPR174 inhibitor. From the 2016 annual report:

We believe these results demonstrate that GPR174 inhibition potentiates the activity of effector T cells, which produce cytokines and are known to be integral to combating cancer. Also, reducing the level of T-regs is a key objective in cancer immunotherapy, and high levels of T-regs in solid tumors frequently correlate with poor patient outcomes. In addition, signaling and mechanistic studies support that GPR174 suppresses anti-tumor activity, and inhibitors of GPR174 are expected to counteract that detrimental suppression.

If management chooses to proceed with this oncology pre-clinical candidate, it would be entering a huge market that could realistically see it partnering with larger players to develop a promising candidate.

Risks

Besides Omidria, Omeros has no other approved products on the market generating revenue. Its extensive pipeline and clinical trials are resulting in a fairly significant cash burn of ~$15+ million a quarter, which will increase once additional Phase 3 trials for OMS721 are initiated. As of March 31, 2017, management had $33.7 million in C&CE on hand, as well as access to an additional $25 million tranche loan from CRG due to Omeros meeting lending requirements set out in its loan agreement with CRG. Taking the ~$58.7 million in combined cash, along with future revenue from Omidria, we might see a scenario play out where Omeros either does not have to raise further capital or only has to raise a minimally dilutive amount. However, due to the recent stock price run-up, it might not be unreasonable to see management opting to do another share offering to take advantage of the high share price and put its financial situation in a more stable place going forward.

Also, the CEO and several institutions have been selling pretty sizable portions of their shares held. This doesn't always mean much, especially since most of the insider selling activity seems to be pre-determined stock sales, and the CEO still owns nearly 5% of the outstanding shares. However, it does seem like a buyout is off the table in the near term at least, since if there were such discussions, insiders would likely be holding onto all their shares, and institutional investors would be pushing for a sale as well (making them hold their shares alongside insiders).

Finally, Omeros may never penetrate the cataract surgery space beyond its current sales if it does not win its patent lawsuit against generic drug manufacturer Par Pharmaceutical. From the 2016 annual report:

In July 2015, we received a Paragraph IV Notice Letter from Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. and its subsidiary, Par Sterile Products, LLC, (collectively, Par) stating that Par filed an Abbreviated New Drug Application (NASDAQ:ANDA) seeking approval from the FDA to market a generic version of OMIDRIA prior to the expiration of three patents listed in the FDA's Approved Drug Products with Therapeutic Equivalence Evaluations (Orange Book) for OMIDRIA (the Orange Book Patents). Following receipt of the Paragraph IV Notice Letter, in September 2015 we filed a patent infringement lawsuit under the Hatch-Waxman Act against Par. In April 2016, August 2016 and November 2016, we amended the lawsuit to assert additional OMIDRIA patents. Par has stipulated to infringement of each of the currently asserted patents, and the court entered a partial judgment that Par's filing of its ANDA constitutes an act of infringement of each of the currently asserted patents, subject to Par's continued invalidity defenses and any challenge to enforceability. The filing of our suit against Par triggered a 30-month stay of the FDA's approval of Par's ANDA, which is expected to remain in effect until late January 2018. We have reviewed the invalidity assertions in Par's Paragraph IV Notice Letter and defenses and counterclaims and believe they do not have merit, and we intend to defend our patents vigorously in the litigation against Par.

With January 2018 coming up in a few months, this case result will have a significant impact on Omidria sales if it goes in favor of Par.

Summary

With a revenue-generating candidate already on the market, along with multiple promising and much-needed drug candidates in the pipeline, Omeros has both a good shot at becoming financially self sufficient in its pursuit of developing its products as well as reaching blockbuster sales status with OMS721 and eventually OMS906. With management working on multiple indications and trials for OMS721, it could be feasible to see the drug on the market within the next two years if all goes as planned. If the plan works out as outlined, today's market cap will be a bargain when reflected on in hindsight. However, I expect the stock price to have some uncertainty built around it due to the financial needs of the company and the lingering thoughts of dilution occurring any given week. If such an event happens and the stock price has a setback, it could be a good place to evaluate an entry position, especially if any further positive regulatory changes and discussions take place, like today's news of Trump's plans to ease drug industry regulations.

I'll end with a comparison between biotech investing and venture capital. In both cases, investors are betting on a team of individuals to deliver on a promising product. In most cases, there is no revenue being generated, and there is likely only one product being bet on for success. The earlier you get in, the cheaper you acquire stock for. However, at the end of the process, for venture capital, it doesn't matter what price you got in if you invested in a winner because the upside is huge regardless. I view biotech in a similar way. If the long-term upside looks great enough, the week-to-week price variations will matter little. If a drug fails, it won't matter much if you got in at $1 or $10, the stock will likely end up in penny stock land for the foreseeable future, and percentage losses will be similar and independent of stock price. However, if it succeeds, the upside is likely still multiples from your entry price.

