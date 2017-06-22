Stocks Ignore The Current Reality, For Now

There is a force that has taken over financial markets. The magnetic force with super powers has attracted capital despite any roadblocks that political or economic events throw in its path. Years of historically low interest rates and accommodative central bank policy have trained investors and traders to flock to stocks above all other choices in the financial markets. Nothing breeds success like success, and when it comes to the stock market investors have watched their portfolios grow regardless of the latest issues on the nightly news. Stocks have experienced painful periods. Panic gripped equity markets in 1987 and the wake of the tech bubble at the end of the 1990s. After the global financial meltdown in 2008, and most recently after the six-week selloff sparked by selling in the Chinese domestic stock market in early 2016, equities suffered significant losses on a percentage basis. However, those with the fortitude to stand up and add to positions during these periods enhanced their returns dramatically.

The stock market has been nothing less than a vacuum for capital fueled by its returns. These days, valuations are high, and the economic and geopolitical landscapes present numerous potential problems for further appreciation in the stock market. However, stocks continue to ignore the current reality for one important reason. Those who have held a diversified portfolio of stocks for decades have reaped the rewards and returns that few other markets have offered. The advent of tax-advantageous retirement accounts increased the consistent flow of capital into equities, and that flow has created a market where the path of least resistance is always higher as buyers tend to outnumber sellers.

The flow of funds continues, and the VIX remains low

The IRA and 401K markets in the United States amount to a franchise for the stock market and all of the major indices. There are so many passive investors in the market these days saving for retirement, college, a new home, and other significant expenses, so funds find their way into the equity markets each day. When it comes to the stock markets, one hand washes the other, and both wash the face. Over decades, equities have created a win-win environment for both investors and companies who benefit from the flow of capital. For that reason, it is very tough to stop the flow of funds, and only a monumental event will slow down the cash flowing into the market each day. One measure of the continuous movement of funds is the price action over the past decade is the trend in the CBOE Volatility Index or the VIX. Source: Big Charts

As the chart of the volatility metric highlights, it is trading at close to a decade low. While it closed on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at 10.75, it has been trading below the $10 level despite all of the issues swirling around the domestic and global economic and political landscapes over recent months. The trend in the VIX over the past decade has been lower, a reflection of the flow of capital into the stock market. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart of the E-mini S&P 500 futures contract shows, since 2008 the bull has charged forward, and the DJIA and NASDAQ charts look similar. The low interest rate environment has turbocharged stock prices. However, one of the biggest enemies of stocks is interest rates as debt and equity markets compete for funds. The latest action and statements from the U.S. central bank should have been a wake-up call for stocks but in the wake of the mid-June meeting, stocks dipped for about a nanosecond, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average proceeded to rise to a new all-time high.

Q2 window dressing provides the latest support, but oil presents a challenge

Next week, the first half of 2017 will come to an end. Over coming sessions in the equity markets, it is likely that we will see window dressing that props up stock prices. Fund managers and others who depend on returns for compensation have a vested interest in the highest close in the major stock indices on Friday, June 30. However, the move in crude oil over recent weeks could present a challenge for the major indices. Source: CQG

The daily chart of NYMEX August crude oil futures highlights that the energy commodity has dropped from $52.22 per barrel on May 25 to lows of $42.05 on June 21. Crude oil fell to the lowest price of 2017 and below the November 2016 technical support level. Many companies that trade in the stock market depend on the price of crude oil. Producers, exploration, and oil services companies have suffered under the weight of lower energy prices. Source: Barchart

The XLE has been making lower highs and lower lows since December 2016, and while it may have led the price of oil lower, it did nothing to stop the rally in the overall stock market. While some companies suffer under the weight of lower oil prices, many others benefit from lower energy prices as it lowers their cost of goods sold and increases earnings. Stocks have chosen to ignore the troubled energy sector and focus on lower energy costs for consumers, for now.

Interest rates are on the rise which is a warning sign for equities

The Fed meeting was a challenge for stocks as the central bank increased the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points despite some weak economic data that could impact corporate earnings. Moreover, the Fed said there will be yet another hike coming in 2017 and three more in 2018. By the end of next year, it is possible that the short-term rate will be at 2.25%. While that rate is still low on a historical basis, the Fed went further saying they will tighten credit by letting $50 billion per month, or $600 billion per year of debt securities to roll off their balance sheet. The debt that rolls off will find its way to the market, and it is likely that even higher rates in the medium part of the yield curve will result. The Fed has moved from accommodation to tightening, and the latest meeting was proof of the central bank's intentions. Moreover, if Congress and the Administration ever get their act together and delivery infrastructure rebuilding legislation, fiscal stimulus will accompany tighter monetary policy. However, stocks remain near recent highs, for now. The Fed action and statements were a warning for stock prices which the indices have all chosen to ignore, for now.

Geopolitics could trigger significant selling at any time

Looking at the action in the stock market these days, one might assume that everything in the United States and around the world is calm and peaceful, but that could not be further from the truth. The most contentious Presidential election in our lifetime has given way to a division in the U.S. along party lines. Rhetoric and investigations have become the norm rather than the exception, and it has become challenging to accomplish anything in Washington DC given the two political parties that are at each other's throats. On the world scene, North Korea, Russia, Iran, Qatar, and many other issues stand in the way of world peace. When it comes to economics, President Trump's policy of America First is an about-face from the globalist policies of the Obama Administration. In an attempt to level the playing field on trade, U.S. relations with China and even traditional allies are changing dramatically. The threat of war on many fronts and a realignment of global commerce are two issues that create the highest degree of uncertainty in decades. Meanwhile, terrorism in Europe and the U.S. is a constant threat these days. The stock market has chosen to ignore uncertainty and fear and continue to add to gains, for now.

Stocks are Teflon, for now

While all logic and rational thought would lead me to believe that stocks are in for a tremendous correction, the bottom line is that it is very hard to stand in front of a freight train of capital buying equities on a daily basis. Therefore, stocks are Teflon, for now, and anything and everything that threatens the ascent of equities slides right off the back of the bull. Source: Multpl.com

The S&P 500 is trading at an average valuation of almost thirty times earnings according to the CAPE ratio. Stocks have only been this high twice since the late 1800s. The CAPE was around the current level right before the crash and Great Depression in 1929, and it was at over 40 at the end of the 1990s as the tech bubble took equity prices to irrational levels. Perhaps the fact that stocks got up to almost 45 times earnings means there are a lot more new highs on the horizon for stock prices. While we will eventually see a correction that lasts longer for one day or six weeks in the stock market and major equity indices and any one of the smoldering issues facing the world could trigger the selling, for now, stocks continue to ignore the current reality.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.