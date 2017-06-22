Blue Apron Share Price Estimates And Financials

Blue Apron (Pending:APRN), the leader in home meal kit delivery founded in 2012, filed its S-1 filing for initial public offering on June 1, 2017, and later an amended S-1/A on June 19, 2017. Similar to my Snap IPO analysis and Twilio IPO analysis, I wanted to share thoughts on Blue Apron's investment merits and considerations and where I believe it may likely trade after IPO.

Blue Apron's mission is to make incredible home cooking accessible to everybody by providing pre-proportioned ingredients and recipes delivered right to your door.

In its short 5 year history since founding has made incredible strides in achieving its goal having delivered over 159 million meals since inception, and shipping 13.6M orders to over 1M active customers to generate $759M in revenue in 2016. Blue Apron's products include two types of plans that determine meal size ("2-person" or "family" plan) and then a choice of meal frequency (anywhere from 2 to 5 meals per week). Blue Apron meals cost on average $8.99 to $9.99 per person per meal.

Investment Merits

Attractive Market: The online grocery retail market is only a $10B (1.2% penetrated) segment of the $782B U.S. retail grocery market, and the global retail grocery market is over 8x larger than U.S.

#1 Category Leader: APRN is 2.5x the size of the next largest operator, HelloFresh, based on 2016 revenue ($795M vs $318M) and 2.8x the gross margin profile (33% margin vs 12%).

Low-Cost, End-to-End Grocery Solution: APRN is a producer, distributor, retailer, and last mile logistics grocery business: APRN uses 300 suppliers (of which 70% of food spend was with exclusive relationships), designed over 400 recipes and 50 wines in 2016, sells food plans via online/app customer sites, and produces/fulfills/packages/ships out of 3 fulfillment centers (NJ, TX, CA) nationwide.

Proving Scalability to Attractive Margins: APRN has improved its EBITDA margin from 2014-2016 from (34%) to (13%) to (5%), driven by improving gross margins which over the same time have gone from 7% to 23% to 33% (2014-2016); long-term goal to achieve 40-45% gross margins and 20% EBITDA margins.

Well-Capitalized: The $450M to $585M IPO offering (depending on final pricing and whether 15% ovarallotment is exercised) will go to pay down credit facility and then put cash on APRN's balance sheet, leaving APRN a formidable cash position to fund growth (over $500M).

Investment Considerations

Slowing Customer Growth: From March 2015 to March 2016, APRN grew its customer base by 436K customers to reach a total customer count in March 2016 of 649K, representing 205% year-over-year customer growth. However from March 2016 to March 2017, APRN only grew net customer base by 387K (60% year-over-year customer growth), but represented an 11% decline in year-over-year "net new customer add" growth. It's no surprise to see the rate of over customer growth slow, but seeing declines in the absolute number of net new customer growth adds is something to monitor.

Decreasing Lifetime Value / Customer Acquisition Cost (LTV/CAC) Issues: Customer acquisition and retention is a key to the long-term financial success of APRN. APRN customers however appear to maintain or decrease spend over time rather than grow it, and APRN's cost to acquire customers seems to be becoming much more marginally expensive over time, both of which compound the LTV / CAC value equation for APRN. APRN is very aware of the importance of this metric for Wall Street and presented its CAC / LTV summary in it's S-1, however it opted to show a "cumulative" CAC / LTV accounting for all customers, which isn't as telling as showing what the most recent cohorts are trending at. Average spend per customer is trending down year over year for APRN. The last twelve months (NYSE:LTM) ending March 2016 had average quarterly revenue per customer of $259, while the most recent March 2017 LTM is down 6% to $242, driven primarily by a decrease in avg. orders per customer from 4.39 in Mar-16LTM down to 4.16 in Mar-17LTM. It could be that as APRN customers first join, they realize over time that the original quantity/volume options they chose provided too much food or overestimated their true desire to cook the 1hr+ meals, delicious as they may be. On recent customer acquisition cost trends, APRN was able to triple its customer base from March 2015 to March 2016 while only spending $68M in marketing spend over those twelve months, which represented spend of $157 marketing dollars per every "net new" customer added ($68M LTM marketing dollars spend / 436K net new customers added). However from March 2016 to March 2017, APRN spent a whopping $179M and only managed to add 387K "net new" customers, skyrocketing the marketing spend per net new customer ratio by 2x from $157 a year ago to $463 as of the latest twelve months. APRN's clearly rising customer acquisition costs are a cause for concern for maintaining its current growth clip for very long.

APRN Valuation

APRN's amended S-1 included a per share offering range of $15-17 for 30 million primary shares of Class B stock (no selling shareholders) that would raise a net $448M (at $16/share midpoint) and leave APRN with a $512M cash balance to fund operations for the next 18-24 months. That share price range suggests an equity value of $2.8B to $3.2B and given there's only $150M of debt & facility financing obligations, an enterprise value of $2.4B to $2.8B which represents a trailing revenue multiple range of 2.8x to 3.3x.

One year ago APRN raised a $135M Series D at a $2B valuation led by Fidelity which represented a trailing revenue multiple at the time of 3.4x and an effective share price of $13.33. If APRN were to price at the $16 mid point, Fidelity and other Series D investors would enjoy a quick 20% paper gain on investment in one year. If APRN were to then trade up closer to 3.4x trailing revenue, similar to how it was valued a year ago by Fidelity, that would imply a post-IPO trading share price of $18, or closer to 35% appreciation in one year.

APRN will be an exciting story to see develop as it continues to log at least a few more impressive 40%+ year over year revenue growth quarters, hopefully solve its LTV / CAC issues highlighted above, and keep improving those operating margins toward its 40-45% gross margin and 20% EBITDA profitability targets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.