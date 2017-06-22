Gilead: The Conundrum

The first comment of a recent bullish Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) article asked me why I didn't own this stock and why I stated why I wasn't considering a position in the near term. Gilead to me at present is a really attractive value play (which we will discuss) but going all in on this investment depends on the end goals of the respective investor. Our horizon is probably 18 to 24 months out as I believe that is when we will see a cyclical top in many markets (including biotech). Our strategy is to play this move into a cyclical top the very best way we can and that definitely includes holding positions in the biotech sector [which I believe should outperform the S&P500 (NYSE:SPX) over the next couple of years]. Presently in this sector we are long one stable stock [Pfizer- (NYSE:PFE) which isn't trading that far off what I believe it is worth] and two stocks where I am looking for strong share price growth [McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) & Novartis AG (ADR)(NYSE:NVS)]. Both of these stocks have done very well since we initiated positions.

Gilead for me is a stock for the true long term investor (at least 5 to 10 years+). Why? Because the profile this stock has at present definitely puts it into a position of a true long term value play. A company with a market cap of almost $87 billion to have an earnings multiple of 6.93 (in the biotech sector ) seems ludicrously cheap especially when you take note of other valuations in this sector. Furthermore it has been proven that companies with these setups (trading at price extremes but still cash flow and earnings strength) have consistently outperformed the market over a long period of time. However it's not only its current valuation and strong cash flows that makes this stock stand out. Bears always point to how the company's HCV sales have fallen off a cliff but continually ignore the huge cash flows this division continues to spin off. The nature of this franchise is that sales will be more affected by patient numbers compared to the competition. Gilead's initial sales in HCV exploded from the Sovaldi & Harvoni molecule a few years back but have gone through a sharp correction period since then.

The reasons for the big slump in sales in this section is probably down to key competition and obviously lower patient numbers. Gilead has been actively trying to build awareness (especially among the boomers) as it knows there is a huge untapped market here (probably in the region of 2.5 million people in the US alone) who actually have the virus but don't know it yet. These types of numbers should illustrate to the bears that HCV treatment is not going away any time soon. In fact as long as Gilead keeps its market share in this segment, I fail to see how its robust cash flows can decline meaningfully.

The market has obviously been looking for growth triggers, either in the form of a new discovery or an acquisition but both up to now have been found wanting. In one way here, you have to admire the company considering the cash balance it has at its disposal that it hasn't pulled the trigger up to now. It definitely has been pressurized to especially by the market. In fact, a poorly planned out acquisition could easily have the share price 20% north of where it is trading at present but management have been very cautious with the purse strings. Kevin Young (Gilead's Chief Operating Officer) stated recently that Gilead will continue to adopt a thoughtful approach with respect to its acquisition objectives.

Whether Gilead tries its hand in oncology or cell therapy, the company knows it has to pivot and enter new areas if it has any chance to returning to the peer leading growth levels we saw pre 2015. True long term investors would probably prefer a cautious approach and maybe multiple smaller deals (as the company would be more diversified across a range of areas) instead of one deal which could easily cost $10's of billions of dollars. The question remains whether it can reproduce what it has achieved in HIV for example (in terms of development of drugs) in other areas. The experience you would fell has to be a plus here. Now it needs to execute.

Speaking of HIV, what could definitely be a needle mover for Gilead is its bictegravir combo alternative which is a integrase inhibitor and will come in single tablet form. Gilead has been late to the party here as the likes of Tivicay & Triumeq have pretty much dominated this space within HIV over the past while. However investors should look at how strong Glaxosmithkline's (NYSE:GSK) sales have been for its integrase inhibitors over the past 3 years.

Recent trials demonstrated that Gilead's latest combination which includes bictegravir stood up to what the competition has to offer. In fact, in four late stage studies, bictegravir demonstrated "non-inferiority" which probably means its approval with the FDA will be fast-tracked by means of a priority review voucher. Remember Glaxo's HIV segment grew by 57% in the first quarter - strongly led by Tivicay drug sales. There seems to plenty of market share to be had here for Gilead - market share it probably has lost. The company should do well once the new inhibitor hits the market.

Presently the stock is availing of the rally in the biotech sector. Investors should also remember that Gilead's now 40% drop since its peak in 2015 also had a lot to do with the downturn in this sector. The Biotechnology Index (ETF) (NASDAQ:IBB) for example despite its recent strong rally is still down 14% since that cyclical top in the Summer of 2015. The one risk in this sector is government regulation which Donald Trump has been hinting at since he took office. If that does not happen, I continue to see strength in this sector and Gilead will obviously benefit. Will it outperform over the next 24 months ? That is what I am still unsure of which is why we currently have our capital deployed elsewhere in this sector.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.